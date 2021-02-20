There are so many tasks to accomplish when starting a new business. It can be tough to decide what to tackle first. Luckily, members of the online small business community have these steps covered. And even if you’re a seasoned business owner, there may be areas where you can improve these essential elements of any small business.

Create a Written Plan for Your Business

Every business starts with an idea. But if it just lives in your head, you may be liable to change things or forget your plans. That’s why a written business plan is so important. Martin Zwilling elaborates further in this Startup Professionals Musings post.

Consider the Benefits of Becoming an Entrepreneur

Running a business can be difficult. But there are still many benefits of becoming an entrepreneur. Ivan Widjaya covers some of them in this Funding Note post. And members of the BizSugar community chimed in with thoughts here.

Improve Website SEO for Your Local Business

SEO is one of the most important marketing strategies for a local business. So how can you improve your website this year to bring in more local customers? Ian Loew offers tips in this Bright Local post.

Optimize Your Google My Business Listing

Google is one of the first places any new customer will look for information about your business. So a Google My Business listing is a must-have. If you haven’t updated yours recently, this Pixel Productions post by Natasha Ramirez includes tips for doing just that.

Improve Your Visuals with Instagram Tools

The visuals you post on social media can make a major impact on your connections with customers. Luckily, there are plenty of tools available to help you improve those images. In this Social Media Today post, Andrew Hutchinson explores Facebook’s latest tips regarding Instagram’s tools.

Enhance Google Ad Campaigns with New Features

Advertising is one way to step up your basic SEO strategy. Luckily, Google offers plenty of ad campaign tools, including a few new features. Martin Romerio describes those new options in this Search Engine Watch post.

Successfully Grow Your Business Online

No matter what type of business you run, you need online tools to help you grow. In this Aha!NOW post, Russell Emmental details how to grow a successful business online. And you can see discussion from members of the BizSugar community here.

Do Mobile Keyword Research

Before you start your SEO or marketing campaigns, you need the right keywords. And that starts with research. To find keywords that are optimized for mobile customers, read this SEM Rush post by Connor Lahey.

Humanize Your Content Marketing

Content marketing isn’t just about keywords and SEO. The content you create can also humanize your brand. In this TopRank Marketing post, Joshua Nite explores how to do this with B2B brands. But other companies can learn from the ideas as well.

Step Up Cybersecurity for Your Small Business

Protecting your small business’s digital assets is an absolute must. If you experience a cyber attack, you may lose money, customers, or worse. To step up cybersecurity for your small business, check out this Smallbiztechnology.com post by Nicholas Winston.

