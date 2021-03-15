Power Strips for the Office

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The power strip is now a part of the office as a computer or printer. And with more computing hardware in the office, the need to protect them from a power surge or outage is crucial. Not to mention it is much cheaper to replace a power strip than a desktop, printer, or other devices.

In addition to protecting the plugged-in components, a power strip also provides additional outlets for the laptops, tablets, and smartphones employees bring to the office. If you are in the market for one, we have selected seven of the best power strips available now.

Best Power Strips

Belkin 12-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip

Top Pick: This Belkin power strip has 12 outlets, an 8ft cord and a 4,320-joule rating. The layout for the outlets includes 8 rotating ports and 4 stationary ports. This allows for multiple configurations when it comes to plugging in devices.

The technical specs include 4,320 joule/6,000 volts maximum spike voltage /AC at 15 amps and a total of 1875W of connected devices. There is also an EMI/RFI Noise Filter from 150K Hz – 100M Hz, up to 50dBs. Belkin backs this power strip with a lifetime warranty and a $300,000 connected equipment warranty.

Belkin 12-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector, 8ft Cord(4,320 Joules)

APC Surge Protector with USB Ports

Runner Up: When it comes to surge protection and UPS for computing devices, APC is an industry leader. This unit has 11 outlets, a 6ft cord, a 2,880-joule rating, and two USB ports.

All APC surge products undergo IEEE testing to ensure their efficacy in providing a primary level of surge protection. This includes a building wiring fault indicator that warns of potentially dangerous wiring problems in the wall circuitry.

APC Surge Protector with USB Ports, P11U2, 2880 Joule, 6′ Cord, Flat Plug, 11 Outlet Power Strip Black



Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Power Strip

Best Value: As far as no-frills power strips go, this unit from Amazon covers all the bases. It has 12 outlets with sliding covers, a 4,320-joule rating, and a 10ft cord.

There is an active light to indicate active surge protection and grounded wiring and a fireproof MOV (Metal Oxide Varistor) technology to protect from surges and spikes. And the power on/off switch is integrated with a 15Amp overload resettable circuit breaker.

Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector | 4,320 Joule, 10-Foot Cord

Kasa Smart HS300 Plug Power Strip

Made by tp-link, the Kasa power strip has six smart outlets, three USB ports, and a 1,710-joule rating. What makes this unit different is it works with Alexa Echo, Google Home, and Microsoft Cortana without a hub. The power strip connects with a 2.4GHz wireless network.

Using your voice, you can control the six devices connected to the power strip. And if you want to see just how much power those devices are consuming, you can use the Kasa app to monitor each outlet. Not only that, but you can also turn it off from anywhere.

Kasa Smart HS300 Plug Power Strip, Surge Protector with 6 Smart Outlets and 3 USB Ports

Anker Power Strip Surge Protector

Anker is known for the computing peripherals it manufactures with quality parts and great design. This power strip has 12 outlets, two 4,000-joule surge protectors, and a 10ft cord. Additional safety features include overload protection, grounded protection, and a fire-resistant exterior.

With dual 4,000-joule surge protectors and total wattage of connected devices at 1875W, this is a robust unit. And Anker offers its worry-free 18-month warranty along with a $300,000 connected equipment warranty.

Anker Power Strip Surge Protector (2 × 4000 Joules), PowerExtend Strip 12 Outlets with Flat Plug, 1875W Output, 10 ft Extension Cord, Dual Surge Protection for Office, Home

Tripp Lite ISOBAR6Ultra Isobar 6 Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip

If you want a power strip with a solid warranty, the Tripp Lite ISOBAR6Ultra Isobar is the unit for you. Besides the metal housing, you get six outlets, a 3,300-joule rating, and a six-foot cord.

The layout of the outlets has six widely spaced NEMA 5 15R ports arranged in three exclusive isolated filter banks to limit noise interaction between connected devices. And if there is an overload, the integrated 12A circuit breaker shuts down connected equipment.

