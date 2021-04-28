Best Digital Signage Displays for Small Businesses

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Digital signage displays can broadcast your content in many different types of settings. Whether it is at your storefront or other locations, this is a great way to increase the recognition of your brand.

With the available digital signage display technology now, you can broadcast a range of content in real-time. This includes everything from text to live feeds, web pages, video, images, and even emergency alerts. This type of display gives your business visibility as well as opportunities to engage with your customers. You can also use it within your company to keep your employees informed at all times.

Digital signage displays have multiple applications and as such you should choose the display that best suits your use case.

Here are some of the displays you can get right now to start broadcasting your message.

Digital Signage Displays

Top Pick: Samsung 49” Direct-Lit LED Commercial TV for Digital Signage

Runner Up: HUSHIDA 55” Commercial Floor-Standing Digital Signage

Best Value: Planar 43″ Display for Digital Signage

Samsung 49” Direct-Lit LED Commercial TV for Digital Signage

Top Pick: Across all different form factors Samsung has made a name for itself in display technology. So, it is not surprising the top pick in our list is this 49” commercial TV for digital signage. The display has a full HD (1920×1080) resolution with 300 nits to deliver clear images.

The unit also includes an integrated tuner and speakers to broadcast any sound you might have with your images. This means you won’t have to buy external speakers. And when it comes to connectivity, this Samsung includes USB, DVI, HDMI, RS-232C, and RJ45. The MagicINFO Lite content management software allows you to monitor, manage and schedule your content remotely through the MagicInfo Server. You can access display information, content playback schedules, and more.

Samsung 49” BE49R FHD 1920×1080 Direct-Lit LED Commercial TV for Digital Signage with HDMI, USB, TV Tuner and Speakers 300 nits

HUSHIDA 55” Commercial Floor-Standing Digital Signage

Runner Up: Floor-standing digital signage lets you deliver your content within the eyesight of most people. The HUSHIDA 55” unit has a full HD 1920x1080P LCD panel display so you can show your ads or other content.

With a 178-degree vertical/horizontal view, your audience can see what you display from top to bottom. This includes pictures, videos, pdfs, texts, web pages, live streams, and local resources. The platform supports the most popular video formats, including MP4, AVI, DIVA, XVID, VOB, DAT, MPG, RM, RMVB, MKB, MOV, HDMOV, M4V, PMP, AVC, and FLV.

The company provides a 1-year warranty and 60,000 hours of operations for the display. And it has a 4mm tempered glass to protect it from falls or accidental run-ins. The security also extends to an anti-theft lock function to prevent theft of the machine or storage.

HUSHIDA 55” Commercial Floor-Standing Digital Signage, 1080p Full HD Display LCD Advertising Digital Marketing Kiosk for Information Display

Planar 43″ Display for Digital Signage

Best Value: Planar is a globally recognized brand in digital signage and the company delivers great value for the price. The Simplicity Series SL4351 43″ display is no different. You get a Full HD (1920 x 1080) native resolution with a 60Hz Refresh Rate and a 3000:1 contrast ratio.

It includes built-in Ethernet connectivity and supports HDMI, DVI, VGA, component video, and USB sources. The support also includes LAN and mobile device content sharing, so you can manage your display no matter where you are. Two built-in 10W means you don’t have to buy another peripheral.

Planar Simplicity Series SL4351 43″ Screen Ultra Slim FHD LED LCD Display for Digital Signage

LG 65” Display

This 65” LG digital signage display has many installation possibilities because of its size and high-end specs. With native resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD, RGB), 700 nits (brightness) and 1,100:1 contrast ratio your customers won’t miss your message.

With 24 hrs. of operation and 50,000 hours of lifetime, this is a great investment from a leading brand in display technology. Additional features include HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, and USB 2.0 USB connectivity along with the SuperSign CMS content management software.

LG 65” Display

MultiSync 86 Class Digital Signage

At 86” the MultiSync 4K UHD (2160P) 3840 X 2160 NEC display impressive. A 1200:1 contrast ratio, 60HZ refresh rate, and 8ms response time ensure your content will be displayed quickly and clearly.

The connectivity includes built-In Ethernet ports (2), Type A and B USB ports, HDMI (3), DisplayPort (2), and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Standout features include a 24/7 duty cycle, scalable computing power, wireless data function, multi-picture mode, input labeling, and more.

The NaViSet Administrator 2 software is a management system with an all-in-one remote support solution. The software provides monitoring, asset management, and control functionality of many NEC display devices and Windows computers. With these features, you can deploy multi-device installations over arrays.

NEC C861Q – MultiSync 86 Class LED Display – Digital Signage – 4K UHD (2160P) 3840 X 2160 – HDR – Edge-Lit, Local Dimming

SEEYOO TDS5010H 50″ Interactive Display Totem

Unlike the HUSHIDA standing display, the SEEYOO is an interactive unit. This allows your customers to scroll through the screen and see additional products or services.

