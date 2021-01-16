Upcoming Webinar to Discuss Company Structure and Tax Savings

The structure of your business will greatly determine a whole host of issues. And one of the most important ones is taxes. A new webinar from CorpNet in collaboration with Small Business Trends titled, Tax Advantages of LLCs, S-Corps and Corporations will address the advantages of choosing one of these structures.

Nellie Akalp is the CEO of CorpNet.com and Anita Campbell, Founder and CEO of Small Business Trends LLC, will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of each incorporation.

Aklap will explain the tax savings features of different entities along with the following lessons:

Identify the many benefits of incorporating a business or forming an LLC.

Understand the differences between C corporation, S corporation, and LLC.

Determine which business structure is best for you from a tax perspective.

The webinar is going to be held on Jan 20, 2021, 2 p.m., Eastern Time (ET).

Click the red button and register.

Register Now

