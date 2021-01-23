Hone Your Email Marketing Writing with Zoho’s Free Webinar

According to HubSpot, There are almost 4 billion daily email users. And 99% of consumers check their email every day and it is the preferred way of getting an update from a brand. So it goes without saying, being able to write a writing an impactful email marketing copy is extremely important.

ZOHO is holding a free webinar titled, Email Marketing Basics: Writing Effective Copy, that will show you the tips and tricks to write a better email for your marketing campaign.

In this webinar, you will learn how to establish your brand’s voice, hone in on your goals, and get some campaign ideas. And once you get these skills under your belt, you can continue to further your email expertise with the next three webinars ZOHO will be holding in the month of February.

The first one, Email Marketing Basics: Writing Effective Copy, will be on February 10, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM EST. All you need to join the session is to have the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, or Opera browsers.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Women in Cloud Summit 2021

January 28, 2021, Online

The Women in Cloud Summit is a three-day, life-changing event for women tech entrepreneurs, corporate and community leaders, policymakers, and allies from around the globe. Women are key drivers of economic growth, and the Summit strives to change the industry narrative by creating economic access for women in the cloud economy. Summit attendees will hear from inspirational speakers, connect and communicate with industry leaders and experts, and network with other community members and entrepreneurs. Join us virtually from January 28-30, 2021.

WEBINAR: Email Marketing Basics: Building and Maintaining Your List

February 17, 2021, Online

Learn how to build, segment, and nurture your email lists in order to improve engagement and retain quality campaign subscribers. In this webinar you will also gain a better understanding of GDPR, avoiding spam filters, and the importance of keeping your lists clean.

WEBINAR: Email Marketing Basics: Automating and Monitoring Your Campaigns

February 24, 2021, Online

Learn how to build, segment, and nurture your email lists in order to improve engagement and retain quality campaign subscribers. In this webinar you will also gain a better understanding of GDPR, avoiding spam filters, and the importance of keeping your lists clean.

Email Marketing Basics Webinar: Automating and Monitoring Your Lists

February 24, 2021, Online

Learn how to create automated email marketing campaigns to streamline your customer acquisition process. You’ll also learn about managing your sender reputation score, as well as key email marketing metrics to track to make sure your emails are performing as well as they can.

WEBINAR: What Business Structure is Right for You?

April 28, 2021, Online

Picking a business structure is usually the first big legal decision for a new business owner and one of the most confusing. However confusing, it is an essential step to protecting your personal assets from any liabilities of the company. In this webinar, Nellie Akalp CEO of CorpNet.com, will share insight on business entities to help guide you to the best decision for your new venture.

WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate

July 28, 2021, Online

Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.

WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business

October 20, 2021, Online

Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.

