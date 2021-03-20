Is an LLC or Incorporating Right for You?

You have several options when it comes to establishing your business structure when you first start out. And how you go about making this decision will determine the trajectory of your business, your tax obligations, and your legal liabilities. With all those weighty matters to consider, the webinar from CorpNet titled, What Business Structure is Right for You? is the right event to answer those questions for you.

On April 28, at 2 p.m. (EDT), Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com and Anita Campbell, Founder and CEO of Small Business Trend will be hosting the webinar. They will bring their many years of experience and ventures into multiple business enterprises to shed some valuable insight into this particular topic.

As one of the biggest and first legal decisions for a new business owner how you navigate this particular segment of your entrepreneurial journey is extremely important.

The webinar will go into:

The many benefits of incorporating a business or forming an LLC

Why the Sole Proprietorship of Partnership offers no liability protection for business owners

Details on the Limited Liability Company (LLC) and why it is so popular among business owners

The advantages and disadvantages of the S Corporation vs the LLC and what is best for which types of businesses

Insight on the C Corporation and which types of businesses benefit from this entity

Click on the red button and register for this free event to get your entrepreneurial journey to a solid start.

