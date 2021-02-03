Solar energy is a fast growing industry. So companies need to work hard to stand out. Tron Solar has managed to do just that. In fact, the business has been rated as the top solar provider in Illinois. Learn how they’ve been able to stand out in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Provides solar energy.

Services include solar sales, solar EPC, electrical services, roofing, and restoration.

Business Niche

5-star service.

Tron Solar is currently the number one ranked solar company in Illinois.

How the Business Got Started

After a big move.

Operations Manager Landen Myers told Small Business Trends, “In 2018, our CEO moved to Chicago on his last chance to build a vision revolutionizing what a solar company is.”

Biggest Win

Being recognized as part of an exclusive club.

Myers says, “The Clickfunnels Two Comma Club is a club for those who have generated at least 1 million dollars in revenue through the use of Clickfunnels(lead generation).”

Biggest Risk

Handling the whole process in-house.

Myers explains, “Hiring required talent including electricians, engineers, and installers. Doing all of this without going into debt. Solar companies have a large upfront investment to acquire customers and take them through the solar process, this is because funds are not received until project completion (60-90 days).”

Lesson Learned

Dedicate time and resources to sales talent.

Myers says, “This is because we put so much into creating the best operations in the world. Our sales did not have the structure to continue to grow as our operations did.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Savings.

Myers adds, “We have endured on the principle of ‘save when it’s good and save when it’s bad.’ This is where that extra cash would go.”

Company Motto

Work hard, play hard.

When the company first started, the team lived in close quarters. In fact, four people packed into the CEO’s basement.

Myers says, “We ran the business out of this house, conducting sales meetings, operations, and interviews. We embrace the mentality: work hard, play hard. This has created a passion driven environment that thrives off of this mindset”

* * * * *