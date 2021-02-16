If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Working in an office typically involves spending a great deal of time sitting in an office chair – a position that adds stress to the structures in the spine. Sitting down for an extended amount of time actually places a great deal of strain and pressure on the body, and can lead to a number of serious health complications including heart disease, diabetes and back pain. Therefore, it is extremely important to find the best office chairs for you and your staff.

In today’s market, there is a good selection of state-of-the-art office chairs to choose from. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your old chair with something a little more comfortable or fill out your office with a uniform set of chairs on a budget. To help, we’ve gathered some of the best office chairs with different features as such lumbar support, adjustable armrests, and others.

Best Office Chairs

Amazon Basics Adjustable Office Chair

Top Pick: Amazon basics high-back executive chair offers a sleek, professional style choice thanks to its polyurethane bonded leather upholstery and a pewter finish. This office chair comes with 360-degree swivel capability, and a 5-point base with rolling caster wheels to simplify mobility.

The featured butterfly seat plate, firm padding, and curved contours help to support your back and keep your body comfortably aligned. This office chair comes with a pneumatic control lever for adjusting the seat’s height and angle, in addition to a tilt-tension knob for adjusting the chair’s rocking motion. It comes in at 9.1 x 26.2 x 41.7-45.5 inches, weighs 35 pounds, and can hold up to 275 pounds.

Amazon Basics High-Back Executive, Swivel, Adjustable Office Desk Chair with Casters, Black Bonded Leather

Flash Furniture Ergonomic Office Chair

Runner Up: The Flash Furniture ergonomic office chair has been designed to provide comfort and lumbar support. The functional flip-up arms allow ease of access while the waterfall seat edge relieves pressure from the backs of your legs.

Made from foam and nylon the chair’s pneumatic adjustment lever allows you to adjust the seat to your desired height while the 360-degree chrome footrest reduces pressure on the legs for increased circulation.

The base is complete with dual caster wheels, which are designed to increase stability and ease of movement. It comes in 25.5 x 24.5 x 41.25 inches and weighs 30 pounds.

Flash Furniture Mid-Back Black Mesh Swivel Ergonomic Task Office Chair with Flip-Up Arms



Hbada Office Swivel Chair

Best Value: The Hbada ergonomic office chair has a streamlined design that doesn’t take up too much space. The ergonomic backrest fits the natural curve of the lower back and takes the pressure from the spine.

This chair has a 120° tilt tension, adjustable pneumatic height from 17.7 inches to 21.2 inches and can support up to 250 pounds. It comes in at 23.2 x 23.1 x 11 inches along with five nylon casters that absorb shock, are non-slip and wear-resistant.

Hbada Office Task Desk Chair Swivel Home Comfort Chairs with Flip-up Arms and Adjustable Height, Black

SMUGDESK Mesh Office Chair

SMUGDESK’s mid-back ergonomic office chair offers a ventilated backrest that aligns with the natural curve of the spine. This provides more support while reducing pressure and muscle fatigue.

The pneumatic controls make it easier to raise or lower the seat and it can support a maximum weight of 250 pounds. The five caster wheels provide mobility, suitable for hard floors, carpet, and other surfaces without scratching your floor.

This chair comes with a padded mesh seat that is thick and resilient while preventing/lowering body heat and keeping your hips and legs cool and sweat-free. The chair is 22 x 20.5 x 10 inches and weighs just 20.1 pounds.

Office Chair, Mid Back Mesh Office Computer Swivel Desk Task Chair, Ergonomic Executive Chair with Armrests

Duramont Ergonomic Adjustable Office Chair

Duramont’s ergonomic adjustable office chair has a breathable mesh back that provides support while keeping your back cool and comfortable. Through this design cool air circulates through the mesh keeping your back sweat-free and allowing you to sit in the chair comfortably for longer periods of time.

This chair has a weight capacity of 330 pounds and comes with a soft cushion seat, sturdy arm and headrests and rollerblade caster wheels that allow you to move easily across the office floor. This chair comes in at 29.25 x 25.5 x 12.75 inches and can reline from 900 to 1200.

Duramont Ergonomic Adjustable Office Chair with Lumbar Support and Rollerblade Wheels – High Back with Breathable Mesh – Thick Seat Cushion

Furmax Mid Back Swivel Office Chair

Furmax’s ergonomic office chair backrest protects your neck and back muscles thanks to its mesh back. The breathable seat comes with thick padding to provide extra comfort for daily use. The wing-type back support allows for comfortable seating while at work with adjustable heights from 20 to 24.4 inches while holding up to 265 pounds in weight.

