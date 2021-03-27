Technology is constantly changing the way small businesses work. From new smartphones to social media platforms, it’s important to keep up with the latest trends impacting consumers. Here’s a rundown from members of the online small business community.

Adjust to Changes in Your Social Media Feeds

Social media platforms are their own businesses. So they have to adjust based on factors that affect their industry – just like any other company. This may lead to changes for users. This is especially relevant right now, as Christian Zilles explores in this Social Media HQ post.

Consider Mobile Vs. Desktop Trends in 2021

The way customers interact with businesses online is changing. Some use desktop computers, while others focus solely on mobile technology. So understanding the trends is a must. In this SEM Rush post, Olga Adrienko dives into mobile and desktop trends for businesses in 2021.

Create a Smart Future with Interactive QR Packaging

It’s not just online tools that are changing with new tech innovations. Packaging is another area that is seeing some changes, particularly when it comes to QR codes. Aeryn Watts explores the concept in this Pixel Productions post. And BizSugar members shared comments here.

Improve Your Brand and SEO with Sites Like Quora

When people think about branding and SEO, they mostly focus on business websites. But there are tons of other sites that can make an impact. Sites like quora may be especially beneficial. Janice Wald of Mostly Blogging lists some of them in this post.

Make Extra Money from the Sharing Economy

The sharing economy has really taken off in recent years. If your business is struggling, or if you just want to earn some extra money, it may present opportunities. Or you may even be able to use it to grow your own team. Learn more in this Aha!NOW post by Allen Brown.

Set Up a Healthy Home Workspace

Working from home is a major trend for tons of entrepreneurs and professionals right now. And many are likely to continue remote work going forward. So creating a healthy workspace is a must. Learn how in this Philipscom post by Philip Verghese Ariel. Then visit Bizsugar to see what community members had to say.

Increase Visibility with These Search Trends

Online search is always relevant for businesses. But the exact concepts that companies use may change through the years. In this UpCity post, Rebecca Lubecki examines some current trends in the search marketing space.

Outsource a CFO and Other Positions

The way businesses grow their teams is changing. Many are opting to outsource services or hire freelancers instead of bringing on full-time team members. This may even help companies looking to fill positions like CFO. Matthew May of Acuity details the concept here.

Try These Facebook Trends in 2021

Even though the platform is constantly changing, Facebook remains an essential tool for businesses. If you want to make the most of it this year, it’s important to understand how consumers currently use Facebook. Read more in this Sprout Social post by Chloe West.

Learn the Innovations in Touchscreen Technology

So many consumers today use touchscreen devices to interact with businesses online. So it may benefit you to understand how these devices work. And new innovations may also change some habits. Ivan Widjaya dives into the concept in this SMB CEO post.

