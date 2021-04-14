Great Breakroom Furniture for Your Small Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The breakroom is a place where employees come together to refuel, enjoy some down time, and just sit down and relax. And therefore, having quality breakroom furniture is important. It allows your staff to have a pleasant experience while they are there for a break or eat their lunch.

The good news is the price and quality of the available breakroom furniture covers a wide range. And for small businesses on a budget this is good to know. The key is identifying your budget for the furniture and sticking to it until you find what you can afford.

The breakroom furniture on this list are a great example of the varied style and price points available in the market today. With that in mind, take a look at some of the options.

Breakroom Furniture

Breaktime 2 Piece Coffee Kitchen

Breaktime 2 Piece Coffee Kitchen

A good breakroom includes food and drinks, and the Breaktime 2 Piece Coffee Kitchen will make this possible in a small form factor. With this all-in-one unit, you have everything you need to put your appliances, utensils, foods, and beverages in one place.

The unit measures 72” w x 36” h x 24” and weighs 189 pounds. And it includes full commercial grade, thermally-fused commercial melamine lamination for high use areas, extra-thick tops, and high impact edges. You can fit a standard small bar fridge measuring up to 20″w x 33″h x 20″d.

It does not include the appliances or utensils.

Breaktime 2 Piece Coffee Kitchen Lunch Break Room Furniture Cabinets Fully Assembled Ready to Use, Instantly Create your New Break Room, Espresso

Kee 36″ Square Breakroom Table

A good table with restaurant quality chairs will serve your breakroom for years to come. The Kee Square Breakroom Table is available from 30" to 48" with four restaurant stack chairs.

Tabletop is made of 1-inch thick thermal Fused Melamine laminate finished with a Black T-Mold edge banding. And the tabletop is a laminate that is scratch, stain and scald resistant you can wipe clean easily.

The restaurant stack chairs have a black metal frame with reinforced cross bracing along with a water-repellent black vinyl seat and back.

Kee 36″ Square Breakroom Table- Beige/ Chrome & 4 Restaurant Stack Chairs- Black

Office Star Resin 3-Piece Folding Bench and Table

Best Value: As far as value goes, the Office Star Resin 3-Piece Folding Bench and Table delivers. When it is folded, the table is 34″ x 30″ and the bench is 36″ x 12″ and they lay flat against the wall taking up minimal space.

When you unfold it, the table measures 72”x 30×29-1/2” and each bench measures 72-1/2”x12”x17-1/2”. And the table can support 350 pounds while the bench can handle up to 200 pounds of evenly distributed weight.

The benches have heavy-duty white seats made of waterproof, stainproof, scratch-, and impact-resistant blow-mold resin. The 6-foot table also has a matching resin top.

Office Star Resin 3-Piece Folding Bench and Table Set, 2 Benches and 6 x 2.5-Feet Table

Learniture Structured S-Curve 12″ H Stool

Breakrooms come in many different sizes and configurations. With modular seating furniture you can arrange the seating area to accommodate as many pieces as you can purchase. You can arrange the Learniture Structured S-Curve 12″ H Stool in a circle, semi-circle, or other configurations.

Each stool is 39.25 x 20.5 x 12 inches and weighs just 24 pounds, so you can move it easily. A durable sturdy wood frame supporting up to 300 pounds, and it is easy to clean. The vinyl top covers the wide seats with thick padding foam, making it stain and abrasion resistant.

Learniture Structured S-Curve 12″ H Stool -Flexible Modular Collaborative Soft Seating for Office, Home, Lounge and School Classrooms with Durable Frame

Winsome Summit Pub Table and 2 Swivel Stool Set

If you are looking to have a casual look for your breakroom, Winsome Summit Pub Table and 2 Swivel Stool Set is the way to go. Whether you buy just one or multiple sets, the furniture allows user to seat comfortably and enjoy their break.

Summit retro pub table has a polished metal frame and legs with black composite wood top measuring 30 inches. The overall size of the table is 30 inches round and 40.55″ Tall. After assembly, the stools have round top of 19.69” and 29.13″ high. The height of first metal ring from the bottom is at 10.59″.

Winsome Summit Pub Table and 2 Swivel Stool Set, 3-Piece

OFM Contemporary Triple Seating Bench

Seating is a very important element in a breakroom. And finding the right chair, sofa, bench or even beanbag is a matter of taste.

