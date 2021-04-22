Employees who are poised to quit their job demonstrate, on average, greater volatility to the start and end of their working days compared to employees who are staying in a job. Reduced working hours typically rear their head during the three weeks prior to a member of staff leaving an organization.

The trend for employees who are leaving their job to work less hours was unveiled in a report by the Prodocscore Research Council (PRC). PRC comprises of HR and productivity experts. The initiative was created by productivity intelligence software providers Prodoscore. It is designed to provide data-driven insights to help improve employee performance and business growth.

The research involved the evaluation of 2 million data points generated by 3,000 – 5,000 employees over a 12-week period.

The research found that workers who quit had a 16-minute decrease in the time they started work. They also had an average 24-minute reduction in the time they finished work.

Employees Planning to Quit Work Less Daily

The data-driven insights on the behavior of workers about to leave is important for small businesses. It confirms how much employee engagement drops when employees are leaving their job. Given just how significant the drop in enthusiasm is among employees imminently leaving, employers can take steps to boost engagement amongst those soon-to-be-leaving employees.

The research provides leaders with the chance to quickly spot any ‘red flags’ among workers and address concerns and make appropriate changes.

Prodoscore’s CEO Sam Naficy, commented on the steps employers can take to help eliminate reduced productivity amongst employees who are soon to leave the business. ““Insight into potential attrition is a huge benefit to leadership. Being able to mitigate surprise resignations, or prepare for them, can save businesses thousands of dollars. The implications are far-reaching and will allow managers to make better informed decisions in general,” said Naficy.

Interaction With Co-Workers Typically Nose-Dives When Employees Leave

Interaction with co-workers also drastically decreases for employees who leave. The report found that there was a 52.5% decrease in voice and video activity for members of staff quitting their job. There was also the same amount of decrease in messaging and chat activity amongst co-workers and employees about to leave the business.

Greater Volatility Towards Start and Finish Times Closer to Departures

The research looked in detail at how the trend to work less hours became more pronounced the closer it got to an employee’s last day.

21 days before a worker is due to leave, the average exiting employee put in 1 hour 31 minutes less than their colleagues staying at the place of work.

Seven days prior to the employee’s last day, saw the time worked more by staying employees jump to an average of 2 hours 7 minutes a day.

Prodoscore’s report highlights the importance of data and technology in enabling employers to identify employee behavior that typically goes unseen. Having access to such behavior patterns puts businesses in a better position to make more informed decisions and take the necessary steps to mitigate the loss in productivity that is typical amongst exiting employees.