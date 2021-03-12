The COVID-19 pandemic has spared few industries, but venue operators have been especially hit hard. And as venues across the country start opening partially, many operators are looking to get a lifeline from the Shuttered Venue Operators (SVO) Grant until they can fully open.

In this week’s roundup, the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program to Begin Soon, $15 Billion Available piece looks at what awaits these businesses and how they can go about applying for the funds. Just like the PPP loan, there are some stipulations and the SBA is making sure the same mistakes are not repeated as the first rollout of the PPP. This time around there will be three stages in which venues that have lost 90%, 70%, and 25% of their revenue will respectively apply in First, Second, and Third Priority Grants.

Hopefully, this will ensure those that need it most will get the grant so their business can stay alive long enough until the country and indeed the world starts enjoying concerts, shows, and other events once again.

This is one of several timely articles in this week’s round-up, which also includes a piece on most small businesses not requiring a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test for their employees and why every business should invest in graphic design and much more. If the issue affects small businesses, you will find relevant coverage on Small Business Trend.

Small Business News Roundup – March 12, 2021

This week, these are the headlines making news in the roundup.

Now that President Joe Biden has signed the American Rescue Plan into law, we look at what’s in the massive $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that’s aimed at small businesses.

More business-to-business (B2B) sellers are shifting their focus online, investing in ecommerce lines. Sellers are directing inventory to online selling channels, in a bid to cater for increasing demand for online transactions. This burgeoning B2B trend was unveiled in the Digital Commerce 360 Research & Data report.

Small business owners need to listen up. The CEO of a big player in the digital space is saying capitalism needs a makeover. The head of PayPal is saying the tweaks needed are important for our democracy, too. And these changes will affect small businesses. PayPal CEO Dan Schulman talked on “upgrading capitalism” in a recent keynote interview.

A majority of small businesses are not making Covid-19 vaccines or tests to return to work mandatory. The exception to that trend has only been seen so far among businesses in the health care and hospitality industries. This was the finding of a report released by the US Census Bureau’s Small Business Pulse Survey (SBPS).

A lot has been said about the importance of visuals within the content and digital media, but what is it that makes graphics so important for your business? Graphic design is now omnipresent and used across verticals in growing businesses. Brands can leverage it in different ways and its versatility makes it a highly valuable digital asset.

Almost half (47%) of small businesses are saying they don’t know if they’ll survive the next six months. Facebook says it is coming to the rescue with an initiative and product updates designed to get small businesses through the pandemic. The national campaign, ‘Good Ideas Deserve To Be Found’ will highlight the importance of personalized ads for people and businesses.