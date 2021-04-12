If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Let’s face it we all deal with large volumes of paperwork and files on a daily basis. These could be bills, contracts, receipts, title deeds and more. As these documents are important, we need to make sure that they are kept safe and organized to protect from loss, theft or damage. As such finding a good office storage unit for your important documents and supplies is worth considering. This is where filing cabinets become essential.

Filling and storing all our important documents and office supplies helps bring order to our home office. To keep your home office space well-organized a file cabinet comes in handy to safely store your important documents. Besides safely storing items they help you to quickly get whatever item you need thanks to the efficient filing system they provide. Having a good organizational system can really make a big difference as it helps to keep documents and files out of harm’s way and helps to itemize your workplace in an easy-to-understand manner so that you know where to look.

There is a good selection of filing cabinets with many different styles, materials, and prices. If you are looking to bring some order to your home office or streamline and organize your paperwork, below are some of the best filing cabinets to consider:

Best home office filing cabinets

DEVAISE 3-Drawer Wood File Cabinet

Top Pick: DEVAISE’s three drawer wood file cabinet comes with open storage spaces, file drawers and storage cabinet. It is designed to help your home office machines, papers, files and other supplies stay organized.

This filling cabinet has two top small drawers, large bottom drawer, and large desktop to hold your printer and scanner. At 32 x 16 x 26 inches it only weighs just 56.3 pounds, and it is easy to move around thanks to its 360° swivel casters. Two of its front casters have brakes to prevent tipping over. With gray oak and black colors this filling cabinet is easy to assemble with the tools and instruction included with the unit.

DEVAISE 3-Drawer Wood File Cabinet, Mobile Lateral Filing Cabinet, Printer Stand with Open Storage Shelves for Home Office, Gray Oak

Lorell File Cabinet

Runner Up: Lorell’s file cabinet is made with stainless steel and baked enamel finish. It features two locking file drawers with smooth-glide suspension to store documents with the lock, securing both drawers.

The design also includes 18” deep drawers, optional caster kit, chrome pull handles and is a filing solution for a small or home office. The dimensions are 18 x 14.3 x 24.5 inches, and it weighs just 23 pounds.

It includes four casters that allow you to move the pedestal where you need it and the it also comes with tools and instruction for assembly.

Lorell File Cabinet, Black

Itaar Wood File Cabinet

Best Value: Itaar’s wooden file cabinet offers you all the filling solutions you need for a home office. It features 2 top small drawers along with a bottom drawer that keeps hanging letter, A4 size files organized and extends fully for easy access.

The open filing cabinet storage spaces keep office machines, paper, files, and suppliers organized. And the top space is wide enough for a printer, office supplies and telephones. It comes with four wheels at the bottom for easy mobility supporting a 39.4 x 15.7 x 26 inches unit weighing 61.9 pounds and capable of supporting up to 100 pounds of load.

Itaar 39 inches Wood File cabinets 3 Drawer, Printer Stand with Open Storage Shelves for Home Office, Mobile Lateral Filing Cabinet on Wheels, Living Room, Cherry-red

Scranton & Co File Cabinet

Scranton & Co file cabinet offers a four-drawer filing cabinet made from heavy-duty steel. This filling cabinet’s drawers are fitted with a ball-bearing mechanism for smooth opening and closing. The handles and label holders are made from durable aluminum and have follower blocks which allow for altering the dimensions of each drawer. It has a core-removable locking mechanism that allows the drawers to be keyed similarly. This unit comes in at 22 x 15 x 52 inches and weighs in at 64 pounds. You can get it in black or putty finishes.

Scranton & Co 4 Drawer 22″ Deep Letter File Cabinet in Black, Fully Assembled

Hirsh’s Vertical File Cabinet

Hirsh’s three drawer vertical file cabinet comes with an eggshell white finish. The high-side file drawers can accommodate letter-size hanging file folders with smooth glide suspension. And the pencil drawer provides storage for your office supplies. The locking mechanism secures the top two drawers.

Coming in at 18 x 14.25 x 27.3 inches it weighs 24.5 pounds making this filling cabinet small enough to be tucked under most work surfaces. It requires the handles to be assembled and the hardware is included.

Hirsh Industries 18″ Deep 3 Drawer Steel File Cabinet in White

Flash Furniture Modern Filing Cabinet

Flash Furniture three drawer ergonomic filing cabinet comes with a locking mechanism to safely store your valuable documents. This mobile filling cabinet has low set casters that can be placed under most workstations thanks to its 21 x 16 x 24-inch dimension and 52-pound weight.

The interior has a removable pencil tray, file conversion bar for vertical filing of longer documents and even holds letters, F4 files and more. And in order to avoid tipping, the interlocking drawers opens one drawer at a time.

Flash Furniture Modern 3-Drawer Mobile Locking Filing Cabinet with Anti-Tilt Mechanism & Letter/Legal Drawer, White with Red Faceplate

Dprodo 3 Drawers Mobile File Cabinet

Dprodo offers a three-drawer filling solution with a lock mechanism for security along with an anti-tilt system to help avoid mishaps. The top two drawers are standard drawers with inner compartments for smart storage of supplies and documents. Coming in at 27 x 23 x 19 inches the steel metal construction with a powder-coat finish weighs 50 pounds.

This filling cabinet has a 360° swivel caster including two lockable casters that allows you to maneuver it around your home office. And you can get them in several different colors to compliment your décor.

Dprodo 3 Drawers Mobile File Cabinet with Lock, Metal Filing Cabinet for Legal & Letter Size, Locking File Cabinet for Home & Office Full-Extension Drawers Printer Stand, Orange

What to Look for When Buying a Home Office Filing Cabinet

Filling cabinets can perform a number of functions that make life easier for your home office. They help reduce clutter and bring some organization to your home office and benefit from a clean and organized workplace.

Easy to Assemble: Some filling cabinets come with a plethora of components that include panels, screws, sliding parts and mores. The ideal filling cabinet is one that comes ready to assemble and does not require you to dedicate a whole day towards assembling it.

Height: Filing Cabinets come in an assortment of shapes, sizes, and additional compartments. They come in as lateral, vertical, or mobile designs. You should consider one that addresses the particular needs of your needs. Do you need a robust storage solution that can accommodate your office equipment, office supplies and your documents? Or just a three-drawer filling cabinet to store smaller items, stationery, and documents? You can use the different sizes of the drawers to keep various types of papers, documents and supplies or store items according to the importance of the documents.

you can get filling cabinets with steel, aluminum, plastic, and wood with each having its own pros and cons. Metal filing cabinets offer cheap solutions to file storage needs and are sturdy and durable. Filling cabinets made with wood is another durable choice as they offer a traditional look and raise the aesthetics of your home office. Locking and Security: A good filing cabinets will allow for some level of privacy and security. A metal or wood structure with a locking mechanism will deliver on both. Some filling cabinet have a variety of fire-proof and locking options that can serve as a safe depository for your most important documents.

