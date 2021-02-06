Update Your Small Business Tools and Strategies This Year with These Expert Tips

Business tools and trends naturally change from year to year. There’s nothing magical about switching the calendar to a new month or year. But it does provide a good reminder for businesses to periodically update their tools and strategies. Here, members of the online small business community share tips for doing just that.

Look Forward to These B2B Marketing Trends in 2021

The marketing world changed dramatically in 2020. And a similar upheaval may be in store this year. If you run a B2B business, it’s important to look at the trends that may impact this space. Here’s a deep dive from Kim Davis of Marketing Land.

Find the Right Tax Deductions for Your Business

Tax season is one of the first major hurdles for small businesses in any new year. New business owners may be especially unaware of exactly what they can deduct. Look at these tips from Matthew May of Acuity to make the most of your returns.

Monetize Your Website with the Best Ad Networks for Publishers and Bloggers

Blogging has evolved through the years. But there are still plenty of possibilities for monetizing their content. Find the best ad networks to make this happen in this Blogging Wizard post by Colin Newcomer. Then head to the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Seek Out Unhappy Franchisees

Franchising continues to be a strong option for starting a business. But if you want to go this route in 2021, you should first get the whole story. That means seeking out opinions from unhappy franchisees. Joel Libava of The Franchise King elaborates further here.

Use These Remote Work Strategies to Make the Most of Teleworking

Teleworking is likely to continue making an impact in 2021. But some businesses still struggle to make the most of this strategy. If you’re starting or continuing a remote work strategy this year, read this Small Biz Daily post by Chris Harrington.

Make Low Cost Video Ads That Convert

Video marketing is likely to continue as a huge trend in 2021. You can also use video content in your advertising strategy. And it doesn’t need to be overly expensive. This Social Media Examiner post by Matt Johnston includes tips to increase conversions.

Grow Your Business With Integrity and Kindness

Integrity and kindness never go out of style. In fact, they’re more important than ever in the business world in 2021. This allows you to run a business with values and attract customers that care about these qualities. Learn more in this Duct Tape Marketing post by Kyndall Ramirez.

Find Reliable Contractors for Your Business

More and more businesses are relying on contractors instead of growing teams in the traditional way. But if you plan to hire contractors, it’s important to find people who are reliable. Ivan Widjaya offers tips in this Biz Epic post.

Write the Best Instagram Bio for Attracting New Followers

Instagram has been one of the most effective marketing tools of the past few years. And it’s likely to continue that relevance in 2021. Your bio is one of the first things that potential followers notice when visiting your profile. Learn how to leverage that in this Mostly Blogging post by Janice Wald. Then see what members of the BizSugar community think about the post here.

Use the Right Email Marketing Tools

Email marketing certainly isn’t a new concept. But the tools and strategies sometimes shift from year to year. If you want to make the most of this type of marketing in 2021, you need an effective platform. Michal Leszcynski lists some top options in this GetResponse post.

