Investing in digital marketing services can be a risk. Even though some providers may guarantee results, there’s really no recourse if something goes wrong. Mr. Digital wants to change all that.

The company actually backs up its guarantees, meaning it will work for free if clients don’t get results. Read about how the marketing service stands out in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers expert marketing packages.

Services include Facebook advertising, Google Ads, LinkedIn reach out, SEO, email marketing, and web design and development.

Business Niche

Guaranteeing their work at a set price.

Managing Director Ross Crawford told Small Business Trends, “If we can’t hit the targets within the agreed timeframe set out in our proposals, we will continue to work for our clients for free.

“Yes, that’s right, our clients can stop paying for our fees and we will continue delivering our services for free until we achieve the agreed targets.”

How the Business Got Started

Out of disappointment in the current state of marketing.

Crawford first worked as a digital marketing manager for other agencies. He was disappointed to learn that other agencies were charging high prices. So he started Mr Digital in 2016 to offer more affordable rates and generate real return on investment for business owners.

Biggest Win

Winning the Small Business of the Year Award at the 2020 Inspire Business Awards.

Crawford says, “This was great recognition for the team for all their hard work and dedication throughout the most difficult of years.”

Biggest Risk

Selling an apartment to fund the business.

Crawford sold his apartment to expand the business. And he invested about £40k of his own money. Luckily, he was able to make the money back and buy a new property 18 months later.

Lesson Learned

Focus on processes.

Crawford adds, “[If I could do it over again, I would] get strict processes in place from the beginning; for training, onboarding, scheduling work, payments, etc… This cost the business a lot of time and money over the years to get right.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Advertising, recruiting, and training.

Crawford says, “We would increase our ad budget to £7000 per month, recruit 2 sales staff and invest in further training for the team to continue to upskill them.”

Growth Story

Creating an upskilled team.

Crawford explains, “Over the last 2 years, we have grown from a one-man band to an in-house team of 25 staff and upskilled our team — achieving over 10 professional certifications.”

* * * * *