The display is a 49” LG IPS 6points touch panel with 450 nits capable of working with any media player using an HDMI and USB ports. The unit includes wheels in the bottom to easily change the location or lock it up after store hours.

SEEYOO TDS5010H 50″ Interactive Display Totem

Samsung Business 75” Commercial Signage LED Display

This other entry from Samsung is the 75” commercial signage LED display with a 4K UHD (3840×2160) native resolution display. A 4000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10, and HDR10+ compatibility, along with built-In Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity makes this unit a standout. It also features a non-glare panel, IP5X rating, 24/7 operation, and a 3-year warranty from Samsung.

This all-in-one signage solution has a system-on-chip (SoC) technology and embedded media player. And it includes the Cisco WebEx room kit which makes it compatible with a powerful conferencing solution. When it comes to signage functionality it runs on the Samsung SMART Signage Platform 6.0 and embedded MagicINFO Player S6. This is all backed by the powerful Tizen OS so you can easily manage your content and playback without external boxes or PCs.

Samsung Business QM75R 75” 4K UHD 3840×2160 24/7 Commercial Signage LED Display for Business, HDMI, Wi-Fi

Top Features in a Digital Signage Display

Built-in media player: A digital display with a built-in display has many options. This is because the display is effectively a computer. This includes internal memory, web browser support, GPU, and remote support to name a few. A built-in media player eliminates the need to add external peripherals to fully operate your digital display.

A digital display with a built-in display has many options. This is because the display is effectively a computer. This includes internal memory, web browser support, GPU, and remote support to name a few. A built-in media player eliminates the need to add external peripherals to fully operate your digital display. External media player: An external media player does everything for the display a unit with a built-in media player would do. An external media player can perform all the tasks, but it is inconvenient, especially for remote deployments.

An external media player does everything for the display a unit with a built-in media player would do. An external media player can perform all the tasks, but it is inconvenient, especially for remote deployments. Boot on screen: A boot on-screen feature will resume the playback of your content automatically when you turn on your display. This allows your employees to just turn on the display signage so it can run without any additional input.

A boot on-screen feature will resume the playback of your content automatically when you turn on your display. This allows your employees to just turn on the display signage so it can run without any additional input. Cloud-based software: By getting the software from the cloud, it will ensure your apps are always up to date and you can always access it. This is ideal if you have your display in a remote or secondary location from your business.

By getting the software from the cloud, it will ensure your apps are always up to date and you can always access it. This is ideal if you have your display in a remote or secondary location from your business. LAN-based software: If your business serves schools, hospitals, or other public institutions that require LAN connectivity, you will need this option. A LAN-based software delivery system is more secure and for organizations with higher priority on security, this is the only way to go.

If your business serves schools, hospitals, or other public institutions that require LAN connectivity, you will need this option. A LAN-based software delivery system is more secure and for organizations with higher priority on security, this is the only way to go. Security: Because digital signage displays are left unattended, they are vulnerable to both physical and digital security threats. A display that has a lock on USB device inputs is a great feature so not anyone can put their content on your display.

Because digital signage displays are left unattended, they are vulnerable to both physical and digital security threats. A display that has a lock on USB device inputs is a great feature so not anyone can put their content on your display. Customer support: Until you learn how to use your signage display you will need good customer support to help you. Make sure to buy your device or service from a company with a reliable customer service department.

Difference Between Commercial and Consumer Displays

At first glance, a commercial and consumer display will look alike, but a closer look reveals they are much different. Granted you can use your consumer digital (TV or monitor) for your signage display, but it won’t have the same durability and quality.

Consumer displays are not designed to run 24/7 with maximum brightness. This doesn’t mean you can’t use them for this purpose. However, their lifespan will be much shorter under this type of wear and tear.

On the other hand, commercial displays allow you to broadcast your content with high-resolution for an extended amount of time. And the quality of the display and images will not degrade as fast as a consumer version of the device.

There is no rule that says you must use a commercial-grade display, but you will get more bang for your buck by using one.

All-in-one Signage Displays

If you don’t want to deal with the added task of connecting your display to external components, an all-in-one display is for you. With these devices, a System on Chip (SoC) chipset inside takes care of what an external media player would.

This means the SoC has the capability to decode the video, process high-resolution media content, and accept wireless signals. Essentially it is like having a computer inside the display. And this means lower installation cost, faster deployment, and fewer components to deal with.

While the all-in-one signage might be a bit more expensive, it also means fewer peripherals and more reliability in the long run.

Device Management Software

Managing your displays effectively requires robust device management software. And with this software, you can run your digital signage network manage everything from uploading to data collection, content distribution, and remote management.

Once you have your management software in place you will be able to download and playback your media assets, check on the status of the media player, capture screenshots of what is playing, make software and firmware updates, and remote functionality to name a few.

It is important to note, the device management software is extremely important to fully optimize the functionality of your digital signage displays.

