Best Freelance Websites to Find Work and Workers

Freelance work is on the rise. Freelancing can be a perfect way for new entrepreneurs to offer services to clients. And hiring freelancers is an efficient way for small businesses to grow a team. So the question is: where can these freelancers and businesses connect with one another?

Freelance websites provide a perfect venue for businesses to post freelance jobs. And then workers can browse opportunities and market their services. Whether you’re looking for a new freelance job or new freelance designers or writers, here are some of the best freelance websites to consider.

20 Places to Fill or Find Freelance Jobs

See our handpicked list of 20 freelance websites offering opportunities and talent in a variety of fields. Select the one that is right for your small business and use it to fill or find a freelance job.

1. Upwork

Upwork is one of the best freelance websites because of its large network of both freelancers and businesses. The experience is completely customizable. Small businesses can post a job and then sift through qualified candidates. Or you can let Upwork find freelancers for you. On the other side, freelancers can browse projects posted by businesses or post their own predefined projects for businesses to bid on. There are also tons of categories, including design, writing, IT, sales, and accounting.

Upwork also hosts all the communication and payment processes between businesses and freelancers right on the website. For payments, Upwork charges transactional fees. This is usually 3 percent for those hiring and a sliding scale for freelancers. The more work you get on the site, the less they charge.

2. Fiverr

Fiverr is a freelance website built for projects. There are no hourly rates — just project based pricing. So businesses can find the freelancers they need for specific tasks, like developing a website or logo. And freelancers can find the jobs that best suit their skills and experience level. There are a wide array of categories on the site, including design, marketing, translation, video, audio, tech, and writing jobs. And there are tons of freelancers around the world competing for these jobs so working with international contractors is common. Fiverr also offers business packages built for teams. With this, you can get matched with the right talent and manage collaboration with all of your freelancers at once.

Like many other freelance websites, Fiverr hosts transactions right on their platform. This allows them to charge transaction based fees for freelancers and businesses. These vary based on the price of the project. They also offer paid business accounts for $149 per year, with the first year free.

3. LinkedIn ProFinder

LinkedIn ProFinder is a platform for finding freelance work right on the popular business networking site. As a business, you can create a project and then receive proposals from up to five providers. Or you can browse service providers in your category of choice. Freelancers can apply to these proposals or create their own offers that businesses can browse. There are opportunities for nearly anyone on LinkedIn. Categories include finance, operations, law, real estate, photography, and freelance writing jobs, among others. Of course, one of the biggest benefits of this option is that so many businesses and freelancers already use LinkedIn for other purposes. So your potential pool of jobs and/or applicants is large. And if you already have a LinkedIn account, getting started is easy.

LinkedIn ProFinder offers subscription plans instead of transaction based fees. Service providers get their first 10 projects free and then must sign up for a LinkedIn Premium Business Subscription for $59.99 to continue. Posting jobs and hiring workers is free.

4. TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit is a freelance website aimed at those looking for quick labor jobs or help with everyday tasks. Both individuals and businesses can hire workers on this platform. For example, a small business may find someone to deliver documents to a partner across town or fix a broken piece of equipment in their office. For freelancers, the platform is perfect for handymen, movers, delivery drivers, and anyone looking to earn quick cash on labor based jobs. TaskRabbit also specializes in same-day service. So it’s ideal for those looking for quick help or a fast payday.

There’s a 15 percent service fees on hourly rates. Those hiring taskers see hourly rates that already include this fee. Taskers can also earn reimbursements for things like mileage or parking, which are not charged any fees.

5. 99Designs

Those looking for freelance designers or design based freelance jobs should check out 99Designs. The freelance website is owned by Vistaprint. And it specializes in services like logo design, websites, and graphics. The platform mainly runs on “contests,” where freelancers submit proposals based on the specs of a project. Then businesses can choose their favorite and get to work. Alternatively, you can use the freelance website like a more traditional job board and hire a specific designer for a brief. For designers, it’s perfect for those who want to work on a variety of projects or compete with unique ideas. It’s also done on an on-demand basis. So if you’re a designer with a full time job and just want to earn some extra cash on occasion, competing for bids may be the ideal way to find the best freelance job.

