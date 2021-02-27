You have always wanted to start a business and you have a great idea, but do you know what steps to take in order to make your dream come true? And one of the most important aspects of starting a business is having a solid foundation. This means educating yourself on the very basics to ensure you are doing everything right.

This free webinar from CorpNet.com will outline the steps that are necessary to legally start a business. With this information, you can get your business up and running on the right foot by avoiding mistakes that can end up hindering your growth.

The webinar will teach you:

How to check the availability of a business name

The importance of selecting the correct business entity

Why a business bank account is necessary

Which business permits and licenses may be needed

The webinar is going to be hosted by Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com and Anita Campbell, Founder and CEO of Small Business Trends on Oct 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. (Eastern).

Click on the red button and put this event on your calendar so you can navigate the logistics of launching a business with some insights from experienced entrepreneurs.

