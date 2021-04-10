10 Personal Development Tips to Help You Love Your Small Business Life

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Running a small business is hard work. But it can also be fun if you love what you do. Personal development is an important element of creating a successful, sustainable business. Use these tips from the online small business community to learn, grow, and love what you do.

Find Joy in Your Business

Lots of entrepreneurs get into business because they love it. However, that feeling can sometimes fade through the years. If you want to build a sustainable company, it’s important to enjoy it at least somewhat. John Jantsch dives into this topic with Shani Godwin in this Duct Tape Marketing post and podcast.

Add Fitness Workouts into a Busy Life Schedule

Taking care of your business requires a lot of time. But it’s important not to neglect your own personal health. Fitness is an important element of healthy work-life balance. Learn how to add fitness workouts in your busy schedule in this Aha!NOW post by Sarun Ravindrad. Then read what BizSugar members had to say about the concept.

Use Empathy When Reaching Out to Your Niche

The ability to understand your customers is essential no matter what industry you’re in. That’s why empathy is such an important quality for entrepreneurs. In this TopRank Marketing post and podcast, Susan Misukanis shares an interview with Nicole Brady to discuss further.

Take These Courses to Start Earning Money from Home

Working at home is an attractive option for lots of entrepreneurs and workers. However, there may be a learning curve for some. Luckily, there are plenty of resources to help. In this post on The Work at Home Woman blog, Holly Riesem Hanna lists the best options.

Choose a Lucrative Niche for Your Startup

It’s important to find a business niche that you love. But it’s also important to find one that can actually succeed. Some industries are better suited right now to making money than others. In this Crowdspring post, Katie Lundin lists steps to find these lucrative niches.

Look to These Resources for Advice

Education is an important part of growing into your role as a business owner. The right resources can make a huge impact on your personal journey. In this Noobpreneur post, the Young Entrepreneur Council offers resource tips for new founders. And BizSugar members discussed further here.

Set Up a Home Workspace That Inspires Productivity

Your workspace can make a major impact on how many tasks you complete throughout the day. This is an often overlooked part of running a business. And it can be even trickier for those who work from home. Luckily, Molly Stovold offers tips in this Process Street post.

Legally Protect Your Side Hustle

Starting a side hustle can be the perfect way to explore a new interest and expand your revenue. But even small business opportunities may come with legal elements. Nellie Akalp explores how side hustlers can legally protect themselves in this CorpNet post.

Be Tech-Forward Without Losing Customer Connections

As a small business owner, your ability to connect on a personal level with customers is key. Technology can make certain types of communication easier. But it sometimes comes with a cost. In this Small Biz Daily post by Kelsey Stuart, learn how to enjoy the best of tech without losing personal connections.

Plan Your Small Business Retirement

Some business owners love their work enough to continue it for a lifetime. Others want to enjoy their retirement. If you fall into the latter category, planning is key. Rick Pendykoski lays out six retirement planning steps for small business owners in this Smallbiztechnology.com post.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.