Contests come with fixed pricing for companies, starting at $299. You can also get custom onboarding and recruiting tools if you work for an agency that needs lots of design help. For designers, it’s free to compete for potential clients on 99Designs.

6. Thumbtack

Thumbtack specializes in connecting local professionals looking for work with homeowners and businesses who need assistance. Small businesses can find help for everything from snow plowing to office painting. And local professionals can sign up for a profile and compete for jobs right in their local communities. This is one of the best ways for service providers to market their services or for individuals looking for work part time to find contract or freelance jobs as needed. Some of these connections may even turn into long term business relationships. But others may simply provide a way to earn some quick cash as needed.

Thumbtack is free both for professionals and those looking for freelance help. The site earns money through Thumbtack Pro, which is essentially an advertising option. Service providers can create a profile and then show up higher in search results for jobs in their category. This is a perfect option for those looking to turn their freelance service into a full time gig.

7. Freelancer

Freelancer is one of the best freelance websites for businesses that need to work with a variety of freelancers. There are tons of categories available, including web support, data entry, translation, app development, social media, and sales. So if you regularly need freelancers for various projects, you can just sign up for one account and hire people per hour as needed. For those trying to find work, the large network of businesses that use the job board provides a major benefit. Businesses can simply post a project and sift through bids to connect with qualified freelancers. Freelancers can complete profiles, browse jobs, and write bids. It’s also easy to narrow down opportunities based on keywords, location, skills, and a variety of other factors. The freelance website also has a secure payments platform to ensure that both sides are satisfied and payment is received when the job is done.

Freelancer is free to sign up and get started. The site does charge transaction fees for businesses that accept bids. Exact fees can vary, but usually fall around 3 percent.

8. Toptal

Toptal is one of the best freelance websites for accomplished professionals and the companies looking to hire them. In fact, the website brands itself as a freelance service for workers in the top three percent in their field. Businesses can find professionals from a variety of industries, including software development, project managers, and finance experts. And you can be sure that you’re finding qualified professionals who will deliver top tier service. Of course, not just anyone can sign up for an account on Toptal. You have to qualify first. However, the professionals who qualify to market their services on Toptal can easily connect with companies that are willing to pay for quality. This is often a departure from those on traditional job boards who are looking to find the best deal when filling a freelance job.

Toptal is a custom service. So companies can work directly with the site to develop a plan for recruiting and finding the best freelancers within a set budget. The freelance website usually requires an initial deposit of $500, which then goes toward your first invoice.

9. Behance

Behance is a freelance site mixed with a social network for designers. Those looking for design jobs can post visuals to showcase their work or bid for jobs. And companies looking to hire designers can browse the site for inspiration or post their own jobs. In addition to freelance jobs, the site also lets companies post full and part time design jobs for those looking to hire in-house. In addition to the job board, Behance can also simply be used to showcase creative work. So if you’re a designer, you can create a profile and upload some of your work. Then you can share it to social media, your website, or elsewhere online. This may not be the most traditional way to find the best freelance jobs. But there are plenty of companies who may hire designers based on an online portfolio like this.

Applying for jobs on Behance is completely free. However, you do need to be invited to sign up for an account. For businesses, posting jobs is even free currently, though that’s for a limited time. The site is owned by Adobe. So businesses may need a subscription plan to post jobs in the future.

10. Guru

Guru offers a secure platform for top freelancers. The site offers a variety of categories for freelance jobs, including administration, programming, writing, art, finance, legal, and education. The site verifies freelancers and publishes feedback to give businesses peace of mind. It’s generally not a place for entry level positions. So it’s best for companies that are willing to pay a bit more for quality. On the freelancer side, Guru offers flexible plans and payment terms for those who want to create their own experience. The branding of the site also provides a decent chance of finding companies that are willing to pay for top talent. So if you have years of experience or highly sought after skills, this may be one of the best freelance sites for you.

The freelance website offers custom solutions for businesses of various sizes. So companies can choose the fee structure that is best suited to their needs. Some allow you to split fees with workers. And others can choose more structured options. Additionally, the company boasts that they have the lowest fees in the industry, though the customizable nature of their fee structure means no specifics are given online.

