The event planning business has been hit hard by the pandemic. But resilient companies like Events and Designs By Wanda hope to pull through. The company has already been through its share of challenges. So the company’s founder is hopeful that her skills will shine through. Read more about her efforts in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers event planning services.

Founder Wanda Micheal helps clients throughout the Garner, NC area with weddings, baby showers, graduations, and other special occasions.

Business Niche

Decorating and floral skills.

Micheal specializes in decor and floral designs, which can be especially helpful for elegant events like weddings.

How the Business Got Started

To provide an affordable option in her community.

Micheal told Small Business Trends, “I love making people’s dreams come true. So I started this business to offer a level of service that would offer the best, but at a fraction of the cost.”

Biggest Win

Booking a big client.

Micheal specifies, “I was granted the opportunity to decorate for actress, model, TV personality Cynthia Bailey of Atlanta Housewives!”

This helped Micheal gain some extra attention in the industry, which opened up even more business opportunities.

Biggest Risk

Investing all her profits back into the business.

Micheal admits that this risk could have potentially led to a full loss of the business. But it’s still up and running, though COVID has shut things down temporarily.

Lesson Learned

Find the right market.

Micheal says that if she could do it over again, she’d probably move the business up north a bit.

She adds, “This type of business is more profitable in your larger cities.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Purchasing a vehicle.

Event planning comes with a lot of supplies. So Micheal says she’d love to purchase a large vehicle to haul inventory.

Favorite Quote

“You must always strive to be the best, but you must never believe that you are.” -Juan Manuel Fangio.

* * * * *