One of the best ways to attract customers to a restaurant is to give them more dining options, whether it is indoors, outdoors, or to go. If they decide to dine in, having an outdoor option is always a great alternative for diners. And this means having quality outdoor seating for restaurants in place so they can sit comfortably and enjoy their meal.

If you are in the market for outdoor seating furniture, look for well-made equipment that can take the everyday use of a restaurant. This will undoubtedly be more expensive, but in the long run, it will deliver more value. This means considering the material, weight, maintenance, and of course cost.

If properly implemented, outdoor dining will give your restaurant more seating, generate more revenue, and increase brand awareness.

Here are some outdoor seating for restaurants you can get right now.

Outdoor Seating for Restaurants

Black Rattan Indoor-Outdoor Restaurant Stack Chair

Top Pick: Some of the key features of outdoor seating are design that fits any décor, lightweight, strong, easy to clean, and stackable. The black rattan restaurant chairs from Flash Furniture fill all those criteria.

The woven sculpted look is elegant and casual while it is easy to clean, and you can stack them up to 23 high. The steel frame is powder coated and it can support up to 352 pounds of weight. The overall size is 21.75″W x 23.5″D x 28.5″H with the seat size at 16.5″W x 15″D x 17″H.

Flash Furniture 4 Pack Black Rattan Indoor-Outdoor Restaurant Stack Chair

72″ Expanded Metal Rectangular Picnic Table

Runner Up: One of the benefits of having a picnic-style table is they provide a convenient and easy-to-maintain outdoor seating option. The table from Global Industrial has heavy-gauge metal mesh seats and a tabletop with a thermoplastic coating. This ensures it will not rust, fade, or mold while making it much harder to vandalize.

The table has an umbrella hole in the middle and all the bench and table corners are beveled for safety. The rectangular shape of the table comes in at 62 x 29.5 inches and it weighs a hefty 170 pounds.

72″ Expanded Metal Rectangular Picnic Table, Black

Square Aluminum Indoor-Outdoor Table Set

Best Value: If you want outdoor seating that will fit with almost any décor, the stainless steel/aluminum table set from Flash Furniture fits the bill. The table has a stainless-steel designer top with a smooth surface. And the column and base are lightweight aluminum material.

The lightweight chairs have a curved triple slat back, textured seat and integrated arms capable of supporting up to 352 pounds. The table size is 27.5″W x 27.5″D x 27.5″H and the chair size is 21.5″W x 24″D x 28.5″H. The back size for the chair is 12″W x 15.5″H and the seat size comes in at 16.75″W x 14″D x 17″H.

Flash Furniture 27.5” Square Aluminum Indoor-Outdoor Table Set with 4 Slat Back Chairs

Commercial Grade Square Green Metal Indoor-Outdoor Bar Table Set

This outdoor bar table set has a simple and effective design made from galvanized heavy-duty steel. The steel frame holds up to 330 pounds and the legs on the stools and table have rubber floor glides.

Both the stools and table have a cross brace to increase stability. And the stools have a drain hole in the middle to drain any water when it rains. The table is 27.75″W x 27.75″D x 40″H with a top that is 23.75″ square. The stool is 17.75″W x 20″D x 45.25″H, a back with 17.75″W x 16.25″H, and a seat size with 12″W x 12″D x 30.25″H.

Flash Furniture Commercial Grade 23.75″ Square Green Metal Indoor-Outdoor Bar Table Set with 2 Stools with Backs

FDW Outdoor Dining Table and Chairs

Both the chairs and tables of this set are made from high-strength iron and formed by a mold and welding process. The table has a wood top and an X-brace to support the load more evenly with a maximum load capacity of 330 pounds.

The chairs can support up to 230 pounds and they are stackable. And all of the feet have non-slip rubber feet, including the table. The table size is 24x48x30 inches and the chair is 17x21x33 inches.

FDW Outdoor Dining Table and Chairs 5-Piece Metal Dining Table Set 24×48 Inches Indoor Outdoor Dining Set Table and 4 Chairs

Coated Outdoor Furniture

Having fixed outdoor seating means you don’t have to bring it in every time you close, which has many benefits. This furniture is not fixed but weighs 269 pounds, so it will stay put. It is made with 2” steel frames galvanized inside and out with a heavy-duty powder coat finish. It also has a polyethylene thermoplastic coating to make it comfortable for your customers. And all these features also make it very easy to clean.

The table is 46” L x 46” W x 30” H with four seats and it can comfortably seat eight people. And because of its weight, the shipping is through freight truck. So, keep that in mind if you decide to get this table.

Coated Outdoor Furniture TRD-BLK Top Round Portable Picnic Table, 46-inch, Black



MFSTUDIO 7 Piece Metal Dining Outdoor Club Bistro Bar Set

A heavy-duty frame that is rust and weather resistant makes the MFSTUDIO 7 Piece Metal Dining set ideal for outdoor dining. It is rust and scratch resistant and it is treated for longer service life. The slatted design has a modern look and works better for outdoor use.

The table is L60″ x W38″ x H28″ with a 1.57″ diameter of umbrella hole. And the chair (6 chairs in all) is W25.2″ x D22.8″ x H35″ with a 300-pound weight capacity.

MFSTUDIO 7 Piece Metal Dining Sets Outdoor Club Bistro Bar Sets with 1.57” Umbrella Hole, 6 Stackable Metal Chairs and 1 Larger Rectangle Patio Table, Steel Slat Frame, Black

Features to Look for in Outdoor Restaurant Seating

The quality of the furniture is going to determine how long it lasts. Choose materials and craftsmanship that will serve your business for the long haul. Here are some features to consider.

Cost: You can easily go over your budget if you are not strict. And when you are ready to buy, you must take into account both the upfront investment and the future maintenance.

Maintenance: Whether it is cleaning the furniture or fixing it, both features should be a priority. After all, you don’t want to spend hours cleaning and fixing the furniture every week. Look for materials that will make this possible easily.

Weight: In many cases, outdoor furniture is brought in when the business closes. If that is your case, consider the weight of the furniture. It needs to be stackable and light enough for your employees to move around.

The Elements: Rain, snow, wind, and sun will determine how long your furniture will last. Rust, corrosion, mold/fungi, sun, and water damage are some of the challenges you will face with your outdoor furniture.

Materials: You can get outdoor seating for restaurants from a wide range of materials. Take into account the above features before you choose the material for your furniture.

Outdoor Furniture Material

Outdoor seating for restaurants is made from many different materials. And the choice really depends on the look you are trying to express and your budget. Because from the right manufacturer, a resin/plastic chair and table can look much better than wood or metal. The is key to first determine your budget and then find the best furniture it can afford you no matter the material.

However, here are some of the materials this furniture is made from.

Wood: If you have your mind set on wood furniture, make sure to research the weather in your area before you choose. There are many different types of wood and they all have different characteristics. Wood rich in oil are great for a wet climate and likewise, you can also get treated wood for all weather conditions.

Resin/Plastic: Next to wood, resin/plastic furniture is probably the most widely used for outdoor seating. They are cheaper, last a very long time, easy to clean, and they are light. All important features for busy restaurants.

Stainless Steel: Stainless steel offers great value because furniture made with this material also lasts a long time. It doesn’t rust, it is easy to clean, and you can repaint it if you decide to change your décor.

Aluminum: If you want most of the features of stainless steel at a much lower price then aluminum is for you. You can have the metal look, or you can powder coat it and have any color you want. The powder coating not only gives you more color options, but also protects the aluminum.

Metal: Wrought iron is heavy, expensive, and requires a lot of care. If you can afford to do all those things, it brings a unique aesthetic to your outdoor space.

