Best HR Software Programs for Small Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Human resource departments are responsible for managing talent acquisition, onboarding, employee benefits, and more. With so many varying functions, it can be tough to keep everything organized. But that’s where HR software comes in. These programs are designed to automate and simplify various HR processes. Here’s a rundown of some top options.

On-Premise vs. Cloud Based HR Solutions: Pros and Cons

On-premise HR software is installed in your company’s own on-site server. You generally need an IT team or service to set up and manage this type of program. But it gives you full control over everything from implementation to security.

This option is often more fully featured and customizable than cloud based programs. Your IT team can set up the exact processes you want to use for everything from recruiting to training. And you generally pay for this type of software upfront, instead of incurring monthly subscription fees.

Cloud based HR solutions are stored on a remote server. You can access these solutions from anywhere, usually just by logging in through an internet browser or app. This is sometimes also referred to as SaaS (software-as-a-service).

Selecting cloud HR software option is often best for small companies that don’t have the bandwidth to set up and manage their own servers. It can also be beneficial for those who have remote employees. Your HR team and anyone who needs to access the program can do so with their own login information from any device.

Software for Various HR Functions

Different tools help the small and medium sized business manage different types of HR processes. Check out these types of human resources management software to figure out what your business needs the most to capitalize on the benefits of HR software.

Application Tracking Solutions

Application tracking software is used to track job applicants through the hiring process. They often automate parts of the selection process to narrow down the most relevant candidates. For example, your HR team may outline a few keywords to look for in resumes for a new position. If you want an applicant who is familiar with TikTok for a new social media management position, the software can sort resumes that include that keyword. Then you can go through only the most relevant potential hires and make notes as you interview and vet each one.

Recruiting Software

Recruiting software is similar to applicant tracking systems in some ways. But this option tends to have more features aimed at talent acquisition professionals. You can use HR software to source candidates from various job boards. And you can even keep a stock of applicants for current and future positions. Say you get an applicant who is not perfect for your social media management position. But they still have skills that could benefit your digital marketing team. Add notes and keywords so you can easily contact that individual when you begin looking for a content marketing coordinator next month.

Performance Management Software

Performance management software can be used both in hiring and managing existing employees. Managers can write job descriptions and outline objectives for each position. Then once a candidate has been hired, they can be evaluated using those set objectives. In the social media management position above, you might measure their ability to generate views and engagement on TikTok.

People Management

People management software focuses more on company culture. You can track employee performance through manager evaluations and other metrics. But you can also see how employees engage within your team. For example, you can send recognition to your social media manager when she reaches 10,000 TikTok followers. And you set new goals and communicate with them in the app.

Human Resource Information Systems or HRIS

Human resource information systems, or HRIS, are used to store employee information. It essentially acts as a database for your team’s names, personal information, salary and benefits, time and attendance, and performance. This is basically the main hub for your HR team to track data. You can also use it for decision making. For example, your social media manager may be doing such an amazing job on TikTok that she rates higher in performance than many others on your marketing team. But if you see that her salary is on the low end, it may be time to consider a raise.

30 Human Resource Software Solutions to Consider

Human resources software comes with a variety of tools. It ranges from performance management software to application tracking and beyond. If you’re seeking HR software for small business, look no further. Our list of 30 best HR software solutions will get you started.

1. Zenefits

Zenefits offers a cloud based solution that manages various HR functions. But it mainly focuses on payroll and benefits. You start by creating a directory of all employees. Then you can select benefits to offer, including anything from traditional healthcare to commuter perks. Employees select their own plans and then those deductions are taken out automatically. In terms of payroll, the HR system can handle everything from time tracking to salary changes.

The Zenefits Essentials plan starts at $8 per employee per month. It includes time and scheduling features, a mobile app, and integrations with other software programs. The Growth plan is $14 per employee per month and adds compensation and performance management. And the Zen plan is $21 per employee per month and includes employee engagement and morale features. Free trials are also available.

2. Namely

Namely is a compliance, payroll, and talent management HR solution in one. It starts with an HRIS database. Then you can record everything from time and attendance to engagement for each employee. The platform also provides analytics so you can find areas of improvement. And there are built-in compliance features to help you stay up-to-date with human resource regulations.

Namely’s base plan is called HR Fundamentals. They then offer a complete plan that includes payroll, benefits, and time and attendance, along with a selection of advanced services. Plans are built custom for mid-sized businesses. So Namely doesn’t release pricing publicly.

