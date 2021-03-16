Cash Boxes for Small Businesses

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If your business requires you to have petty cash or go on location to collect payments a cash box can come in handy. Especially when you are at trade shows, farmers’ market, or fairs, cash boxes are indispensable.

If you do not have a cash register, cash boxes can help you keep your money and change organized while ensuring that large bills, checks, and other items like receipts be kept out of sight at the bottom of the cash box. Cash boxes not only help keep money safe, but they also help keep documents and other valuable items from theft.

Whether you need a high-volume cash box or a simple portable cash box there are plenty of options on the market to meet your needs. Here are some cash boxes for your business to consider.

Best Cash Boxes for the Office

Jssmst Cash Box with Combination Lock

Top Pick: Jssmst’s stainless steel cash box is 9.84 x 7.87 x 3.46 inches and weighs just 2.4 pounds making it easy to carry around. This easy-to open cash box works well for meetings and sales while helping you to keep money organized.

It features a three-number combination security code instead of a key. It also comes with a removable plastic cash tray that fits cash, coins, and other valuables. This black metal cash box has a durable handle that is sturdy enough to carry anywhere. The company provides a 60-day money-back guarantee and an 18-month warranty.

Steelmaster Tiered Tray Cash Box

Runner Up: Steelmaster’s tiered tray cash box is 11.8 x 9.5 x 3.2 inches and weighs 4.3 pounds. This grey steel cash box has a five-coin tray compartment in addition to trays to store paper currency and other valuables.

This unit also has a push-button catch-and-release lid and security slot in the back of the box for adding an optional security cable to prevent theft.

KYODOLED Cash Box

Best Value: KYODOLED’s metal cash box is 7.87 x 6.3 x 3.54 inches, weighs 1.7 pounds and comes with a key lock. This budget box offers a sturdy construction that allows you enough compartments to keep bills and other valuables safe and organized.

The cash box comes with two compartments. The upper layer has five coin compartments which you can remove if you don’t need it. The bottom tray is designed for checks, receipts, and other valuables documents. You can get the box in several different sizes and colors, including red, pink, and blue in addition to black.

SentrySafe CB-12 Cash Box

SentrySafe’s steel cash box is 9.3 x 11.8 x 3.7 inches, weighs 5 pounds, and comes with a privacy lock. The interior cash tray has eight compartments for coins and bills. And the bottom layer is large enough for additional currency as well as other valuable items.

WOTI Steel Cash Box

WOTI’s powder-coated heavy-duty steel cash box is 12.2 x 9.8 x 3.7 inches and weighs 4.4 pounds. The top coin tray has five compartments with a cover to keep your coins from falling out. It also includes another compartment underneath for more items.

The four compartments for the bills have spring clips to keep them secure and in place even in windy outdoor conditions. In addition to the front lock, the box has a security slot so you can use a computer cable lock.

OSAFE Metal Cash Box

This steel cash box is 11.8 x 9.5 x 3.5 inches and weighs 4.4 pounds and it comes with some useful features. This includes a coin tray with five compartments that rises automatically with a cantilever mechanism. The tray also has a lid with a latch to make sure the coins are secure. And the same goes for the four compartments for the bills by using spring-loaded clips to keep them secure.

The company also offers a security cable and four keys for the lock without additional charge. And to make the deal even better, you get a 30-day money-back guarantee of total satisfaction.

Royal Sovereign Cash Box

The Royal Sovereign steel cash box is 9.5 x 11.8 x 3.7 inches and weighs 2 pounds. And what makes this box different is it uses every available space for storage, including the lid. Speaking of the lid that where you will find four spring-loaded clips to hold the bills.

On the bottom compartment, there are nine sections with different sizes to hold everything from coins to bills and other items. Another handy feature is a deposit slot, which makes it convenient to put in bills or documents if the box is locked.

What to Look for in a Cash Box

Whether your business requires you to make transactions off location or transport cash for any reason, cash boxes can provide an easy way to keep your money safe, organized and protected. Some features to look for in cash boxes include:

Security: the most important feature to look for in a cash box is security. A cash box with a lock is a good idea. Privacy key locks and steel construction can help keep your money and documents safe. Also look for cash boxes with security cable slots for additional security. Some cash boxes come with a combination lock, which is a good option if you are prone to losing keys.

the most important feature to look for in a cash box is security. A cash box with a lock is a good idea. Privacy key locks and steel construction can help keep your money and documents safe. Also look for cash boxes with security cable slots for additional security. Some cash boxes come with a combination lock, which is a good option if you are prone to losing keys. Multiple compartments: Make sure that your cash box offer compartments and drawers and bill clips to ensure cash, coins, checks, and receipts stay organized.

Make sure that your cash box offer compartments and drawers and bill clips to ensure cash, coins, checks, and receipts stay organized. Portability: Besides being durable, your cash box should be lightweight and equipped with a handle for easy transportation. If your cash box requires you to continuously move from one place to another make sure it comes with a carrying handle as well.

Besides being durable, your cash box should be lightweight and equipped with a handle for easy transportation. If your cash box requires you to continuously move from one place to another make sure it comes with a carrying handle as well. Right Size: The size of your cash box will be determined based on how much cash you intend to keep in it; how many documents such as vouchers and receipts you will hold in it; where you plan to store the cash box; and other factors.

The size of your cash box will be determined based on how much cash you intend to keep in it; how many documents such as vouchers and receipts you will hold in it; where you plan to store the cash box; and other factors. Strength and Sturdiness: Most cash boxes in the market are made of steel, which is a good option for tamper-proof functionality. However, you should check to see if it is thick enough and is durable. If your locking cash box is not going to see much action thaen a cheaper, lighter type of box should be good enough.

Most cash boxes in the market are made of steel, which is a good option for tamper-proof functionality. However, you should check to see if it is thick enough and is durable. If your locking cash box is not going to see much action thaen a cheaper, lighter type of box should be good enough. Material: The ideal cash box is made with solid steel construction. They are durable and guarantee reliable protection.

Bottom line

Simply put cash boxes offer ease of use and secure storage for your valuables. Besides functionality cash boxes can be an important asset if you need to transport money or have to make transactions off location.

Cash boxes are primarily designed to be a quick and convenient money storage solutions that are easily transportable. Make sure to take some added security precautions when you carry your cash box with you outside of your place of business or home.