OFM Contemporary Triple Seating Bench can easily blend into almost any décor. The minimalistic design has a modern flare with an upholstered padded seat and cleanable, textured vinyl fabric. This is all supported with polished chrome sled base capable of supporting up to 500 pounds.

The assembly only requires attaching the legs and overall, it is 22″x 71.50″x17.50″ weighing in at 59 pounds.

OFM Core Collection Axis Series Contemporary Triple Seating Bench, Textured Vinyl with Chrome Base, in Midnight

iTouchless 16 Gallon Recycle Bin

Having recycle bin in your breakroom will encourage your employees to recycle. The iTouchless’ stainless steel recycle bin has two bins. And it features the dual AbsorbX odor filters for each side of the bin. The AbsorbX system absorbs and neutralizes odors the natural way, to keep your breakroom smelling fresh and clean.

Each removable bin has a foot pedal and they have a combined capacity of 16 gallons. This unit comes in at 28.2 x 21.4 x 17.1 inches and weighs 24.3 pounds. The company includes the first 2 AbsorbX filters with the purchase.

iTouchless 16 Gallon Kitchen Dual Step Trash Can & Recycle Bin, Stainless Steel, includes 2 x 8 Gallon Removable Inner Buckets

Choosing Your Breakroom Furniture

While the reason for buying breakroom furniture might vary slightly, the choices you make will be based on a multitude of reasons. The amount of space you have for your breakroom, number of employees, budget, quality, and environment will all play an important role. With that in mind, here are some pointers when you are in the process of choosing your breakroom furniture.

Material: You can get breakroom furniture made of stainless steel, wood, plastic as well as a combination of all of them or synthetic materials. Invest in a material that is durable, can take the wear and tear of continual use, and it is easy to clean or fix.

You can get breakroom furniture made of stainless steel, wood, plastic as well as a combination of all of them or synthetic materials. Invest in a material that is durable, can take the wear and tear of continual use, and it is easy to clean or fix. Fixed or collapsible: If you have the space, fixed furniture is the way to go. If on the other hand you don’t have the space, collapsible furniture can do the job. When choosing collapsible furniture, make sure to get the highest quality possible. This is because the wear and tear more impact on this kind of breakroom furniture.

If you have the space, fixed furniture is the way to go. If on the other hand you don’t have the space, collapsible furniture can do the job. When choosing collapsible furniture, make sure to get the highest quality possible. This is because the wear and tear more impact on this kind of breakroom furniture. Right size furniture: Whether is the refrigerator, table, or couch, make sure they are the right size. Choose breakroom furniture that fits in the room without overwhelming it.

Whether is the refrigerator, table, or couch, make sure they are the right size. Choose breakroom furniture that fits in the room without overwhelming it. Waste and recycle stations: Have waste and recycle stations that are clearly marked. This not only looks better, but it also emphasizes your company’s stance on the environment.

Have waste and recycle stations that are clearly marked. This not only looks better, but it also emphasizes your company’s stance on the environment. Artwork and clock: having art work will make the space more enjoyable and a clock will always let your employees know how much time they have before they go back to work.

having art work will make the space more enjoyable and a clock will always let your employees know how much time they have before they go back to work. Floor mat: Have the right kind of floor matt so it will trap any dirt as well moisture before they walk out in and out of the breakroom.

Space and Number of Employees

Granted most businesses don’t even have a breakroom. However, if your business has the amenity of having one, you have to consider the space in selecting your furniture. And along with the space, you also must take into account the number of employees you have.

Figure out how many employees will be there at any given time and choose the furniture accordingly. Whether it is fixed furniture or collapsible designs, you can find the type of furniture that will fit your space perfectly. Just take your time in searching online because the options can be overwhelming and that can result in making a hasty and perhaps regrettable decision.

Creating a Breakroom

Why should you have a breakroom? This is because employees believe a breakroom makes them more productive, it increases their work satisfaction, and that it also improves their personal happiness.

If you have a space in your business you want to turn into a break room, design it so it can support your company culture. Start by asking your employees for any suggestions and find the ones with the most common ground.

After that, try to implement as many of them as possible. This includes a lounge, play, lunch, and coffee areas along with a bright and airy décor with warm colors along with some greenery. This of course will depend on your budget, available space, and the type of industry you are in.

Once you have your breakroom up and running, make sure to create and display rules where everybody can see it. This will result in a breakroom that is clean, orderly and everyone can enjoy.

