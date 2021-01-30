Build and Maintain Your Email List With Zoho’s Webinar

In terms of Return on Investment (ROI), email continues to deliver the biggest bang for your dollar. And in order to get started on your email marketing, you first have to build and maintain your list. The latest webinar from Zoho is part of its Email Marketing Basics series, which by the way are free.

This webinar, which happens to be the second in the series, is titled Building and Maintaining Your List. According to Zoho, you will Learn how to build, segment, and nurture your email lists to improve engagement and retain quality campaign subscribers. The webinar will provide insights into General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) with the goal of giving a better understanding of the regulation. You will learn how to avoid spam filters, and the importance of keeping your lists clean.

Email Marketing Basics: Building and Maintaining Your List, will be held on February 17, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM EST. Have the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, or Opera browsers and you will be ready to join in.

Click the red button and register now.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Email Marketing Basics Webinar: Writing Effective Copy

February 10, 2021, Online

Want to write impactful email marketing copy that utilizes your unique voice? Join this webinar for tips and tricks! Learn how to establish your brand’s voice, hone in on your goals, and get some campaign ideas.

WEBINAR: Email Marketing Basics: Building and Maintaining Your List

February 17, 2021, Online

Learn how to build, segment, and nurture your email lists in order to improve engagement and retain quality campaign subscribers. In this webinar you will also gain a better understanding of GDPR, avoiding spam filters, and the importance of keeping your lists clean.

WEBINAR: Email Marketing Basics: Automating and Monitoring Your Campaigns

February 24, 2021, Online

Learn how to build, segment, and nurture your email lists in order to improve engagement and retain quality campaign subscribers. In this webinar you will also gain a better understanding of GDPR, avoiding spam filters, and the importance of keeping your lists clean.

WEBINAR: What Business Structure is Right for You?

April 28, 2021, Online

Picking a business structure is usually the first big legal decision for a new business owner and one of the most confusing. However confusing, it is an essential step to protecting your personal assets from any liabilities of the company. In this webinar, Nellie Akalp CEO of CorpNet.com, will share insight on business entities to help guide you to the best decision for your new venture.

WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate

July 28, 2021, Online

Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.

WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business

October 20, 2021, Online

Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.