3. UKG

UKG, or Ultimate Kronos Group, provides an array of human capital and workforce management solutions. The HR solutions are completely customizable. So you can choose the features and capabilities that are most relevant for your team. And it’s built for global workforces. So it even works for large and multi-location companies. They even offer solutions for specific industries.

Since UKG’s solutions are customized to each client, there aren’t standard prices for each product. Reach out to the company to discuss creating a solution that works for your team. They also offer free demos.

4. SAP SuccessFactors

SAP SuccessFactors offers an array of HR software options for specific functions. For example, Employee Experience Management collects feedback. Core HR and Payroll offers time tracking and benefits. And Talent Management provides tools for recruiting and onboarding.

Each SAP SuccessFactors solution is customized to the needs of each client. And both cloud and on-premises options are available. So pricing varies. But free demos are available so you can see what HR solutions work best for your organization.

5. Cezanne HR

Cezanne HR provides a flexible, modular HR software product for mid-sized UK and global employers. The platform can help you streamline everything from recruiting to managing payroll. The interface is designed to help HR teams save time with configurable workflows. You can also set up notifications and reports to stay up-to-date with all your employee data. They also offer personalized training and support.

Subscription fees are collected monthly and calculated based on features and number of employees. You can also request personalized quotes and demos.

6. Sage Business Cloud People

Sage Business Cloud People is a people management platform. You can upload employee data and use to to engage with your team through the entire hiring and management lifecycle. The HRIS database gives you a look at your entire team at once. And you can even access analytics and data about their performance and engagement. You can also automate repetitive tasks and create compliance policies for your organization.

In addition to Sage Business Cloud People, the company offers tons of other business management software. So you can easily integrate these products and create a custom solution based on your needs. Pricing is also customized to each client. But you can schedule an interactive quote and demo to learn more.

7. Core HR

Core HR is an HR software program offered by The Access Group. The two brands are now integrated to provide a fully featured HR solution. Features include people management, payroll, recruiting, rewards and recognition, training, and career development. Access also offers solutions tailored to specific needs and industries, like those for nonprofits and membership based businesses.

The Access Group offers a huge array of software programs for businesses, from cloud hosting to accounting. So you can build a custom plan with custom pricing. Contact the company to book a demo and quote.

8. Bob

Bob offers an HRIS and people management solution. It aims to drive positive culture and employee engagement through custom employee profiles and actions. For example, you can easily reward employees and/or add input based on performance for specific tasks. It also provides a more laid back vibe than many HR software products. For example, you can send “shoutouts” and outline each employee’s “superpowers.”

Bob offers custom pricing based on the features you need. But they offer a few different levels to fit businesses of various sizes and industries. For example, there are specific products for managing culture, time tracking, and performance.

9. BambooHR

BambooHR is a human capital management solution that focuses on people, rather than numbers. The tool lets you store information about all of your employees. Then you can use it to track everything from performance to bonuses and raises. So you can easily find areas where you need to communicate with or reward team members. There are also options for onboarding, hiring, and gathering employee feedback.

Pricing is calculate based on feedback and number of employees. You can request a demo or enjoy a 7-day free trial.

10. People HR

People HR is an HR management platform that automates repetitive tasks. So you can spend more time focusing on actually managing and supporting your team. For example, you can automate tracking sick days, approving holiday requests, and compiling turnover reports. You can also use it for applicant tracking and measuring employee performance.

There are three plans available, ranging from $7 to $11 per employee per month. All plans include the essentials you need for HR management of both in-person and remote employees. But the upgraded plans offer advanced options like timesheets and custom benefits rules.

11. Workforce Hub

Workforce Hub is an HR software that’s tailored to small businesses. It’s a unified solution that includes HRIS, workforce management, compliance features, and insights to help you manage team members. The HR software even provides solutions tailored to specific industries like construction, hospitality, and healthcare.

Workforce Hub’s basic plan starts at $6 per employee per month. It includes things like scheduling, applicant tracking, benefits, and PTO management. You can also get a la carte services like time and attendance tracking for $4 per employee per month, or a dedicated applicant tracking system for $95 per company per month.

12. ADP

ADP, or Automatic Data Processing, offers an HR solution with businesses of various sizes in mind. You can build the exact HR software your business needs by choosing from a huge variety of functions. Options include payroll, time and attendance, benefits, outsourcing, and talent management capabilities.

Since HR management solutions are customized based on the needs of each business, pricing varies widely. But the company offers a huge array of levels with pricing for small and mid sized businesses in mind. They also offer three free months of payroll processing for small businesses that sign up for new HR software solutions.

