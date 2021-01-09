Thrive During the Pandemic with Helpful Tips from Upcoming Webinar

You still have a few days to register for what may be the most important webinar you’ll attend in 2021.

If things have gone sideways trying to run your small business through this COVID emergency, you’ll want to be there for “The Sh*t’s Hit the Fan – NOW WHAT? 99 Recession Proof Tips for Small Business” where you’ll learn specific steps to take to navigate this “new economy” and get your company through the pandemic.

Join author Rhonda Abrams and Small Business Trends publisher Anita Campbell this Thursday and come out of it with tips to not only survive this economy, but also thrive in it. Register for the webinar following the link below.

Register Now

And if you can’t make it, check out some of the other small business events coming up later this year in our weekly events roundup.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Do You Know the Tax Advantages of LLCs, S-Corps and Corporations?

January 20, 2021, Online

There are many advantages to incorporating a business and forming an LLC or electing S-Corp status. One of those benefits is tax savings. But which entity provides the best savings? In this FREE webinar, Nellie Akalp of CorpNet.com will explain the different tax benefits of each. Register today!

Women in Cloud Summit 2021

January 28, 2021, Online

The Women in Cloud Summit is a three-day, life-changing event for women tech entrepreneurs, corporate and community leaders, policymakers, and allies from around the globe. Women are key drivers of economic growth, and the Summit strives to change the industry narrative by creating economic access for women in the cloud economy. Summit attendees will hear from inspirational speakers, connect and communicate with industry leaders and experts, and network with other community members and entrepreneurs. Join us virtually from January 28-30, 2021.

WEBINAR: What Business Structure is Right for You?

April 28, 2021, Online

Picking a business structure is usually the first big legal decision for a new business owner and one of the most confusing. However confusing, it is an essential step to protecting your personal assets from any liabilities of the company. In this webinar, Nellie Akalp CEO of CorpNet.com, will share insight on business entities to help guide you to the best decision for your new venture.

WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate

July 28, 2021, Online

Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.

WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business

October 20, 2021, Online

Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.