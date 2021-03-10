QuickBooks is incredibly popular with small business owners, boasting an 80% market share and 29 million small business users. As helpful as QuickBooks is, there are many Quickbooks apps for integration with the software to make it an even better tool for small business owners. Here are four of the best (in alphabetical order).

Quickbook Apps for Integration

Bill.com

Bill.com allows you to pay your bills and send invoices online (at any time, from anywhere you have an internet connection). And no matter which version of QuickBooks you use—QuickBooks Online (QBO), Pro, Premier, Enterprise, or QuickBooks Desktop, Bill.com seamlessly integrates with all of them, so there’s no disruption to your payments process.

For payments, when Bill.com syncs with QuickBooks Online, payments update automatically saving time, reducing errors, and speeding up reconciliation. You’ll be able to streamline and customize your approval workflows and get paid faster using ACH or credit cards. And there are built-in reminders and tracking, so you never miss a payment.

Invoicing is quick—you can enter invoices by email or simply drag and drop them into Bill.com—and with the QuickBooks integration, you only have to enter them one time.

Overall, with the combination of Bill.com and QuickBooks Online, your payment processing system is efficient and easier to manage. Bill.com talks directly to QuickBooks, so changes—like a newly created bill or a sent payment—are automatically updated.

That leaves you time to devote to revenue-generating activities.

Fundbox

Fundbox is an AI-powered financial platform that offers almost instant access to business credit. To apply for a loan, you give them some information about your business, connect your accounting software and bank account, and you’ll hear back in moments. If approved, the funds can transfer to your account as quickly as the next business day.

The integration with QuickBooks makes applying a simple two-step process. In QuickBooks, you click the “Get App Now” button, and Fundbox automatically connects with QuickBooks Online. Once you verify some details about your business, Fundbox reviews the information in your QuickBooks account and makes a credit decision.

If approved, you can use your credit within QBO. You click on the “Transactions” tab, choose “Sales,” click “Advance Payment,” and select an unpaid invoice. Several years ago, my company turned to Fundbox while we were waiting to get paid, and the process was really that simple.

TSheets

TSheets, an employee time tracking and payroll app, was bought by Intuit several years ago, so you know the integration with QuickBooks is going to be smooth. And it’s customizable to your specific needs.

The app’s GPS tracking system tracks your employees whether they’re in the office, working remotely, or in the field. It enables you to shift work schedules, prepare job costing reports, and manage your staff’s time and pay.

TSheets streamlines your administrative work and eliminates the need for paper timesheets. It links to your QuickBooks account, updates everything automatically, and creates real-time reports.

TSheets features include:

GPS tracking of employees

Mobile management

Scheduling software

Customizable alerts

Overtime calculation

Time tracker

TSheets offers state-of-the-art technology featuring time clocks with facial recognition, helping to eliminate cheating.

Webgility

Webgility is an accounting automation platform for e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail businesses. The app simplifies record-keeping and fully integrates with QuickBooks. It helps you manage your inventory and tracks sales tax, fees, revenue, and expenses from all your sales channels, including Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and Etsy.

The app works with several different versions of QuickBooks, including QuickBooks Online, Enterprise, and POS.

Webgility allows you to sync your orders and inventory and receive a daily summary. Those daily reports are reconciled and include refunds and order cancellations. Calculation sales tax can be a nightmare for small businesses; there are thousands of tax jurisdictions, each with its own regulations.

With Webgility, you get multiple solutions in one platform. You can view all your sales channels in one dashboard, track your shipping fees, and, the company says, “get a true picture of your margins.”