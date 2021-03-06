Good copy communicates your ideas and what you want to say clearly and effectively. And this is what you have to keep in mind whenever you are using email as part of your next marketing campaign. The Email Marketing Basics Webinar: Writing Effective Copy from Zoho will teach you how to make this possible.

The free webinar is going to highlight the importance of writing impactful email marketing using your unique voice. Because your voice is what connects with your audience and makes your brand memorable. The tips you will learn for writing effective copy will teach you how to establish the voice of your brand and hone in on your company’s goals so that this messaging can shine in your email marketing.

This is the first webinar in a series addressing email marketing. Following this one, there will be two more webinars titled, Building and Maintaining Your Lists and Automating and Monitoring Your Lists. Together these webinars will give a basic understanding of how to more effectively use emails as part of your marketing for your small business.

The webinar is going to be held on March 9, 2021 from 7-8 pm (Eastern).

The webinar is going to be held on March 9, 2021 from 7-8 pm (Eastern).

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Email Marketing Basics Webinar: Building and Maintaining Your Lists

March 16, 2021, Online

Learn how to build, segment, and nurture your email lists in order to improve engagement and retain quality campaign subscribers. In this webinar, our host Lauren will help you gain a better understanding of GDPR, avoiding spam filters, and the importance of keeping your lists clean.

Email Marketing Basics Webinar: Automating and Monitoring Your Lists

March 23, 2021, Online

Learn how to create automated email marketing campaigns to streamline your customer acquisition process. Your host Lyra, will also teach you about managing your sender reputation score, as well as key email marketing metrics to track to make sure your emails are performing as well as they can.

WEBINAR: What Business Structure is Right for You?

April 28, 2021, Online

Picking a business structure is usually the first big legal decision for a new business owner and one of the most confusing. However confusing, it is an essential step to protecting your personal assets from any liabilities of the company. In this webinar, Nellie Akalp CEO of CorpNet.com, will share insight on business entities to help guide you to the best decision for your new venture.

WEBINAR: Best State to Incorporate

July 28, 2021, Online

Some say Delaware, others say Nevada while someone else may say your home state. What is the best state to register a business in? What if your business is expanding into new territory? At what point should you Foreign Qualify? Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will go in-depth to answer these questions and more in this webinar.

WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business

October 20, 2021, Online

Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.

