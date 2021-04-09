About Us   |   Advertise

New Survey Shows PPP Loans Not Getting to Smallest Businesses

Published: Apr 9, 2021 by Samson Haileyesus In Small Business News 0
Larger small businesses are more likely to receive a COVID relief loan compared to smaller businesses according to a survey by Bench.co. More than 60% of the businesses with annual expenses exceeding $500,000 have received either a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or an Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) loan. This is compared to smaller businesses with $50,000 or less in annual expenses accounting for 20% of those who got a PPP or an EIDL loan.

So far though the PPP loan is advertised as forgivable, but only 6% of small businesses who were lucky enough to get the loans have had their loans forgiven so far. This number is likely to increase as the end of the 10-month deferred payment period comes to an end.  

Of the 10,000 small businesses surveyed only 27% had received PPP loans with a majority either being ineligible or barred from the COVID relief. The survey found 17% of those who had received a PPP loan, 10% received the EIDL and a further 10% received both relief loans.

Other findings of the survey include:

  • Out of the 6% who had received loan forgiveness two-thirds (72%) received forgiveness on the entire PPP loan.
  • Less than a fifth (16%) of those that had applied received forgiveness on less than 90% of their PPP loan.
  • E-commerce, software, and web content businesses that were the least affected by the pandemic represent 70% of businesses that received no funding at all.
  • Businesses such as bars, restaurants, gyms, and fitness centers received 50% of some form of COVID relief.
  • Payroll-intensive businesses in hard-hit industries received the largest PPP loans relative to their annual expenses. Businesses in arts and entertainment received the largest PPP loan amounts of around 12.5% of their annual expense levels. While restaurants and bars saw PPP loan amounts of almost 10% of their annual expenses.

Why are Smaller-sized Businesses Receiving less COVID relief?

According to Bench the reason smaller businesses received or are receiving less financial relief could be because they had low to no payroll costs- as per PPP eligibility requirements. This would also mean that smaller-sized businesses would be eligible for small loan amounts. Furthermore, larger-sized businesses have relatively larger resources to dedicate to understanding the PPP and submitting an application compared to a one-person operation.

Samson Haileyesus
Samson Haileyesus Samson Haileyesus has several years of progressive experience in media, communication and PR working with government, NGOs and private sector. He is passionate about public outreach, branding, media relations and marketing.
