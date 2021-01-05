Best Smart Security Camera for Your Office

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

A smart security camera provides one of the most affordable and effective solutions for protecting your property/assets. Whether it is your home, office, store, or any other location security cameras are a proven solution. By installing these cameras, you provide employees and customers with peace of mind knowing that someone is looking out for their wellbeing.

Another benefit of a security camera is it is a visual deterrent to anyone thinking of engaging in criminal behavior. They also help to monitor activities in an organization by helping collect evidence for decision making regarding infractions within the workplace.

No matter what kind of business you run, there is a smart security camera for your office that will serve your needs. Below are some of our top picks, and their standout features.

Best Smart Security Cameras

Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Camera

Top Pick: The Arlo security camera produces footage in 2K video and HDR at 2560 pixels with infrared night vision and 1600 field of view. A two-way audio feature lets you control the device using Alexa and Google Assistant while also getting mobile notifications on activities. This is a wire-free and weather-resistant security camera weighing just 3.44 pounds.

Additional features include color night vision, the ability to zoom in on objects, a nighttime spotlight to ward off intruders, smart alerts on your smartphone, and 30 days of cloud storage. This battery-powered unit (6-month battery life) comes with a solar panel, dual charging station, and indoor and outdoor cables. The wire-free setup with a magnetic mount makes it easy to install and adjust the camera. You can get a single camera or as many as six as part of this system.

Firstrend Wireless Security Camera System

Runner Up: As a real P2P plug and play surveillance system, Firstrend ships the camera and NVR (network video recorder) already paired. This means all you have to do is connect the cameras and NVR, power it up and you are set.

The Firstrend wireless solution is compatible with Android and iOS mobile platforms. After you download the free app you can remote view and playback recordings. The 960P HD bullet cameras have night vision (up to 65 feet) and they are IP66 rated so you can install them indoors or outdoors.

You can add up to 8 cameras and 4TB of HDD storage for the NVR.

Night Owl 5MP Extreme HD 8 Ch 1 TB HDD

Best Value: Night Owl is a recognized brand in the security technology industry manufacturing security DVRs, NVR’s, and cameras. And this allows the company to deliver great value to its customers. One of the best features of Night Owl is it does not charge monthly fees to view or control your cameras over the internet or smartphone. And it also offers 24/7/365 technical support along with instructional videos and support articles online.

When it comes to the cameras, they have dual sensor technology with real-time motion alerts and enhanced night vision. This is a wired system, so you get 24/7 uninterrupted recording with no internet required. However, you can view, access, and playback your security recording from anywhere on your computer, smartphone, or tablet.

Blink Wireless HD Security Cameras

The new Blink Outdoor and Indoor system is created by Amazon. With three outdoor and three indoor smart security cameras, it can cover the office of most small businesses.

In addition to the number of cameras, the system is easy to setup and use. It doesn’t require any wiring or professional installation. And because it works with Alexa, you can use your voice to monitor the cameras with Alexa-enabled devices. Using the Blink app you can see, hear, and speak to anyone in front of the cameras with live view in real-time and two-way radio features. And the cameras are powered with two AA lithium batteries (included) that last for two years.

Google Nest Cam Indoor

The Google Nest Cam security camera offers a 24/7 live 1920 x 1080 HD video feed. The camera provides a 1300 wide angel vantage point with 8X zoom. Additional features include night vision, built-in speaker and microphone, and you can control it with an app on your phone from anywhere.

The installation process is as easy as following the instructions on the Nest app and connecting your cameras. This waterproof camera is powered by plugging into an electric outlet and it can detect both motion and sound alerts. If it detects anything, it will send you alerts to your phone or email.

There is a free trial of Nest Aware for 30 days. This is a service that lets you experience 10-day video history, intelligent alerts, and Activity Zones.

Ring Indoor Cam, Compact Plug-In HD Security Camera

The Ring brand and system is popular because it is affordable, easy to install and more importantly it does what it says. This offer includes three indoor compact plug-in HD security cameras with two-way talk. You can see, hear, and speak on your smartphone or tablet as well as some Echo devices because it is Alexa enabled.

With the live view, you can check your office anytime through the Ring app. And if you want to record, the Ring Protect Plan allows you to review up to 60 days of recordings. The installation process is as easy as plugging your camera and following the steps in the app to connect to WiFi. And with that, you are now ready to monitor your office.