The warranty from Tripp Lite is solid. It provides a lifetime limited warranty and $50,000 ultimate lifetime insurance that covers any connected equipment damaged by a power surge.

Tripp Lite ISOBAR6Ultra Isobar 6 Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip, 6ft Cord, Right-Angle Plug, Metal, Lifetime Limited Warranty & $50,000 Insurance White

Witeem Power Strip Surge Protector

With 12 outlets, a 4,360-joule rating, 4 USB charging ports, and a six-foot cord the Witeem power strip and surge protector a strong choice.

The power strip can handle up to 1875W/15A of connected devices and the four USB ports can deliver 5V/6A for a total of 30W. Additional protection comes from the fire-resistant cover which can withstand temperatures of 382? (750?) along with an internal safety shut-off system.

Power Strip, Witeem Surge Protector with 12-Outlet (1875W/15A, 4360Joules) and 4 USB Charging Ports

Important Features to Lookout for in a Power Strip

Power strips have many features, and it goes beyond just providing additional power ports for all your peripherals. Here are some of the key features you should look out for:

A practical layout for the ports: having many ports is good, but if you can’t use them all at the same time it is pointless. Make sure the ports are arranged in such a way, you can use them all at the same time.

having many ports is good, but if you can’t use them all at the same time it is pointless. Make sure the ports are arranged in such a way, you can use them all at the same time. Enough ports: There are power strips with 4, 6, 8, and even 12 ports. Choose one that will take care of all your devices with one or two to spare.

There are power strips with 4, 6, 8, and even 12 ports. Choose one that will take care of all your devices with one or two to spare. Indicator light and auto shut off : Power strips wear out and when they do an indicator light will show it is no longer working. When the light is out, it means that the port is no longer protecting your device. Similarly, the auto shut-off feature will stop working if there is a malfunction.

: Power strips wear out and when they do an indicator light will show it is no longer working. When the light is out, it means that the port is no longer protecting your device. Similarly, the auto shut-off feature will stop working if there is a malfunction. Joule rating: The higher the joule rating is on your power strip, the more power it can absorb before it fails. If you live in an area that is prone to power surges, get a power strip with a high joule rating.

The higher the joule rating is on your power strip, the more power it can absorb before it fails. If you live in an area that is prone to power surges, get a power strip with a high joule rating. Let-Through voltage: This is the peak voltage that the surge protection lets through from a surge to the product it is protecting. The lower limit is 180 volts peak for standard 120-volt AC power.

This is the peak voltage that the surge protection lets through from a surge to the product it is protecting. The lower limit is 180 volts peak for standard 120-volt AC power. Long cord and auxiliary ports: It is always better to have a long cord because you don’t want to use an extension cord with a power strip. And when it comes to auxiliary ports, you can now get telephone/ethernet jacks, USB ports, and coaxial connectors.

Warranties

When it comes to warranties power strips have a wide range of protection levels. This can go from one year to a limited lifetime warranty for the device itself and up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages for the protected items. However, companies only payout if the surge protector is still in its rated time.

If it is past the rated time, they are within their right to not pay for the damages. Make sure you fully understand when the warranty begins and ends. After all, you are using it to protect some expensive items. Everything from a smart TV to computers and appliances now use surge protectors.

Using a Power Strip

When you use a power strip, don’t use an extension cord because it can exceed the rating of the surge protector as well as the wiring in your home. And before you plug it into the wall, make sure the outlet is grounded, and don’t ever cover your power strip with rugs or other items that don’t allow you to see the unit.

Once it is plugged in check the status lights on the power strip. If there is a fault indicator, such as a red or orange light, don’t plug any of your devices on there. Check with the manufacturer or electrician before you use it.

If you have green light across the unit, you can start using the power strip. And once it is in use don’t go beyond the rated time if you want to be covered by the warranty. While the unit might keep protecting your devices, you will be responsible for any damage.

Finally, please follow all the safety precautions the manufacturer has placed on the device.