11. SimplyHired

SimplyHired is more of a traditional job board. But you can use it to post and find freelancing jobs as well as hourly and salaried positions. Freelance jobs posted on the site are distributed to top websites like Indeed, giving companies a wide choice of potential candidates. And it prevents you from needing to spend time and money creating multiple listings. It can also be useful for companies to hire in-house and freelance employees using the same platform. For freelancers, the wide range of job options is the main benefit of this site. Some may even want to find work that fits into a more traditional role. So this site allows you to browse multiple types of opportunities all in one place.

It’s free to sign up and start posting jobs on SimplyHired. Businesses simply pay for the applicant name and contact information once qualified candidates have been generated. The exact price for contact info varies depending on the type of job posted. And you only pay for the exact number of candidates you’re interested in contacting. So if you can tell by the applications who the best freelance hire would be, you only need to purchase that person’s contact info. If you’d like to interview a handful of candidates, you can select the exact ones or even pay as you go.

12. Work Better Now

Work Better Now is one of the best freelance websites specifically for finding virtual assistants. For businesses, this frees up your time so you can work on the important tasks required to grow your business. For freelancers, virtual assistant jobs provide reliable income and work you can do from nearly anywhere.

Work Better Now only offers full-time virtual assistants. They work on a set rate of $1750 per month. And that includes all fees, so you don’t need to worry about unexpected costs.

13. Upstack.co

Upstack is a freelance site specifically for developers. Since this is such a fast growing field, it’s becoming an increasingly popular option for companies that need some extra tech help on specific projects. The site offers a large pool of global, vetted candidates to help businesses find the best freelance developers quickly. And for freelancers, the site provides access to companies looking for targeted candidates. So your chances of finding a relevant freelance job are extensive. Using Upstack ensures that both sides understand the development industry and are familiar with the terms and rates used to facilitate this type of work.

Upstack earns money by marking up developer rates. So freelancers set the amount they want to be paid. Then companies receive pricing information that includes those extra fees. This allows both sides to get the rates they want without having to calculate unexpected expenses.

14. AngelList

AngelList is part of Angel.co, the world’s largest startup community. It includes a job board that offers both in-house and freelance work opportunities. Freelancers can search or browse opportunities by industry, keyword, or location. And startups can find candidates who are interested in joining their team in the early days. For startups, AngelList also provides tools for connecting with investors and getting other startup resources. So it’s convenient to manage all of these functions under one account. And using this platform ensures that you’ll find candidates who are up for the journey of working for a startup. On the other side, AngelList offers freelancers tons of exciting opportunities to get involved in during the early days of running a company. Many workers prefer this type of environment due to the freedom and creativity available in such positions.

Posting and applying for jobs on AngelList is free. The company makes money through fund management and other services.

15. PeoplePerHour

PeoplePerHour is one of the best freelance websites for those looking for hourly work or those looking to hire people per hour. Businesses can simply post a project, browse candidates, and connect with those who seem like the best fit. On the other side, freelancers can post offers, which are set bundles of services that businesses can browse. This gives them more control over the process and can save businesses time by avoiding the need to create actual job listings. The site also has communication and payments services. They collect payments upfront and keep that money in escrow to ensure freelancers are paid when a job is done, but not before.

There’s no fee to register for an account. People Per Hour simply charges transaction fees, which range from 20 to 3.5 percent. These are calculated on a rolling scale. So the more work you do on the site, the less fees you’re charged.

16. Indeed

Indeed is one of the most visited job boards in the country, with more than 250 million monthly active visitors. So its massive size provides benefits for both businesses and freelancers. Businesses can post a traditional or freelance job. Or workers can upload their resume directly. There’s even a specific section for remote work, which is especially relevant for freelance jobs. And Indeed offers guides and educational materials for both companies and job seekers. Specifically, a job seeker may want to learn more about a specific company before applying for a job. In this case, there are company reviews available from past employees and freelancers. The site also offers salary information to help both workers and companies set competitive rates.

It’s free to both post and apply for jobs on Indeed. The site makes money by offering sponsored listings and other upgrades. So there are fees if you want to increase visibility for your job or resume. But many get access to plenty of opportunities with free accounts, especially if you’re looking for general freelance work or workers.

