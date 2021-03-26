Credit Unions are Helping Small Businesses with PPP Loans

The Paycheck Protection Program’s (PPP), the first and second round, have doled out hundreds of billions of dollars to small businesses. This doesn’t include different provisions designed to help hard-hit small businesses in the latest round of the COVID-19 relief bill. However, there are still many small business owners who are having a hard time getting PPP loans.

In this week’s roundup, one of our articles is titled, Credit Unions Help Small Businesses Having Trouble Getting PPP Loans. And it looks at how these financial institutions are using their community-oriented approach to help their local entrepreneurs. And as of July 2020, 934 credit unions have approved 1.2 million PPP loans totaling $9.7 billion. These funds are responsible for supporting 1.2 million jobs.

These types of articles help small business owners find the resources they need for everything from PPP loans as well another piece that explains how remote team management is more time-consuming.

The Small Business Trends weekly news roundup is designed to highlight some of the more important news affecting small business owners. But you can go beyond the roundup and find more content covering virtually all things small business.

Small Business News Roundup – March 26, 2021

Take a look at what SBT has to offer in this roundup.

Remote team management is more time-consuming than the traditional time management styles physical office working offers. This key finding related to contemporary workplace trends was uncovered by a survey compiled by performance management company Actus. The research was carried out in mid-January 2021.

More than half (55%) of small businesses say providing health insurance to employees is the biggest challenge they face. Providing adequate healthcare cover comes ahead of Covid challenges, taxes, and competition from large corporations. This was the finding of Small Business for America’s Future national survey of small business owners.

If your business needs money, you have different ways to raise it. You can take in investors (equity financing), borrow it (debt financing), win contests or grants, or simply have people give you money (gifts). Each of these options presents different practicalities for your business; they also have different tax consequences.

Putting together a book takes time, energy and a lot of effort. And while it accounts for a lot of the book’s labor, writing isn’t the only thing an entrepreneur needs to concern themselves with. Publishing the book and the marketing associated with it also have a place in the overall success equation. But not all new writers know what to expect from the writing process.

The back office is the unsung hero of many small businesses. Untold quantities of paper pushing and forgotten transactions work together to keep an organization humming along like a well-oiled machine. Of course, that’s the case when a back office is operating at peak efficiency. Often the reality is a bit less organized.

If you want to enter the world of entrepreneurship without starting from scratch, you may consider buying a business. However, some prospective business buyers aren’t sure where to start. Luckily, there are business brokers, marketplace sites, and tons of other resources to help you navigate the process. Each business purchase is likely to look a bit different.

Jobber has created a grant program available to small businesses. Find out who qualifies and how to get access to this capital in our report on the program this week.