13. Oracle People Soft

Oracle PeopleSoft is a suite of HR software that runs in Oracle Cloud. Business owners and HR departments can create the interface that works best for their workflow and HR systems. For example, you might include a custom recruiting solution to manage hiring HR tasks. Then you can also deploy analytics to provide stakeholders and managers with information they need about team performance.

Oracle PeopleSoft is available within Oracle Cloud. There’s an always free plan that provides two databases with basic tools. There’s also a paid option that comes with a 30-day free trial.

14. ClearCompany

ClearCompany provides a talent management software that helps you manage everything from hiring to managing current employees. The platform is known for creating a unified experience, so you can manage various HR tasks from one central dashboard. You can set goals for things like employee engagement and then track those within the platform. There are even features for things like compliance and feedback.

You can purchase access to the entire platform or just choose the HR systems that fit your needs. Pricing is customized based on your selections and the size of your business.

15. Freshteam

Freshteam is an HR software from Freshworks. The applicant tracking system focuses specifically on improving the hiring process. You can create job descriptions and listings then check and change their status throughout the process. The HR software even lets you source candidates and gather information from social media. From there, enjoy features designed to help you easily screen candidates and engage with them.

Freshteam does offer a free version for organizations with up to 50 employees. It includes up to three job postings, a dedicated site, and email integrations. Paid plans range from $50 to $200 per month and offer advanced features like social recruiting and custom user roles.

16. Zira

Zira is a workforce management solution driven by AI. The HR software offers automation to save HR departments time on tasks like creating policies and performance incentives. Basically, you create policies where your employees are rewarded or engaged based on specific metrics. Then the software tracks their activity for you to simplify the process. There are also solutions for scheduling, time and attendance, and team communication.

Zira pricing is customized based on features and organization size. They do offer free trials and demos for small businesses.

17. Rippling

Rippling is a platform that lets you automate various core HR and IT functions. Its HR management features include payroll and benefits management, time and attendance, talent management, and the ability to manage employees’ apps and devices in one place.

Rippling starts at $8 per user per month. And you can customize plans based on your IT and HR management needs.

18. Deluxe Payroll

Deluxe Payroll is a flexible HR software focused on payroll and time tracking. You can upload and synchronize employee data to automate payroll functions like compliance and direct deposit. The company also offers HR management solutions specifically designed for restaurants, contractors, and healthcare businesses.

You can purchase a basic Deluxe Payroll plan on its own or bundle it with other talent management and HR software. Payroll on its own is $39 per month plus $7 for each employee. The Blended HR management solution is $49 per month plus $7 per employee. And the All-Access bundle, which includes advanced options like workers’ comp administration, is $39 per month plus $12 per employee.

19. Uzio

Uzio offers an HR software complete with features for managing benefits, payroll, and time tracking. It starts with a fully integrated HRIS platform that organizes your employee data and makes it easy to automate HR management tasks. It manages the repetitive daily HR functions like compliance and attendance management. So teams can focus more on strategic HR functions like fostering a positive company culture.

Uzio’s HR management services are offered a la carte. So you can get the exact HR tools your team needs. Payroll is $4.50 per employee per month. The HRIS system is $4 per employee per month. And time tracking is $2 per employee per month.

20. TimeClock Plus

TimeClock Plus is an HR software that focuses on time and attendance. The time clocks can be integrated into the systems you already use. And it offers advanced attendance management features like advanced leave and scheduling, shift differentials, and PTO management.

The Time and Attendance Essentials plan starts at $2.50 per employee per month. The full Workforce Management Professional solution costs $5 per employee per month and includes features like reporting and payroll exports. You can also choose the specific HR management features you want and request a custom quote.

21. Paycor

Paycor is an HR software that focuses on helping employers create positive working environments. Features include talent management, employee experience, benefits administration, and payroll management. Basically, you get a central dashboard of all this information so you can easily automate key functions. Then your team can enjoy more time to focus on strategic HR initiatives that keep employees happy.

Paycor lets you choose the specific HR tools your team needs. So pricing is calculated custom for each business. The most basic plan starts at $99 per month for an organization. And they offer guided tours for those that want help creating custom plans.

22. Isolved

Isolved is a human capital management solution that offers solutions for hiring, payroll management, and employee engagement. It provides a scalable solution for businesses of various sizes. And there are tons of integrations available so you can customize the experience to your specific team. There’s also an employee portal and intranet to make it easy for team members to update information and make sure they get paid.

