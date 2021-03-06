10 Tips for Building and Strengthening Business Relationships

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Relationships are key to any successful business. You need to form them with business partners, mentors, customers, vendors, and even others in your industry. For tips on creating and strengthening these relationships, see insights from members of the online small business community below.

Consider the Benefits of Small Business Mentoring

There’s always something to learn about running a small business. Luckily, there are plenty of people with more experience who can lend their expertise. And those with plenty of experience can benefit from sharing their insights with others. Learn more about the benefits of small business mentorship in this Strella Social Media post.

Find Stronger People Connections

Human connections can be the building blocks behind a successful business. But it takes work to build those relationships and strengthen them over time. In this Startup Professionals Musings post, Martin Zwilling explores some strategies you can use to build stronger connections.

Use These Video Conferencing Apps

Video conferencing is more important than ever for building and fostering business relationships. But there are tons of different apps to choose from. In this SmallBizViewpoints post, Harry Vaishnav lists and explains four of the top options. And the BizSugar community featured further discussion here.

Learn the Art of Customer Satisfaction

Your most important business relationships are those with your customers. Keeping them happy can mean the difference between success and failure. This is where the art of customer satisfaction comes in. Ivan Widjaya elaborates on the concept in this Biz Penguin post.

Foster Cross Departmental Collaboration

Relationships within your team can also make a major impact on your company’s success. Sometimes, it’s worthwhile for employees from different departments to work together. So you should have a process for doing so. This Process Street post by Molly Stovold includes tips for businesses and team leaders.

Carefully Consider Your Business Internet Plan

Since many businesses operate largely online, your relationship with your internet service provider is essential. Instead of just going with a default plan, it may be worth doing some research. Becca Williams details some things to look for in this post on the Smallbiztechnology.com blog.

Livestream with Other Instagram Users

Instagram recently updated its live feature to allow up to four users to stream together at once. This can be a unique way for businesses and influencers to grow their network. Learn more about the feature and its potential impact in this Search Engine Journal post by Matt Southern.

Add a Contact Form to Your WordPress Website

In order to form effective relationships, people need to be able to easily get in touch with you. A contact form on your website can be one of the easiest ways to do so. In this Blogging Wizard post, Lindsay Liedke explores how to add one on WordPress sites. And BizSugar members chimed inchimed in here.

Consider the Legal Elements of Forming a Partnership

A partnership is an official business structure where more than one person form the company together. This isn’t just about forming and strengthening the business relationship with your partner. There are also legal elements to consider. Nellie Akalp elaborates in this CorpNet post.

Find the Right Type of Employees

When growing a team, you can choose between hiring traditional employees and freelancers. There are pros and cons to both, so it’s important to think about the specifics of your business. Learn more in the discussion posted on The Franchise King blog by Joel Libava.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.