This office chair weighs just 25 pounds and the conventional tilt mechanism tension can be adjusted to suit your needs. The five star heavy-duty 360-degree swivel wheels offer smoothly mobility on floors.

Furmax Office Chair Mid Back Swivel Lumbar Support Desk Chair, Computer Ergonomic Mesh Chair with Armrest

YAHEETECH Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

YAHEETECH’s ergonomic mesh office chair is made with a high-density sponge cushion and hard-wearing and high breathable nylon mesh. This office desk has a curved backrest that can perfectly line up with the human body and support your spine’s natural curve. The lumbar support system resembles a pair of hands, pushing up and holding your low back.

The five casters can be rotated and rolled in all directions on different floor types. Made with PP, nylon mesh, and foam this office chair comes in at 23.62 x 22.64 x 38.78 inches and can support up to 200 pounds in weight.

YAHEETECH Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair Gray Mid Back Ergonomic Computer Chair Desk Chair with Lumbar Support & 360° Rolling Casters Grey

What to Look for in Office Chairs

Finding the right office chair can be tricky. Try to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach for your business’ seating needs as what’s comfortable for one person might not apply to others. Seat height, backrest, adjustable arms, adjustable height, adjustable lumbar support, tilt tension, and seat depth should be considered when you plan in investing in an office chair. To find the right office chair for you and your employees consider the following:

Comfort: Make sure the chair is made with high-quality materials that will provide plenty of support and ventilation. Remember that you will be using your chair for extended periods of time.

Make sure the chair is made with high-quality materials that will provide plenty of support and ventilation. Remember that you will be using your chair for extended periods of time. Durability: Your chair should be sturdy and be able to last you for years. Make sure you take a good look at user reviews before you make a purchase.

Your chair should be sturdy and be able to last you for years. Make sure you take a good look at user reviews before you make a purchase. Height adjustable: Most office chairs offer the ability to adjust the height. This coupled with a tilt feature can help adjust your seats for comfort and productivity.

Most office chairs offer the ability to adjust the height. This coupled with a tilt feature can help adjust your seats for comfort and productivity. Shape: It is important that your choice of a chair should be ergonomic for maximum comfort and productivity. The backrest should feature a contoured design that aligns with the natural curvature of your spine.

It is important that your choice of a chair should be ergonomic for maximum comfort and productivity. The backrest should feature a contoured design that aligns with the natural curvature of your spine. Mobility: It is important that your chair affords you good mobility. Make sure your office chair also comes with non-marking swivel casters to prevent damage to your floors.

Why Ergonomic Chairs

Ergonomic chairs help to provides ample support for your body and preserve your spine’s natural alignment.

Boosts Productivity: Because ergonomic chairs are designed to align with your spine, they make prolonged sitting more tolerable. They also provide comfort which in turn can improve productivity. Comfortable seating leads to happy and healthy employees as they will not be affected by aches and pains.

Because ergonomic chairs are designed to align with your spine, they make prolonged sitting more tolerable. They also provide comfort which in turn can improve productivity. Comfortable seating leads to happy and healthy employees as they will not be affected by aches and pains. Improved Blood Circulation : Ergonomic chairs have a positive effect on blood flow. Adjusting your seat to a 90-degree angle allows proper circulation to the legs. Good circulation prevents your legs from swelling or going numb.

: Ergonomic chairs have a positive effect on blood flow. Adjusting your seat to a 90-degree angle allows proper circulation to the legs. Good circulation prevents your legs from swelling or going numb. Posture Support: Traditional chairs can put undue strain on your spine, and over time can lead to bad posture whilst increasing your susceptibility to back injuries. Ergonomic chairs are adjustable to align with your height and workstation to ensure you remain in the correct sitting posture.

Traditional chairs can put undue strain on your spine, and over time can lead to bad posture whilst increasing your susceptibility to back injuries. Ergonomic chairs are adjustable to align with your height and workstation to ensure you remain in the correct sitting posture. Prevents Back Pain: Lower back pain is common in the workplace because of the strain people put on their backs while working stationary for long periods of time. Ergonomic chairs come with backrests that are designed to support the natural curvature of your spine.

Whether it’s for working remotely or at the office the best office chair will make things a lot more enjoyable. A quality office chair is not just about comfort but is also about health. Ideally, a good chair should let sit with both feet flat on the floor, your knees and hips parallel, and minimal pressure at the back of the thighs for optimum posture support.