17. FlexJobs

FlexJobs specializes in remote work and flexible job opportunities. This may include a freelance job or a traditional position that simply allows people to work remotely or on their own schedule. This is perfect for anyone who values the ability to work from home or those who want to travel. And it opens up the candidate pool for businesses that want to hire for location-independent jobs. Additionally, the team vets companies and candidates. So everyone on both sides sees only the most relevant opportunities. They also provide customer support throughout the process to make sure the hiring and onboarding experience runs smoothly.

The site runs on membership plans. So you need to pay a subscription fee to post jobs or see full opportunities. Employer plans start at $299 per month. And member plans start at $14.95 per month.

18. Craigslist

Craigslist offers classified advertising for just about everything — including freelance jobs. The main benefit is that it’s completely customizable, and everyone knows about it. This can help you reach a huge number of candidates for a freelance job posting. And freelancers can browse tons of new opportunities daily. You can even make a post to promote your freelance services. Craigslist is a location-based service. So it’s best for jobs that may require someone in a particular area, and less ideal for location-independent opportunities. However, there are third-party sites that allow you to search all of Craigslist for opportunities. And if you run a business and need a remote freelance job filled, you could post it to Craigslist in multiple cities.

Craigslist postings are generally free. But there is now a charge for job postings, which varies from $10 to $75 depending on your location. It’s free to create an account and make other types of postings.

19. Crowdspring

Crowdspring is a freelance website that aims to simplify the process of hiring a freelance design person. The site offers a huge variety of design talent including those who can create logos, business cards, social media graphics, and even packaging. There are a few ways to use the site. You can start a project and then choose the best designers. Or you can start a 1-to-1 project to work with freelance designers directly. Crowdspring has a customer support team available to answer questions and help you find the best freelance candidates. For designers, the site lets you bid for projects that are especially relevant to your skills and experience.

Pricing for Crowdspring varies depending on the type of service you choose. Contests where designers can bid on a job start at $299. And projects where you work with a single designer start at $200. For designers, the site only accepts qualified applicants and is not currently looking for new designers. But there is a waitlist available. So you can add your contact information and receive updates when a new registration period opens.

20.BizSugar Advisor Directory

BizSugar is a community full of small businesses, freelancers, and professionals. And the Advisors Directory provides one place for individuals offering services to connect with businesses that need their help. There’s a huge rang of categories available, including analytics, mobile apps, public relations, video, SEO, and podcasting, among others. The BizSugar Advisors Directory is simply a list of service providers. So you can browse categories or search for a professional you want to work with. Then contact them directly. BizSugar doesn’t facilitate transactions or guarantee work.

The BizSugar Advisors Directory is free to access for business owners looking for freelance help or guidance. There is still a relatively small number of vetted members offering services. So it may be a good opportunity for freelancers and professionals to really stand out. You can contact BizSugar directly if you’re interested in being featured in the directory. BizSugar is affiliated with Small Business Trends.

What are freelance websites?

Freelance websites are places where freelancers can find potential clients and businesses can find freelance workers. There are several different types of these websites available. For example, 99Designs is perfect for finding graphic design jobs. Fiverr is aimed at helping people connect for small jobs. Similarly, a fast quigig review highlights a platform looking to simplify the process for freelancers and those looking to hire them. And TaskRabbit offers a great way for people to get paid for running errands or completing small chores.

Is Upwork better than Freelancer?

Both of these freelance websites provide plenty of value, depending on the type of freelance jobs or workers you’re looking for. Upwork is ideal for finding or marketing experienced freelancers, while Freelancer is one of the top websites to find beginner freelance jobs.

Which is the best freelance website?

The best freelance websites may vary depending on what qualities your business is looking for as well as what freelance jobs are in demand and even freelancer compliance. If you want to post jobs to a huge number of freelancers or market your work to lots of paying clients, Upwork and Indeed are popular options. Those who want to keep it specific to design jobs, opt for Behance or 99Designs. However, if you’re simply looking to market your offerings or control the process on your own, consider the BizSugar Advisors Directory.