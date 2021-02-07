Facebook and Instagram Launch #BuyBlack Shop Collections

In helping celebrate Black History Month, Facebook along with its other brands, Instagram and Messenger, are using the platforms to raise black voices and businesses.

Throughout February, Facebook is creating these experiences including #BuyBlack Shop Collections. This will allow consumers to easily find and buy from black-owned businesses directly.

This follows Facebook’s #BuyBlack Friday during the holiday shopping season. With that campaign, Facebook says 15 million people tuned into the live event show and supported the merchants. The company is looking to have the same success this time around with #BuyBlack Shop Collections during Black History Month.

#BuyBlack Shop Collections

With 80 black-owned businesses taking part in the collection, consumers can choose from a wide range of retailers. From men’s and women’s wear to jewelry, cosmetics, books, specialty drinks, handmade products and much more.

Instagram’s @shop account will also spotlight black-owned small businesses during the same time with a series of shoppable posts. Instagram will publish #Buy Black Guide to be featured in the Shop Tab on Instagram.

#ShareBlackStories is another Instagram multi-channel call-to-action to support and inspire the black community in the US. Throughout the month it will be hosting workshops and other virtual community-focused moments for Black creators publishing new creative tools. This will be in the Instagram Camera and stories visible on @instagram, @creators, @design, @shop and @instagramforbusiness.

Continued Support From Facebook

Another key point to highlight is Facebook will continue its support beyond this month with initiatives to help black-owned businesses, creators, and nonprofits. In June of 2020, the company committed an additional $200 million and since has awarded grants to over 10,000 Black-owned businesses in the US.

Facebook Elevate and Generation Black will strive to reach 1 million black and 1 million Latinx and Hispanic members. This three-year effort will offer the community training in digital skills and disburse 100,000 scholarships to black learners.

The help to nonprofits is responsible for donating $10 million to 36 such organizations in the U.S. These nonprofits were nominated by Facebook employees and selected with guidance from expert advisors. Some of the organizations receiving the funds include All Star Code, Management Leadership for Tomorrow and the Shriver Center on Poverty Law.

Furthermore, Facebook will provide $20 million to some 400 local nonprofits serving black communities, with a preference for black-led organizations. In the past four years, Facebook has spent more than $1.1 billion with diverse-owned US businesses through its Supplier Diversity program.