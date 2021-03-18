If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Display technology now makes it possible to get large monitors for your computer with some incredibly vivid images across many different form factors. Whether you are an accountant, editor, graphics designer, developer, or anything in between, you can find a monitor to make your workflow more efficient and enjoyable.

Even more impressive is you can get some quality monitors at affordable prices. But if you want the latest technology on large monitors you are going to pay a premium for them. Take a look at our list to get a basic idea of what is available in the marketplace.

Large Monitors for Your Computer

Samsung Business CH890 Series 34-inch WQHD

Top Pick: This unit from Samsung is a 34-inch WQHD 3440×1440 ultrawide curved desktop monitor with some great features at an affordable price. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio with a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD Free Sync, a 4ms response time, and 3000: 1 contrast ratio.

The stand comes with height adjustment, tilt, and swivel, along with VESA mounting options.

This makes it ideal for everything from crunching data to multimedia tasks. And when it comes to connectivity, you can connect via HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB Type-C. Samsung offers a 3-Year business with extended warranties available for purchase.

ViewSonic VP3881 38-Inch WQHD+ UltraWide

Runner Up: ViewSonic is known for its wide range of monitors, and this 38-inch WQHD+ 4K ultrawide curved unit doesn’t disappoint. If you do a lot of graphic and video work, you will get a 3840x1600p display with 60Hz and SuperClear IPS display. Other features include HDR10 content support, easy hardware calibration, and screen wide 100% sRGB.

The connectivity includes a USB 3.1 Type C, HDMI 2. 0 with HDCP 2. 2, and DisplayPort inputs. ViewSonic provides a 3-year coverage.

Acer ConceptD CM3 CM3271K 27-Inch UHD 4K

Best Value: The Acer monitor is a great value for the price. Although the size is 27 inches, it is loaded with premium features. It begins with a UHD 4K 3840 x 2160 IPS and a Radeon FreeSync display, Pantone validated, and 99% Adobe RGB color space.

If you are a creator, the features will make your workflow much easier. It is tested and calibrated to achieve a super-low Delat E <2 to achieve true-to-life color accuracy. Additionally, it has a light-shielding hood, Display Port, 2 x HDMI, USB Type-C, and USB Ports.

LG 34WN780-B 34-Inch 21:9 UltraWide QHD

At 34 inches, this LG has a 21:9 aspect ratio so you can work more efficiently. The monitor has a WQHD 3440 x 1440 IPS HDR display, a sRGB 99% color gamut and HDR 10.

The Ergo Stand for this monitor is a standout because it allows you to extend, retract, swivel, height, pivot, and tilt the display. And the compact design takes up little space on your desk. The connectivity includes 2 USB ports, 2 HDMI, and one Display Port.

Dell U4320Q 43-Inch 2160p 4K UltraSharp

A thin bezel makes this 43-inch Dell monitor seem even bigger than it is. The LED display is a 4K UHD 2160P unit with 103ppi. Dell says this is the world’s first height-adjustable 42.5-inch 4K monitor that lets you tilt, swivel and adjust to your specifications.

The connectivity includes HDMI 1, HDMI 2, DP 1, DP 2, USB Type-C/Display, USB Type-A ports (2), and USB Type-C downstream ports.

The company also offers its Dell Premium Panel Guarantee with this monitor. This means you get a free panel replacement during the Limited Hardware Warranty period. Dell goes on to say this is even if only one bright pixel is found.

ASUS ProArt PA34VC 34-Inch Curved Monitor UWQHD

This ASUS is a 34-inch LED curved 3440 x 1440 IPS UWQHD monitor with a 100Hz refresh rate, HDR-10, and a 21: 9 aspect ratio. Along with these impressive specs, there are some great connectivity options including 2 Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort 1.2, and 3 HDMI 2 ports.

Picture-in-picture (PIP) and Picture-by-Picture (PBP) functionality allow you to use the entire monitor from different sources at the same time. And a 1900R curvature provides an expanded field of view with a wide 178° viewing angle.

