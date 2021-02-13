SBIR – STTR Summit Training for Government Contracting

Federal contracts are some of the most lucrative contracts a small business can receive. However, there are many challenges in being accepted as a federal contractor. The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) summit is providing a workshop on Government Contracting.

The SBIR and STTR are competitive programs that provide grants to small businesses ready to engage in Federal Research and Development (R&D) that has the potential for commercialization. The SBIR/STTR market is an underutilized path of opportunity for small businesses to form relationships with the federal government.

This live online meeting is going to help small business owners enter the market by learning from successful subject matter experts. The SBIR/STTR Summit will bring together innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs from commercial, government, and academia.

The workshop is going to be held on Feb. 23 from 9 am to 3 pm (CST), so click on the red button and take advantage of this workshop.

