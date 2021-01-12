Teespring has announced the launch of its revamped Spring solution for content creators, designers, and artists. Through the rebranding to SPRING, Teespring says it is tweaking its services to offer its community of content creators more opportunities to leverage their creative products as well as enhance their monetizing opportunities.

The revamping of the solution is the result of explosive growth on the platform. More than 450,000 verified creators signed up to the platform to build their socially integrated eCommerce stores as of January 2021.

Teespring Rebrands as SPRING

The staggering growth comes as a result of a large-scale pivot towards e-commerce activities during the pandemic as well as record Black Friday sales.

The revamped platform will offer creatives more insights and targeting audience sizes and social following. This will in turn help creatives leverage the platform to create various products and sell them through SPRING’s industry social platform integrations.

Currently available for creators for Beta testing, the offering will include:

Teespring’s offering is not only limited to supporting creators and influencers but also brands and businesses by helping them access customers on social platforms.

Several new features will launch with SPRING.COM to support 360-degree social commerce innovation and support.

Creators will have their own fully branded ‘social store’ with their own custom domain, where they can host all their products and seamlessly connect to their social channels.

Creator will also have the ability to sell their own digital products including e-books, lightroom photo filters and audio files.

The service is backed up by backend support that includes dedicated creator managers, custom product sourcing and fulfillment, 24/7 chat support, and personal design services.

Tapping into the Social Media Marketplace

Teespring is a free platform that lets creators and influencers create, promote, and sell products with no upfront cost or risk. Teespring provides support such as order fulfillment, customer service and shipping. Creators in return set the selling price and can keep 100% of the profit.

It also provides end-to-end support for the creatives economy by providing a platform for creator and influencer merchandising on YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Instagram and Discord.

In 2020 Teespring saw a spike of activity, with new creators growing by 135%. This is alongside a 92% growth in the number of creators who are actively selling their products through the platform. The partnerships with the likes of eBay and Amazon, as well as the above platforms are in part responsible for the record growth.