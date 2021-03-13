10 Ways to Shake Up a Stale Small Business Marketing Strategy

If you have a small business, there’s a good chance you have some kind of marketing plan. But what happens if that plan isn’t getting the results you want? It may be time to shake things up with new tactics, trends, and platforms. Here are tips for exploring existing marketing concepts in new ways from members of the online small business community.

Learn the Ins and Outs of SMS Marketing

Most people send and receive text messages daily. So it makes sense for some businesses to use this channel for marketing. If you’re new to this concept, read this guide by Michal Leszczynski on the GetResponse blog for some insights.

Track the Trends of Social Marketing

Social marketing is constantly changing. So it’s important to keep up with relevant trends that may impact your strategy. In this Social Media Examiner post, Michael Stelzner goes over the future of social marketing and details how to track trends.

Create Buzz Marketing for Your Business

You’ve likely heard the term “buzz” as it relates to marketing before. But what exactly does this concept mean and how can you intentionally create it? Moss Clement shares thoughts in this Rocks Digital post. And the BizSugar community included further conversation about the topic here.

Discover How People Find Your Business

If you want to step up your marketing efforts, you need to start by figuring out what’s working currently. Looking at how people have found your business can give you some valuable insights. Barry Schwartz of Search Engine Land offers tips in this post.

Take Branding Lessons from Top Food and Beverage Companies

Branding is an essential part of marketing a business, since it spans all your marketing channels. Before you create a comprehensive branding plan, it may help to seek inspiration from other companies. This Crowdspring post by Katie Lundin features examples from the food and beverage industry.

Find Keywords Everywhere

SEO is an essential part of modern marketing. And keywords are an essential part of SEO. Some businesses struggle to find the right keywords early on. But it’s not hard if you know where to look. Neil Patel shares tips on how to find them everywhere in this post.

Keep Your SEO Efforts Focused

Since SEO is so essential for businesses, some companies think they can speed things along by hiring more than one expert. However, this route has many drawbacks and few benefits. Amanda DiSilvestro dives into the conversation in this Noobpreneur post.

Use Social Media Video in Your Marketing Campaigns

There are tons of different types of social media posts. But video is quickly becoming one of the most effective. If you have yet to use this format on social, Anthony Gaenzle explains why you should in this Moss Media post. BizSugar members also offered comments on the post here.

Create Conversational Content

Content marketing can be a major benefit as you work to form relationships with customers online. If you’re struggling to find a writing style that works for you, try conversational content. In this Content Marketing Institute post, Darek Black argues that you should write how you talk.

Get More Conversions on Your Landing Page

A landing page is a perfect tool for converting specific types of customers. But if you’re not seeing the rates you’d like, it may be time for a change. Here’s more on how to improve conversion rates from Srushti Shah of Pixel Productions.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.