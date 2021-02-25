If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Water dispensers are units that cool, heat, filter and dispense water for drinking. They offer easy access to drinkable water and encourage people to stay hydrated. Water coolers are also a cost-effective alternative to bottled water while lowering the impact they have on the environment.

By investing in a water cooler, you can help keep your staff hydrated throughout the day to keep them healthy and increase their level of concentration. Healthwise readily available water has numerous benefits such as aiding and improving digestion, and metabolism.

Staying hydrated is a matter of good health. With the best water cooler for the office in place, you will keep your employees refreshed. Below are some of our top pics:

Best Water Coolers for the Office

Brio Top Loading Water Cooler Dispenser

Top Pick: Brio’s top loading water dispenser gives you a choice of cold, room-temperature and hot water to satisfy all your hydration needs. The stainless-steel modern cabinet makes this water cooler ideal as part of your office décor.

This water cooler features a top-loading water system, which allows you to see if the dispenser is running low. It can handle three to five-gallon water bottles and has a tight seat to prevent any contaminants from entering your water supply.

The Brio water cooler weighs 40.3 pounds and comes equipped with an anti-rust, free drip tray, which allows you to keep your drip tray sanitary. The unit comes in at 43.1 x 17 x 14.1 inches, it is UL/Energy Star approved and it includes a one-year limited warranty.

Brio Limited Edition Top Loading Water Cooler Dispenser – Hot & Cold Water

Buy on Amazon

COSTWAY 2-in-1 Water Cooler Dispenser

Runner Up: This two in one water cooler dispenser features a three-temperature push button faucet making it easy to dispense cold, hot and room-temperature water. With the easy to use control panel it can make ice and dispense hot or cold water.

Another feature is the near boiling hot water it provides, which can be used for instant beverages and meals. And with the child safety lock on the hot waterspout, it will prevent accidental burns.

With the LED indicators you can see whether the water dispenser is on or off as well as if it is heating, cooling, or making ice. This dispenser also comes with an ice basket that holds up to four pounds of ice. It can make nine bullet ice cubes at a time in 6-14 minutes and make up to 27 pounds of ice a day.

This unit weighs 40 pounds and it comes in at 12 x 14 x 39 inches.

COSTWAY 2-in-1 Water Cooler Dispenser with Built-in Ice Maker, Freestanding Hot Cold Top Loading Water Dispenser

Buy on Amazon

Whirlpool Self Cleaning Bottom Load Water Cooler

Best Value: Whirlpool’s self-cleaning bottom load water cooler uses automatic injections of unstable oxygen to get rid of impurities in your water. The LED indicator shows when the self-cleaning is running, as well as when the cold and hot water are at optimum temperature. This water cooler delivers cold water at 40°F while its heavy-duty water pump gets it to where it needs to be.

The commercial grade engineering features a compressor and thermostat that cycles a fraction of the time of other unites. The unit‘s robust design has unbreakable water faucets. And a solid steel frame that can take over 300 pounds of top weight while weihing just 25 pounds. This water dispenser comes in at 15 x 12.6 x 40.5 inches.

Whirlpool Self Cleaning, Hot and Cold, Stainless Bottom Load Water Cooler with LED Indicators

Buy on Amazon

Primo Bottom Loading Water Cooler

Primo’s bottom loading cooler dispenses ice-cold, cool, and piping-hot water with the push of a button. The hot water includes child-resistant safety feature and comes with a stainless-steel door panel and water reservoirs. It also provides removable, stainless steel drip tray that is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

This water dispenser can load between three to five gallons of water. The unit stands at 12.2 x 14.2 x 40.9 inches and weighs 40.8 pounds. Energy Star rating with a UL listing ensures long-term savings and electrical safety. Primo offers a one-year limited warranty for this unit.

Primo Bottom Loading Water Cooler – 3 Temperature Settings, Hot, Cold, Cool – Energy Star Rated Water Dispenser

Buy on Amazon

Avalon Top Loading Countertop Water Dispenser

Avalon’s top loading countertop water dispenser gives you the option of crisp cold or piping hot output, making it ideal for cool refreshments or toasty beverages. With its easy-to-use paddle spouts you can simply press your cup against the paddle to get the water.

