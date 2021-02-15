How to Win Over your eCommerce Customers’ Loyalty?

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Having a massive base of loyal customers who make frequent purchases, leave good reviews about your brand, and refer new customers to your brand is the dream that drives most eCommerce businesses today.

Studies show that highly engaged customers are likely to buy 90% more often and spend 60% more per transaction compared to a new customer. This clearly indicates that winning your customers’ loyalty should be one of your topmost priorities.

If you’re wondering how top eCommerce brands turn their customers into loyal brand advocates, then this comprehensive guide will help you with just that. Read on to learn about tips and tricks, and that will help you do the same.

1. Delight your Customers by Offering Exceptional Customer Service

Apart from high-quality products, customer service is what will make you stand out as a top eCommerce brand in your niche. When you delight your customers by offering exceptional service, they will be urged to make repeat purchases from your brand.

You can offer premium customer service by optimizing your eCommerce fulfillment process. You can make sure that all the products are reaching your customers on time.

You should take measures to enable stringent quality control checks for all your products so that the customer is satisfied with the products and product returns are minimized.

You should also ensure that you are tending to customer queries and complaints as quickly as possible. You can offer self-service solutions such as AI chatbots on your website so that your customers get quick resolutions. You should also monitor all customer service channels such as live chat, emails, and social media in order to offer instantaneous customer support.

2. Offer Hassle-Free Returns and Exchanges

Having hassle-free returns and exchanges might be one of the top priorities for your customers. Studies show that negative eCommerce return experiences can discourage customers from shopping again.

Image source

So, try to offer risk-free return policies for your products to encourage more order values. You should also make sure that you stick to all your policies and there are no hiccups in the process.

Easy exchange policies can also be one of the incentives that urge the customers to stay loyal to your brand and recommend your products to others.

3. Start a Loyalty Program

Point-based loyalty programs can be beneficial in triggering repeat purchases from your customers. You can create loyalty programs based on purchase frequency. You can also offer incentives such as free shipping, one-day deliveries, free gifts, exclusive access to offers, and free gifts as a part of your loyalty program.

One of the best loyalty programs is the Amazon Prime subscription offered by Amazon. Customers get various perks such as free delivery, early access to deals, free content, and many more features at an affordable price, which has helped them create a loyal army of customers.

Image source

4. Nurture your Customers on all Possible Channels

To win your customers’ loyalty, you should try to nurture your customers on various channels such as emails, online forums, and social media platforms. Having an omnichannel presence will be highly beneficial in increasing customer engagement.

You can nurture your customers through email newsletters. Instead of bombarding your customers with purely promotional content, try to add value by sharing links to valuable content and offering exclusive discount coupons.

You should also create visually appealing content on social media channels that is most popular amongst your target audience. Create contests, giveaways, share customer stories, leverage user-generated content, and interact with your customers to make the most out of these social media platforms.

5. Contribute to a Social Cause

If you are a brand that supports any social cause, you can use it to win customers’ loyalty. When customers’ values match with your cause, they will likely prefer your brand over others.

For instance, if your brand focuses on sustainable fashion, you should leverage this fact and let your customers know about it. Or, if you contribute a percentage of your profit to a charity, you should proudly display this on your website to form a better connection with customers.

6. Focus on Improving Product Quality

At the end of the day, customers want their products to be of high quality. Irrespective of other factors, if your products do not match customers’ expectations, then customer loyalty will dwindle eventually.

So, keep figuring out ways to improve your products’ quality. Have stringent quality checks in place to ensure that only the highest quality products are delivered to your customers. Go through customer reviews and ratings to identify the products that are disappointing your customers and try to improve their quality.

7. Let your Customers Know that they are Being Heard

Consumers want to be heard and valued more than anything else. If your customers know that you consider their feedback and act on it, you’ll earn their trust almost immediately.

Try to get customer feedback by sending out surveys or simply collect data from your online reviews. Understand your shortcomings and figure out ways to eliminate customers’ problems. Once you’ve done that, reach out to your customers and let them know about it. This will definitely help in earning their loyalty.

Final Thoughts

With the massive competition in the eCommerce industry today, it has become more challenging than ever to win your customers’ loyalty. But it is possible by genuinely caring about your customers, valuing their opinions, and frequently engaging with them.

Using the strategies in this guide, you’ll definitely see an increase in the number of loyal customers. So, waste no time and start implementing them right away!