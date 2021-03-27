Webinar Tackles Finding the Best State to Incorporate

While the adage location, location, location is attributed to real estate, it applies to virtually all aspects of business and life. The best locations give you the best opportunities. And that is what the webinar from CorpNet is going to address on July 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. (EDT) as it applies to starting a business.

Titled, Best State to Incorporate, the webinar is going to bring together Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com and Anita Campbell, Founder and CEO of Small Business Trends. These two entrepreneurs will be discussing why one state is better than another, the issues of expanding into new territory, and when you should Foreign Qualify your business.

Akalp and Campbell will be going over the following learning objective:

Learn why Delaware, Nevada and others are ‘popular’ states with entrepreneurs

Observe what state option most business owners should choose

Discover questions to help identify when a business must foreign qualify

Learn how to foreign qualify a business

You can learn more from this free webinar by clicking the red button and registering.

Register Now

