Oracle NetSuite Names Raymond Ray as its First Entrepreneur in Residence

Ramon Ray, founder of SmartHustle Media, has joined Oracle NetSuite as its first Entrepreneur in Residence.

Throughout history, an Artist in Residence enjoyed the hospitality of a host, while sharing knowledge and experience. Ray said that his background makes him a great fit for Entrepreneur in Residence.

“Over the past 20 plus years I’ve spoken to and learned from thousands of business owners,” Ray said. “In addition, the energy, engagement and excitement that I help deliver to big brands is desired by them – like a real artist!”

“I am also a small business owner, which gives my clients credibility and authenticity.”

Ramon Ray Named Oracle NetSuite Entrepreneur in Residence

Ramon Ray will join or host four special series, bringing original content and resources to entrepreneurs, startups and the small business communities.

Here are the four series:

Weekly Social Live Series – Ray and other leady industry experts will break down the most important business topics for entrepreneurs and business leaders. Turn in each week on Facebook and LinkedIn. “This is a face-paced news show,” Ray said. “It’ll be about what’s happening now.” New Age of Growth Event Series – The series will feature business leaders and industry experts, who will shed light on the superpowers you need to discover what’s possible, and accelerate growth. “This series will highlight business owners who are scaling,” Ray said. You can register for this series (see below). NetSuite on Air: Power Up – Ray will be joined by NetSuite executives, industry experts and NetSuite customers for discussions of practical tips and tricks for taking advantage of new opportunities in today’s business environment. There will be more than 20 industry sessions and daily live keynotes, all beginning April 13-15, 2021. “We’ll feature the founder of NetSuite and NetSuite customers,” Ray said. Superheroes of Finance – A series celebrating everyday business superheroes who continue to tap into their skills to overcome challenges, restore growth and execute on new opportunities.

Want to check it out? The sessions will be online here and on Facebook.

What Oracle NetSuite Says About Raymond Ray

In a press release, Oracle NetSuite said that business leaders, such as Ray, have proven how resiliency can create hope, optimism and opportunity.

“And at Oracle NetSuite, we’re lucky enough to work with these people every day to provide them with the data and insights they need to make the strategic decisions that will ultimately define their next stage of growth,” the company stated in a press release. “In his new role, Ramon will work closely with our team to help us inspire, educate and better serve business owners and entrepreneurs.”

Ray said he is very excited to begin working with NetSuite.

“Over the years I’ve watched NetSuite lead the way in serving the needs of growing companies,” Ray said. “This opportunity will allow me to continue to provide the tools and knowledge business owners need to thrive on a larger scale.”

“With the creation of the Entrepreneur-in-Residence role, NetSuite is strengthening its commitment to educate high growth companies and the entrepreneurs who lead them,” he added. “I am excited for this opportunity and honored to be the first Entrepreneur-in-Residence.”