Zoho Teaches You How to Build and Maintain Your List in this Free Webinar

In this continuing series of webinars, Zoho has been addressing an important skill set in today’s digital ecosystem, email marketing. The last webinar looked at ways to perfect your email copywriting skills. This time around Zoho wants you to use those emails to build and maintain your list.
One of the best ways to build and maintain your list is by creating great content, but you need to do more than that. The webinar will teach you to how to build, segment, and nurture your email lists. This will not only improve the level of engagement with your audience but in the long run, it will also keep quality campaign subscribers. Additionally, the webinar will help you better understand General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), avoiding spam filters, and why it is so important to keep your lists clean.
Whether you are a small business owner or an individual running a one-person operation, email marketing is one of the most affordable and reliable types of marketing for the digital age. The reason it is still around after all these years after the introduction of so many other tools is that it simply works. Learn how to master email marketing and you will have a skill set that will serve you well into the future.
You can attend the Email Marketing Basics: Building and Maintaining Your List webinar on March 16, 2021, from 7-8 pm (Eastern). Before you start the session, make sure you have the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, or Opera browsers on your device.
Click the red button and register now for this free event.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Email Marketing Basics Webinar: Automating and Monitoring Your Lists
March 23, 2021, Online
Learn how to create automated email marketing campaigns to streamline your customer acquisition process. Your host Lyra, will also teach you about managing your sender reputation score, as well as key email marketing metrics to track to make sure your emails are performing as well as they can.
WEBINAR: What Business Structure is Right for You?
April 28, 2021, Online
Picking a business structure is usually the first big legal decision for a new business owner and one of the most confusing. However confusing, it is an essential step to protecting your personal assets from any liabilities of the company. In this webinar, Nellie Akalp CEO of CorpNet.com, will share insight on business entities to help guide you to the best decision for your new venture.
WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate
July 28, 2021, Online
Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.
WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business
October 20, 2021, Online
Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.
