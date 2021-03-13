Zoho Teaches You How to Build and Maintain Your List in this Free Webinar

In this continuing series of webinars, Zoho has been addressing an important skill set in today’s digital ecosystem, email marketing. The last webinar looked at ways to perfect your email copywriting skills. This time around Zoho wants you to use those emails to build and maintain your list.

One of the best ways to build and maintain your list is by creating great content, but you need to do more than that. The webinar will teach you to how to build, segment, and nurture your email lists. This will not only improve the level of engagement with your audience but in the long run, it will also keep quality campaign subscribers. Additionally, the webinar will help you better understand General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), avoiding spam filters, and why it is so important to keep your lists clean.

Whether you are a small business owner or an individual running a one-person operation, email marketing is one of the most affordable and reliable types of marketing for the digital age. The reason it is still around after all these years after the introduction of so many other tools is that it simply works. Learn how to master email marketing and you will have a skill set that will serve you well into the future.

You can attend the Email Marketing Basics: Building and Maintaining Your List webinar on March 16, 2021, from 7-8 pm (Eastern). Before you start the session, make sure you have the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, or Opera browsers on your device.

Click the red button and register now for this free event.

