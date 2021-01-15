In the News: 2nd Round of PPP Loans Now Being Issued

Small businesses across the US which continue to be harshly affected by the coronavirus pandemic or are still trying to recover got a little bit more good news this week. A second round of PPP loans are now being awarded.

The popular Paycheck Protection Program helped fund millions of small businesses in 2020, providing them with some capital to keep employees on their payroll while government-ordered virus mitigation efforts forced them to close their doors to customers.

However, those funds only lasted a limited amount of time. And now, after months of negotiations in Washington DC, the PPP loans are available once again.

Find out what’s different with this new round of PPP loans and who’s lending in our report from earlier this week: Second Round of PPP Loans Now Available.

Also, check out the rest of this week’s big news in our weekly roundup below …

Small Business News Roundup – January 15, 2021

Here some of the headlines making news for small businesses.

New data by Fenetic Wellbeing reveals that those between the ages of 25 to 34 years make the most typing errors. While those between the ages of 55 to 64 years were found to make the least amount of typing errors. Typing is an essential skill that everyone needs to know to get ahead in business especially in the digital era where most of our interactions have gone online.

Teespring has announced the launch of its revamped Spring solution for content creators, designers, and artists. Through the rebranding to SPRING, Teespring says it is tweaking its services to offer its community of content creators more opportunities to leverage their creative products as well as enhance their monetizing opportunities.

Lawnstarter.com released a list this week of the best states to start a farm in 2021. In some states, small independent farmers continue to thrive while in other states, some are finding that making it work as a business model is more challenging.

After a year of tremendous challenges, small businesses are optimistic about their ability to bounce back and grow in 2021, according to a Capital One Small Business Confidence survey. While most of 2020 was focused on the global pandemic 2020 and the hope for economic relief, businesses need to ensure that they are protecting themselves from additional risks, namely fraud.

Keeping your small business open could mean tweaking your COVID-19 safety practices. Yelp is adding to their COVID-19 Section. They are adding customer observations on social distancing and mask wearing. There are also new content guidelines protecting businesses from unfair reviews. And new health and safety measures.

Data privacy and cybersecurity became buzzwords in 2020, and for good reason. Due to bad privacy practices and cybersecurity mistakes, businesses both big and small were affected by data security vulnerabilities. Data breaches such as the Solar Winds hack, Nuclear Weapons Agency Breach, and Clearview AI’s entire client list being stolen were just a few results of software vulnerabilities.

Almost 20 years ago, Scott Jordan wanted to solve a very common problem; he needed a way to carry and organize all my gadgets and gear without a “man-purse.” Now with the inspiration from his loyal customers, Scott created SCOTTeVEST as the world’s best travel and first digitally native clothing company.

Tax deadlines may not roll around until Feb. 1, 2021. But it’s never too soon to brush up on what you need to know for filing. That’s especially true if you’re a small business owner. What’s new for the 2020 tax year? For one thing, form 1099-NEC replaces form 1099-MISC for reporting non-employee compensation.