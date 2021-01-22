In the News: More Small Business Owners Shifting to Digital Payments

More than 4 in 5 or 82% of small business owners are now shifting to digital payments. And this move is in great part driven by the pandemic, according to the Visa Back to Business Study. And the increase is a whopping 62% from June 2020.

Businesses are adapting to the needs of customers who are looking to limit their point of contact during a transaction. They now demand protection and safety at the point-of-sale (POS). Beyond in-store sales, small business owners are expanding their digital presence. More owners are selling online (43%), accepting contactless payments (39%), targeted advertising on social media (38%), and digitizing business functions like backend payment operations (30%).

The pandemic has speeded up the digitization plans of many small businesses. This is one of the many topics you will find addressing the needs of small businesses in the weekly roundup. Read the rest of, 82% of Small Business Owners Ready for Digital Payments, and take a look at the rest of the roundup below.

Small Business News Roundup – January 22, 2021

Some famous names in the food service industry are appearing under completely different names on popular delivery apps. The trend is known as ghost restaurants. Ghost Restaurants Appearing on Delivery Apps A ghost restaurant, also known as a virtual restaurant, is a business that offers take out only.

Upwork has announced the launch of its Project Catalog, a curated collection of predefined projects that customers can browse and buy at a fixed price in just a few clicks. The release is part of an ongoing expansion of Upwork and is expected to help businesses and freelancers to work together instantly on the Upwork marketplace.

Printful, the online printing, fulfillment and drop-shipping company said it has seen a surge in online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the company, the growth in demand is not limited to big-box retailers but small online businesses that are looking to drive online sales.

Scaling content sounds easy, doesn’t it? Just write more content more frequently. If only it was as straightforward as that. The art of scaling content isn’t to simply increase the amount of content, but to scale the impact of that content — more visitors, more clicks, more conversions.

If you want to grow your business in 2021, you need to understand the relevant trends. This means keeping up with changes to marketing tools, design elements, and technology. Here are tips from the online small business community for keeping up with trends in 2021.