BenQ PD3220U 32-Inch 4K Monitor IPS

The BenQ PD3220U is the perfect size for an office looking for a large monitor, and it comes loaded with some great specs. It all starts with a 4K, 3840×2160 resolution, advanced IPS display, and 60Hz refresh rate. The sRGB color space is at 100%, the DCI-P3 and Display P3 is 95%, Rec. 709 color spaces, and 10-bit color.

You can adjust the height, tilt, swivel, as well as a 90-degree pivot to view the display in portrait mode. Moreover, it has designer modes such as animate, darkroom, and CAD/CAM to view images and videos next to each other on the screen.

The connectivity includes DisplayPort, 2x HDMI, and 2x USB-C with Thunderbolt 3.

The Features to Lookout For

Size: If you want to maximize the functionality of a large monitor, start with a minimum of 22”. Depending on your workflow and the industry you are in, you’ll need larger monitors. This includes the form factor.

If you want to maximize the functionality of a large monitor, start with a minimum of 22”. Depending on your workflow and the industry you are in, you’ll need larger monitors. This includes the form factor. Curvature: Although curved monitors are relatively new, it is a popular successful form factor. People are using it to get rid of two-monitor setups for everything from data analysis to editing.

Although curved monitors are relatively new, it is a popular successful form factor. People are using it to get rid of two-monitor setups for everything from data analysis to editing. Aspect ratio: Along with the form factor, monitors also have different aspect ratios. The 16:9 is the wide and most common format in the marketplace. Beyond the 16:9 there is also 21:9 which is an ultrawide display, and 32:9 a super-wide version. The 4:3 aspect ratio was popular before the new display technology and they are also getting phased out.

Along with the form factor, monitors also have different aspect ratios. The 16:9 is the wide and most common format in the marketplace. Beyond the 16:9 there is also 21:9 which is an ultrawide display, and 32:9 a super-wide version. The 4:3 aspect ratio was popular before the new display technology and they are also getting phased out. Resolution: The resolution of a monitor will tell you the number of pixels on the screen. This is the number you see like 1280×720. The first number is the number of horizontal pixels and the second number the vertical pixels. Other designations are HD, Full HD, QHD (Quad HD), and UHD (Ultra HD) as well as 2K, 4K, 5K and even 8K.

The resolution of a monitor will tell you the number of pixels on the screen. This is the number you see like 1280×720. The first number is the number of horizontal pixels and the second number the vertical pixels. Other designations are HD, Full HD, QHD (Quad HD), and UHD (Ultra HD) as well as 2K, 4K, 5K and even 8K. Refresh rate: The refresh rate of a display is how many times it can update every second, which is measured in Hz or hertz. The rates are 60Hz, 75Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz, with some high-end monitors going up to 240Hz and 360Hz. The higher the rate, the less latency which translates to smoother images, especially for gaming.

The refresh rate of a display is how many times it can update every second, which is measured in Hz or hertz. The rates are 60Hz, 75Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz, with some high-end monitors going up to 240Hz and 360Hz. The higher the rate, the less latency which translates to smoother images, especially for gaming. Panel types: The most common types of panels used by LCD monitors are TN (Twisted Nematic), VA (Vertical Alignment), and IPS (In-Panel Switching). There are also PLS (Plane to Line Switching), and AHVA (Advanced Hyper-Viewing Angle) panels. When it comes to the best LCD panel technology, IPS offers the best image quality.

Other Features

Beyond the tech in the above list, there are also some other features you should look out for. This includes the response time, synchronization support, and viewing angle. But it doesn’t stop there, the number of ports and video input interface is also extremely important.

This will greatly determine the type of devices you can attach to your monitor as well as its compatibility. While VGA and DVI are still in use, they are being phased out from high-end monitors. High Definition Multimedia Interface or HDMI, DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt are the best options.

Don’t forget about brightness, contrast ratio, color space, OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode), and High Dynamic Range or HDR.

There are many options and the best thing you can do is get informed. With the right information, you can make a good decision before you click that buy button.