The unit’s compressor makes cold water at approximately 47° F. The hot faucet is hot enough to make tea, hot cocoa or instant soup at approximately 180° F. And it has a child safety lock on the hot water faucet.

At 13 x 12 x 19 inches this water cooler weighs 30 pounds, it is UL/Energy Star approved and it is suitable for both three- and five-gallon bottles.

Avalon Premium Hot/Cold Top Loading Countertop Water Cooler Dispenser With Child Safety Lock

Buy on Amazon

hOmeLabs Bottom Loading Water Dispense

One of the best features of the hOmeLabs unit you don’t need to lift the heavy jugs. You just load the water bottle inside the drink dispenser door and insert the probe in the bottle and you are set.

hOmeLabs’ water cooler dispenser comes with stainless steel door and measure 40.9 x 14.2 x 12.2 inches to fit any space in your office. It has an ON/OFF switches so you can us it for heating or cooling only when you need to. And the hot temperature can reach 185°F while it can get as cold as 49°F on the cold side.

This unit is also equipped with bottle refill indicator, a removable drip tray, child safety lock, and it can accommodate three to five gallons of water at a time. This instant cooler also has a refill bottle alert to inform you when you need to replenish the water bottle in the reservoir.

hOmeLabs Bottom Loading Water Dispenser for 3 or 5 Gallon Bottle – with Hot Cold and Room Temperature Settings Stainless Steel Design

Buy on Amazon

Nutrichef Countertop Water Cooler Dispenser

With the Nutrichef countertop water cooler dispenser you can choose between cold (40-45°F) and hot water (170-175°F). This dispenser is a tabletop water cooler that runs with an automatic electric plug-in water dispenser system for quick water cooling with an ultra-quiet operation.

This unit can accommodate three or five gallon bottles and comes in at 13 x 13.19 x 22.05 inches weighing only 9.9 pounds. If you are looking for small factor unit, it is perfect for office and reception areas with limited space. It includes a child safety lock on the hot waterspout, built-in compressor, and 500-Watt heating and 65-Watt cooling power output

Nutrichef Countertop Water Cooler Dispenser – Hot & Cold Water, with Child Safety Lock

Buy on Amazon

Key Features in a Water Cooler

Hot water safety lock: To prevent injury make sure that if your water dispenser has a heating option that it has a child safety lock.

To prevent injury make sure that if your water dispenser has a heating option that it has a child safety lock. Noise: Though all coolers emit some noise when cooling or heating between usage. Some units do have lower noise levels and that can come in handy.

Though all coolers emit some noise when cooling or heating between usage. Some units do have lower noise levels and that can come in handy. Leak proof: Make sure that your water dispenser is leak roof and prevents contamination.

Make sure that your water dispenser is leak roof and prevents contamination. Thermostat settings: Temperatures for hot and cold water are generally fixed within a limited range of variation—at around 47? cold / 180? hot— but some can go higher or lower. Switches at the back to turn the hot and cold functions on and off are standard.

Types of Water Coolers

Bottom Loading Water Dispensers: These are convenient because they require no heavy lifting and you simply shift the water bottle into the compartment. They come with an additional pumping mechanism and they dispense water at waist level.

These are convenient because they require no heavy lifting and you simply shift the water bottle into the compartment. They come with an additional pumping mechanism and they dispense water at waist level. Countertop Water Cooler Dispensers: These are simply miniature versions of either top loading water coolers or point of source (POU) water cooler dispensers. The POU bottle-less models come with inline water filters and they need to be near a point of use water source.

These are simply miniature versions of either top loading water coolers or point of source (POU) water cooler dispensers. The POU bottle-less models come with inline water filters and they need to be near a point of use water source. Point of Use (POU): These dispensers require a direct connection to a water source as well as a nearby power connection. They cost a little more because they come with additional high spec features such as ozone injection or a UV light.

These dispensers require a direct connection to a water source as well as a nearby power connection. They cost a little more because they come with additional high spec features such as ozone injection or a UV light. Top Loading Water Dispensers: These are the most efficient and cheapest dispensers because they simply rely on the power and force of gravity, with no additional pump mechanism. The bottom of the dispenser often has a storage compartment as well.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: