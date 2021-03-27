Webinar Tackles Finding the Best State to Incorporate

While the adage location, location, location is attributed to real estate, it applies to virtually all aspects of business and life. The best locations give you the best opportunities. And that is what the webinar from CorpNet is going to address on July 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. (EDT) as it applies to starting a business.
Titled, Best State to Incorporate, the webinar is going to bring together Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com and Anita Campbell, Founder and CEO of Small Business Trends. These two entrepreneurs will be discussing why one state is better than another, the issues of expanding into new territory, and when you should Foreign Qualify your business.
Akalp and Campbell will be going over the following learning objective:
- Learn why Delaware, Nevada and others are ‘popular’ states with entrepreneurs
- Observe what state option most business owners should choose
- Discover questions to help identify when a business must foreign qualify
- Learn how to foreign qualify a business
You can learn more from this free webinar by clicking the red button and registering.
WEBINAR: What Business Structure is Right for You?
April 28, 2021, Online
Picking a business structure is usually the first big legal decision for a new business owner and one of the most confusing. However confusing, it is an essential step to protecting your personal assets from any liabilities of the company. In this webinar, Nellie Akalp CEO of CorpNet.com, will share insight on business entities to help guide you to the best decision for your new venture.
WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate
July 28, 2021, Online
Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.
WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business
October 20, 2021, Online
Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.
