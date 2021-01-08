In the News: Latest Jobs Report Deflating for Small Business

Small businesses across the country will be looking to rebound quickly as we move forward in the year 2021.

Earlier this week, we got some deflating news that some of the gains in the COVID economic rebound were lost in the last month of 2020. The latest ADP Small Business Report showed that small businesses cut about 13,000 jobs in December.

And the numbers were any better for franchise businesses or bigger businesses, either.

Some pandemic-related business closure orders likely contributed to the overall loss of small business jobs. Restaurants, many of which are small businesses, in several big states – like New York, California, and Pennsylvania – were ordered to close in-person dining operations during one of their busiest months of the year and some remain closed today.

Small Business News Roundup – January 8, 2021

Here’s a look at some of the other big headlines for small businesses this past week.

The US Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the launch of 20 new Women’s Business Centres (WBC) across the United States. The centers are designed to serve rural, urban and underserved communities alike. The opening of the new centers marks the biggest single expansion of WBCs in the US in the administration’s 30-year history.

The Small Business Administration (SBA)has announced the extension of the deadline for businesses to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program to December 31, 2021. The new deadline extension for the second round of EIDL funding comes after the second COVID-19 relief bill of $900 billion was signed into law on December 27th, 2020.

Some states seem to be well suited for gig delivery work compared to others according to data from AdvisorSmith. The data examined 376 cities to find the 50 best cities for gig economy delivery workers as well as places where gig workers earn the most on a cost-of-living adjusted basis. This is a timely report as more consumers are using delivery services for many different reasons.

Getting paid is one of the most important elements of running a small business. Unfortunately, creating invoices and managing payments from customers can be complicated. That’s where Zoho Invoice comes in. Zoho Invoice is an online invoicing and payments tool built for small businesses. But it’s designed to scale with users as they grow as well.

Working out a concept for a manufactured product but not sure how to built it? QoQer can help. This startup streamlines the whole manufacturing process. They design, create and ship products for the entrepreneurs who envision them. Small Business Trends contacted spokesman Stephen Burton to find out how this new service helps small businesses launch products.

As a small business owner, wouldn’t you love to be able to shop, compare, select and administer health, dental and vision benefit plans? Compared to large companies, small businesses pay more – cost per employee – for health insurance. It’s a fact. Companies with fewer than 500 employees pay 18% more than large companies. Zenefits says you can change that.