Isolved offers a full software market full of HR tech solutions. So companies can choose the exact human resources HR solutions they need. Free demos are also available.

23. HQ Platform

HQ Platform offers an all-inclusive HR software for construction, manufacturing, and skilled trade businesses. You get one central dashboard and an organizational chart to view your employee and business data. You can even set budgets for projects, schedule and dispatch employees, and manage time cards and other assets for projects.

Plans are customized to the needs of each business. And free consultations are available to discuss pricing and features.

24. Dayforce HCM

Dayforce HCM is a cloud based human capital management HR software from Ceridian. The software company provides human resources management systems that allow you to store all employee information in one place. It then generates data driven insights for things like attendance, salary, and benefits administration. So you can use those reports when making human resources and employee engagement decisions.

Pricing is customized based on features and business size. And specific solutions are offered for industries like public sector and sports entertainment. Free demos are also available.

25. Workday

Workday offers a cloud based enterprise management solution that includes human resources and finance solutions. When it comes to human resource software, the workforce management solution offers features specifically for today’s workplace. For example, there are options for managing remote teams during the pandemic and improving diversity in workplaces.

Pricing is calculated based on business size and the finance and HR management features you need. The sales team offers custom consultations to help businesses find their ideal core HR solutions.

26. Arcoro

Arcoro offers modular human resource management software. There are tools for streamlining hiring and onboarding, managing workforce and compliance, and analyzing performance and employee engagement. The human resources HR software also focuses on helping companies stay compliant in various industries.

Pricing is calculated based on number of employees, integrations, add-ons, and length of contract. Free demos are also available.

27. JazzHR

JazzHR is a recruiting software specifically for small and mid sized companies. The human resources software offers features for candidate sourcing, employer branding, interviewing, compliance, and collaborative hiring. It offers a customizable solution that is easy for companies to use.

The Hero plan built for small teams is $39 per month and includes up to three open jobs at once. The Plus plan is $229 per month and offers unlimited job postings. And the Pro plan is $339 per month and offers streamlining features to safe human resources departments more time through the hiring process.

28. iCIMS Talent Cloud

iCIMS Talent Cloud is a talent acquisition software that helps companies attract, engage, and hire the most qualified employees. The human resources software even offers AI-enabled features to create career paths and talent profiles to boost employee engagement.

iCIMS Talent Cloud provides solutions for specific industries like finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. And the software is customized and priced based on the needs of each business.

29. Eddy

Eddy offers a HR solutions that are built for small and mid sized businesses. Designed to be easy to use, the platform includes features for hiring, onboarding, training, time tracking, PTO, payroll, and more. They even offer specific solutions for people in various roles. So small business owners can manage their own employees. Or you can get solutions for HR managers or executives.

Pricing starts at $99 per month. And you can customize the exact features and capabilities your HR team needs to manage employees.

30. Performance Pro

Performance Pro offers an HR software program that helps businesses track and manage performance to improve results. The purpose-driven software provides an integrated management system that you can customized based on the needs and qualifications of each role. Then you can track and monitor progress to make strategic HR decisions throughout the employee lifecycle. You can even send feedback and automate salary decisions based on performance metrics.

Businesses get to pick the HR features that are most essential for their operations. Those that want just one core HR solution pay between $2 and $5 per employee per month. The price decreases the larger your team is. Those who want two HR features pay between $3 and $7 per employee per month. And those who want three features get custom pricing.

What is the best HR solution?

The best HR software for your business depends on the needs of your employees and HR department. If you’re looking for a full HRIs solution with a wide array of features, you might try Zenefits or Namely. Businesses with hourly employees may prefer TimeClock Plus. Those looking for people-centered platforms may consider BambooHR. And larger companies could benefit from an on-premises solution like SAP SuccessFactors.

What is the best free HR software for small business?

Freshteam and Oracle PeopleSoft both offer free HR platforms for small businesses. Freshteam focuses on recruiting and applicant tracking. And Oracle PeopleSoft provides applications you can customize to the core HR tasks of your organization.

What is HR CRM?

In the world of HR, CRM stands for candidate relationship management. It’s a type of applicant tracking system that HR teams can use to foster and build relationships with potential employees. The software works much like traditional CRM, or customer relationship management. But it’s simply used in the hiring process instead of the selling process.

What is the difference between team management and talent management software?

Team management and talent management software both fall into the category of human capital management. However, team management generally focuses on managing human resources tasks for existing employees, like payroll and benefits management. Talent management software often includes features for hiring and onboarding.