D-Link Indoor WiFi Security Camera

Sometimes a single camera is all you need for your office. The D-Link security camera is a WiFi, 1080P HD solution with two-way audio along with motion detection and night vision. And it also works with Alexa and Google Assistant. So, it ticks all the boxes for what a security camera is supposed to do.

It also provides 24/7 smart alerts with automatic push notifications when it detects sound or motion. And if you want to record there is an option with the mydlink app either with a free and paid cloud recording or a MicroSD.

Key Features to Look for in a Smart Security Camera for Your Office

Video quality: The purpose of a security camera is to get the best available image quality. Choppy and pixelated video that don’t provide high-quality images with great details will not cut it. Look for cameras with at least 720 pixels resolution.

The purpose of a security camera is to get the best available image quality. Choppy and pixelated video that don’t provide high-quality images with great details will not cut it. Look for cameras with at least 720 pixels resolution. Viewing angle: Your security camera should offer a wide angel vantage point so it can cover as much ground as possible. You will however need to balance this out. A camera with a narrower field of view will capture less while offering greater detail. While a camera with a wider viewing angle will make the camera appear further away and allow you to see more without having to rotate the camera. Security cameras that you can position or rotate remotely can resolve some of these issues. And If a zoom feature is also available, you can concentrate on a particular spot to investigate in detail.

Your security camera should offer a wide angel vantage point so it can cover as much ground as possible. You will however need to balance this out. A camera with a narrower field of view will capture less while offering greater detail. While a camera with a wider viewing angle will make the camera appear further away and allow you to see more without having to rotate the camera. Security cameras that you can position or rotate remotely can resolve some of these issues. And If a zoom feature is also available, you can concentrate on a particular spot to investigate in detail. Motion sensors: Motion-sensing capabilities make the camera active only when it senses something moving. Instead of recording 24/7, which can quickly fill up both local and cloud storage, with motion sensing, you can pause recording until something moves within the frame. Depending on the system, you can also receive alerts on your phone or computer when it detects something.

Motion-sensing capabilities make the camera active only when it senses something moving. Instead of recording 24/7, which can quickly fill up both local and cloud storage, with motion sensing, you can pause recording until something moves within the frame. Depending on the system, you can also receive alerts on your phone or computer when it detects something. Two-way audio: Speakers on a security camera help you to communicate with intruders or visitors when you are not on location. You can also use the feature to notify perpetrators that you have called the police and they better leave.

Speakers on a security camera help you to communicate with intruders or visitors when you are not on location. You can also use the feature to notify perpetrators that you have called the police and they better leave. Night vision: Criminal activity typically takes place when the office is mostly abandoned or at night. There is a good selection of security cameras with infra-red LEDs for nighttime recording. These infrared cameras are built with motion detection technology and the infrared lights are only activated if the device senses movement.

Criminal activity typically takes place when the office is mostly abandoned or at night. There is a good selection of security cameras with infra-red LEDs for nighttime recording. These infrared cameras are built with motion detection technology and the infrared lights are only activated if the device senses movement. Subscription: Make sure the system you purchase doesn’t require a subscription service unless you want one. Some systems have a low purchase price but will demand a costly subscription plan. Find out the features the device comes with out of the box and what you have to pay for before you buy.

Environment

It is important to note that not all camera systems are the same. You will need to determine where you want to use your security camera, is it for indoor, outdoor, or mixed environment use. Outdoor cameras come with additional features that protect the camera from the elements this includes sunlight, moisture, dust, cold, and other weather-related factors.

Storage

One of the key features of a smart security camera is storing the footage it records. You have several options when it comes to storage. Systems can store the footage on pre-installed hard drives for local storage, a Micro SD card, or cloud storage. Local storage and a Micro SD card give you more control because you physically own the recordings. If protecting the privacy of the people you record is an issue, this is the best option.

On the other hand, cloud storage eliminates the need to have a physical drive. And it allows you to access the recording anytime and anywhere. The one drawback with this option is, you don’t have 100% control/ownership. If the server where the footage is stored gets hacked, it can land in the wrong hands. Even though this is unlikely, it is a possibility.

Video Technology

Thankfully, security camera technology has come a long way from the early days where you only had grainy videos. Today you have multiple options in terms of security cameras offering high video quality, functionality, and value.

From standard definition to HD and all the way to 4K, your camera won’t miss a thing. And when it comes to accessibility, you can sync your system with your smartphone and monitor what is going from the other side of the world. And as for value, you can create your own surveillance system without a security company. But even the monitoring options are now more affordable than ever.

