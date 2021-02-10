Cleaning and disinfecting are more important than ever. They’re even more essential in facilities like gyms and fitness centers. Luckily, Zogics provides sanitizing solutions that are specifically formulated with these businesses in mind.

Even after the pandemic forced many fitness businesses to shut down, the company continues to move forward. Read about their efforts and products in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Provides facility cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing products.

Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Stripp told Small Business Trends, “Zogics serves fitness, healthcare, education, corporate facilities, hospitality, transportation facilities, and more. We’re the industry leader in facility cleaning supplies, and experts in facility safety.”

Business Niche

High quality service.

Stripp says, “We pride ourselves on customer service that goes above and beyond, and it’s carried throughout the company. We stand by what we sell (we have a Happiness Guarantee on all Zogics-branded products) and are truly humbled and inspired to be helping our customers with critical disinfecting supplies. We respond to customer needs quickly, ship as fast as we can, and communicate with our customers throughout their buying journey with us.”

How the Business Got Started

Because of a simple idea.

Founder and CEO Paul LeBlanc has always had an entrepreneurial streak. So when he had an idea, he went all-in.

Stripp adds, “He was fixing a flat tire on his bicycle and his hands were covered in grease and he had a eureka moment: “I need a wipe for this”. He raised the capital to produce his wipes, dubbed Citra Wipes, and scrappily went cross-country, stopping at bike shops along the way to sell this product. He even snuck into the largest cycling/health tradeshow in Las Vegas and handed out wipes that he had stowed in his backpack. Slowly, with a ton of hustle, the business developed into creating wellness and facility-focused items for the fitness industry.”

Biggest Win

Growing a talented team.

Stripp explains, “We’ve long been known in our area as a leading employer, which has allowed us to attract and maintain the top talent in all aspects of our business. We treat our employees like family and respect our employees and encourage them to learn and grow.”

In fact, this culture has led to some major recognition, which in turn helps them grow the team even more.

He adds, “We’ve been on the Inc 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies three years in a row, and are ranked by the iconic Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in all of the Americas. We have unique, groundbreaking benefits that have been noticed by The Wall Street Journal, among others.”

Biggest Risk

Launching a new fitness website.

Stripp says the company takes risks every day. But during a pandemic that has seen many gyms close, breaking further into the fitness industry ranks toward the top.

He adds, “in a time when gyms are struggling, we’re able to bring a level of knowledge and deep connections within the fitness industry to support our fitness family, and encourage home fitness.”

Lesson Learned

Value your team.

Stripp explains, “Not sure if I would change anything other than hire more great people. Spend more time together as a team both in office and outside the office.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Staff trainings and more community outings.

Team Tradition

Annual ATV outing.

Stripp says, “It’s a lot of fun!”

* * * * *