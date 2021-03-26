Jobber Launches Boost, a $100,000 Grant Program for Small Business

Jobber, builders of job tracking and customer management software for home service businesses, has launched a new grant program.

Known as Boost By Jobber, the grant program is designed to help small home service businesses launch, grow and strengthen.

Boost by Jobber is inviting almost-entrepreneurs, new business owners and experienced owners to apply for one of 20 grants. The grants range from $1,000 to $20,000, depending on the category a business qualifies for.

Boost by Jobber – $100,000 Small Business Grant Program

Running a small business comes with many challenges and hurdles, many of which have escalated over the past 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Having access to funding is essential in helping small businesses succeed and grow and stay afloat during these difficult times.

Importance of Small Business Funding

As the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System notes, business owners and entrepreneurs need access to a variety of credit sources. Short-term credit is important for the day-to-day management of cashflow. Longer-term credit is vital for capital investments. Despite this, less than half of small businesses report that their credit needs are met.

Royce Ard of My Amazing Maid, a professional home cleaning service in Columbus and the Valleys, commented on the difficulty of securing a loan:

“Typically, when I see a grant, I’m almost always assuming it’s for a specific cohort and I wouldn’t qualify. Loans are very, very, very hard to get in the States. As far as going to a bank and getting $10k for your business, you’re not going to get it.”

Sourcing to funding like that offered by Boost by Jogger can prove an invaluable lifeline for small business.

Driving Small Business Success

With a cash injection, businesses operating in home services, like cleaners and gardeners, can put their business in a better position to succeed and thrive. Money can be spent on new equipment, marketing the business, launching a new service, training teams, and other key components required for success.

Almost-entrepreneurs who have the drive to start and run a home service business can apply for the grant. As can new business owners who are in the first three years of operation. Experienced business owners with three years or more experience and that are ready to scale and take their business to the next level are eligible to apply. As are entrepreneurs in the home services industry that require Covid-19 support to get their business back to its pre-Covid state.

Small businesses can apply for the Boost By Jogger loan via the website.