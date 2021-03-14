If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

From a business perspective, recycling efforts support good community values and are an important component of an overall waste reduction program. Some recycling actions offer immediate savings and associated benefits while others may involve an upfront cost that can be recovered within a few months.

This is where recycling bins come to play, they offer a cost-effective opportunity towards waste management in the workplace. Before you invest in a recycling bin for your space, you will need to explore your options to get the most out of your investment.

You can determine the right recycling bin by the amount of waste you generate, the amount of foot traffic, and of course the type of waste you are dealing with.

Here some of the best options available right now.

Best Recycling Bins for the Office

iTouchless Recycle Bin

Top Pick: iTouchless’ stainless steel recycle bin comes with two bins and features dual AbsorbX odor filters, one for each side to absorb and neutralize odors. Each removable bin comes with a foot pedal and they have a combined capacity of 16 gallons. This unit comes in at 28.2 x 21.4 x 17.1 inches and weighs 24.3 pounds.

iTouchless 16 Gallon Kitchen Dual Step Trash Can & Recycle Bin, Stainless Steel, includes 2 x 8 Gallon Removable Inner Buckets, Soft Close Lid and Airtight

Buy on Amazon

Safco Triple Recycling Center

Runner up: Safco’s plastic recycle bin has a 28-gallon capacity and comes with three plastic bins to help dispose of paper, plastic, cans or any waste for recycling. Made with durable polyethylene plastic this recycle bin comes in at 16 x 46 x 33 inches. Each of the three bins have the capacity to hold up to 28 gallons and come with removable covers and bases for easy cleaning and maintenance.

Safco Products At-Your-Disposal Triple Recycling Center, Black, Impact and Water Resistant, Three 28 Gallon Bins

Buy on Amazon

RecycleBoxBin Plastic Light Weight Recycling Bin

Best Value: RecycleBoxBin’s triple recycle bin is made with durable plastic and comes with a plastic lid and white corrugated plastic bin. This recycle bin can hold up to 25 gallons and has a base pan to catch leaks. It comes in at 30.5 x 20.5 x 30.5 inches and weighs just 19 pounds. The bin features an attractive design and ships with six pre-printed, standard labels.

RecycleBoxBin Plastic Light Weight Large Triple Recycling Bin 25 Gallon Each with Changeable Label System, Holds upto 33-39 Gallon Bags

Buy on Amazon

ANUANT Recycling Waste Bin Bags

ANUANT offers a set of four polypropylene bags for disposing recyclable waste. The four bags come in at 17.32 x 12.28 x 1.26 inches with red, blue, green and grey and are separated with Velcro. The bags feature double stitch handle straps to prevent tearing and ease of carrying and collectively weigh just 1.06 pounds.

ANUANT Separate Recycling Waste Bin Bags for Kitchen Office in Home – Recycle Garbage Trash Sorting Bins Organizer Waterproof Baskets Compartment Container

Buy on Amazon

Rubbermaid Commercial Rectangular Recycling Bin

Rubbermaid’s commercial recycle bin has a 23-gallon capacity and comes with four built-in venting channels that create airflow throughout the container. The venting channels make removing liners from the container up to 80% easier, improving productivity and reducing the risk of back injury. The four bag cinches secure liners around the rim of the container and creates quick, knot-free liner changes.

This bin comes in an assortment of colors including blue, beige, brown, gray, and black. Made from plastic it comes in at 22 x 11 x 30 inches and weighs just 7.65 pounds.

Rubbermaid Commercial Products Slim Jim Plastic Rectangular Recycling Bin with Venting Channels, 23 Gallon, Blue Recycling

Buy on Amazon

Home Zone Living Recycling Bin

Home Zone Living’s brushed stainless steel recycle bin offers separate garbage from recyclables in one convenient container and has a capacity of 13 gallons. The unit comes in at 22.09 x 11.61 x 26.61 inches, weighs just 26.5 pounds and the waste compartment holds up to eight gallons, while the recyclable holds just over five gallons for a total of 13 gallons.

Home Zone Living 13 Gallon Kitchen Trash Can, Dual Compartment Recycle Combo, Slim Stainless Steel

Buy on Amazon

United Solutions Recycle Wastebasket

This recycle bin can accommodate up to seven gallons and can snugly fit nicely under the desk or another small space. The bag cinch helps hold liners in place ensuring an extra clean area without worrying about the bag slipping off.

Made with durable plastic this recycle bin comes in at 10.5 x 25 x 14.5 inches and weighs just 1.3 pounds.

United Solutions WB0084 Recycle Wastebasket

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying Recycling Bins

Aesthetics: Your recycling bin should not stick out like a sore thumb. It should blend with the environment, meaning it should look good while doing the job. You can also incorporate your brand on it to instill a sense of ownership.

Capacity: an important thing to consider is the recycling bin should be large enough to suit your recycling needs until it is emptied. You should consider how much waste your workplace generates every day, and how many people do you expect to use each container between cleanings? These questions will determine the capacity you need. From a few gallons to a few dozen gallons, your options might include personal, commercial, and industrial sizes. The size of your recycle bin will also determine the size of your recycle bags and should fit accordingly.

Material: factor in each container’s durability, cost, and how it’s constructed. Make sure the unit you decide to purchase is made from durable material preferably plastic or stainless steel. What you decide to recycle will also determine the type of recycle bin you need. Are you disposing of standard waste, medical waste, food waste, etc.?

Easy to clean: recycling bins have a specific purpose and that is to safely dispose of waste without impacting the environment. Look for units that are easy to clean and sanitize.

Importance of Recycling

Instituting recycling in your workplace is important as waste has a huge negative impact on the natural environment. More and more amounts of harmful chemicals and greenhouse gasses are released from rubbish in landfill sites. Recycling helps to reduce the pollution caused by waste as well as help you to address high raw material prices, rising costs of waste treatment and disposal, and pressure to increase the sustainability of your operations.

While recycling is a good waste management strategy, practicing source reduction is even better. If waste is not generated in the first place your businesses will save money from handling and transportation costs, whether the waste would end up as refuse or recyclable material. The first item on a small business’ waste reduction plan is to implement a waste audit to determine what can be reduced, reused, or recycled.

From both an economic and environmental standpoint, it is best to implement waste reduction measures as well. Decreasing the number of materials that must be disposed of or recycled is more economical than paying to collect and transport materials to a landfill or recycling plant.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: