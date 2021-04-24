10 Home Office Layout Ideas and Tips

More small business owners and employees than ever before are currently setting up home offices. Different homes provide various options for setting up a dedicated work area. And your business functions may also dictate what type of office layout works best. Before you get started on your new office space, it helps to know the options.

How Do I Lay Out my Home Office?

The ideal home office layout for your business depends on your preferred working conditions and the type of work you plan to do. If you need to eventually welcome clients or team members, you need a meeting space. If you generally work alone from a laptop, a small desk should suffice.

It’s also important to take your ideal working conditions into account. If you get distracted easily, an office with a door or one that’s far away from your living space is a must. If you function well with natural light, set your desk up by a window. It often helps to choose a focal point, like a desk or meeting table. Then build out from that point. After all, you don’t want home office mistakes when you are going spend hours in the space.

10 Best Home Office Design Ideas

If you have room in your home for a large home office, there are ample home office design ideas to choose from. Here is a selection of the very best home office ideas to get you started on creating your perfect home office design.

1. Large Home Office Suite for Maximum Space

A large home office suite is ideal for remote workers who need a multi-functional workspace. With enough space, you can purchase desks for yourself and any team members who may need to work alongside you. Then add meeting tables and a seating area if you need to welcome guests or change your workspace from time to time. You may also add storage shelves, filing cabinets, equipment like printers and fax machines, and any other computer accessories you may need.

Not every remote worker has this option. But it does tend to be ideal for those who require privacy to work. A closed door allows you to drown out family noise and cut down on interruptions during conference calls or in-person meetings.

2. Corner Office with L-Shaped Desk

Whether you have a dedicated workspace with a closed door or just part of a room, a corner office provides plenty of benefits. This option generally includes an L-shaped desk or two desks arranged perpendicular to one another.

This provides plenty of surface space for you to work on various projects. It may even allow more than one person to work at a time. So it could be perfect for a couple who both works from home and has limited space.

3. Home Office with Good Lighting and a Nice View

Decent lighting is essential for any home office. And natural light is generally best. To maximize this, place your desk near a window that receives plenty of sunlight. Bonus if there’s a nice view of nature or a skyline to look at while you work. Of course, you can always add blinds or a shade for privacy when needed.

This type of office layout may have a calming effect. If you enjoy the space where you work, you’re likely to spend more time in your office and ultimately get more done. And lighting and views can make a major impact on this area.

4. Dining Room Home Office Space

If you don’t have a separate room to dedicate to your ideal workstation, a dining room may be perfect. There are supportive chairs and a flat table with plenty of surface area for working. And even if you use your dining room every evening, it’s likely open during the day.

Just be sure your work areas are away from the kitchen or other spaces where family members like to congregate during the day. You may even have built ins or cabinets in this room to store a few business essentials.

5. Home Office in the Loft

Many homeowners use their lofts for storage or as a guest room. However, it may be ideal for home office designs that need to be quiet and secluded. Generally, a loft is on its own floor. So you’re likely insulated from noise throughout the rest of your home. And if the space is rarely used, you can have fun making it your own with elements like an area rug and gallery wall.

Of course, the layout likely starts with a desk and seating. But you might add other office furnishings to this type of space. For example, a cozy couch may benefit those who like a laid back home office.

Best Small Home Office Layout Ideas

There are still plenty of places to put a home office in a small house. Maximizing the floor space in your small home office is key. Here is some inspiration to get you started on planning your perfect small home office layout.

6. Desk in an Under-Used Area

Many homeowners have rooms that don’t get used much. It may be a formal living room that is only visited when you have guests. Or you may have an extra bedroom that is just used for storage.

Turning this rarely-used space into an office helps you truly maximize your home’s layout. And if you don’t want to fully give up your guest bedroom or formal entertaining space, set up a desk that can fold away or easily move to another space.

7. Desk Space Under the Stairs

If your home has multiple levels, there may be an opportunity to build a tiny office under the staircase. Instead of using this area to store holiday decorations or just allowing it to collect dust, place a simple desk and chair in the doorway.

Of course, this doesn’t leave much room for multiple work surfaces or seating options. But if you simply work on a computer all day, it’s a simple way to maximize space without disrupting the rest of your home.

8. Joint Work and Play Space

Some parents may want to set up an office where they can be near their kids. Putting a desk in your play room or creating a hybrid space allows you to watch your kids while you work. And it may make for an entertaining workday.

Of course, this can also lead to some distractions. So it’s likely best for those who have work that doesn’t require much concentration. It may also simply be a necessity for some that don’t have other childcare options. But only choose this office layout if you’re sure you can be productive in a sometimes chaotic environment.

9. Bedroom Home Office

Some people work from home productively while simply using their bedroom as their workstation. You can set up a small desk and chair in the corner of the room without disturbing the rest of your house. Or you may even work from bed if you feel productive and comfortable there. You can then use built-ins or closets to store office supplies and essentials.

Of course, some may struggle to separate work and home life with this home office design layout. So think about whether you’ll be able to put aside work when it’s time to sleep, and vice versa.

10. Desk Against the Wall Set-up

If you have limited space to design, placing your desk against a wall is the ideal way to limit its impact on your family. This space-saving office layout can be anywhere, from a wide hallway to an open part of your kitchen.

If your desk is in a common area, use noise cancelling headphones or dividers to limit distractions. And try to keep your workspace clean so clutter doesn’t impact your family.

Floor Plans for Home Offices

Floor plans provide a visualization of how your office furniture and accessories design will look. This can help you maximize the features that are most important to you and plan various design elements. For example, if you value lighting, placing your desk near windows is a must. If you need to welcome clients, plan where the extra seating will go. Similarly, if there is more than one person a two-person home office layout is essential.

A well thought out floor plan can also help you plan where to place furniture. If you understand the scale of the room and the floor area available, you can choose desks, chairs, and other elements that actually fit together well.

How do I draw room layouts?

Start by measuring the room and map out the walls on a piece of graph paper. Calculate the scale of each square to draw office layouts with accurate measurements. Then draw elements of the room that need to stay, like your current furniture and appliances. Then add furniture and workspace design elements to test out each home office idea in your space.

How do I set up my home office in my living room?

If you need to work in your living space, start by finding an underused area. For example, there may be a small corner where you can fit a desk or small table. If you want to avoid disrupting your family, opt for foldable or movable furniture. Or use a room divider to separate the spaces.

What should every home office have?

Every home office is different. But they generally all need some type of working surface like a desk, along with seating. You may also want to include storage for your technology and accessories. Then make it your own with design elements like wall art and plants.

Where should a desk be placed in a home office?

Desk placement depends on your space and working style. If you have a dedicated office, make it a focal point in the middle of the room. But those with limited space may place it against a wall to limit disruptions.