Bordo Helps Small Businesses Promote Across Social Media for Free

The cost of social media promotion is getting more expensive as the platforms are becoming increasingly more popular for advertising. And for small businesses, the cost is high, especially during these times. That is why Bordo’s launch of its new, free social media platform for small business is welcomed.

Bordo is using organic social media posting to help facilitate the growth of small businesses, marketers, and content creators. And this requires a solution that simplifies the process of engaging your customers through social media.

The CEO and co-founder Michael Panik, accurately explains the challenges in the press release. “I needed a simple tool to schedule posts to multiple social platforms, and everything I found was buggy, ugly, overpriced, or a combination of the three.” Points no doubt many small business owners can agree with.

Bordo Social Media Manager

First, it is important to point out Bordo is a free tool. And considering the value of the functions it provides, it is even more impressive. According to the company, Bordo will let you schedule posts on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter automatically. This translates to time and resources saved for all those small businesses that cannot spare them.

Additionally, Bordo also helps with social media content creation. It makes this possible through integrations with the popular content creation platform Canva, as well as image search engine Unsplash. And to top it all off, the company includes unlimited cloud file storage for creative resources you import from these platforms, as well as those you upload from your computer.

With digital marketing currently going through more changes in 2021, finding another reliable tool to stay on top of your social media presence is important.

Digital Presence, Social Media, and Digital Marketing for Small Businesses

If there is one thing the pandemic has shined a light on is the importance of a digital presence for any business, large or small. Businesses with an online presence, eCommerce, and active social media were better positioned to survive the economic slowdown.

If as a small business you have been procrastinating on creating a website, an online store, and having a social media presence, now is the time to do it. Because moving forward, consumers are going to rely more on companies who have a full digital presence.

What Bordo looks to do is simplify this part of your business.. This way you can better focus on your core competencies and make your company grow.

Bordo is a fully online web app platform, accessible from any web browser.