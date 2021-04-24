10 Tips for Reaching Customers with Relevant Trends in 2021

There have been so many changes in the past year. There’s a good chance that your customers may have adjusted their habits and the way they interact with businesses. These tips from the online small business community can help you better reach customers with relevant trends in 2021.

Avoid These Mistakes When Running a Sustainable Business

Sustainability can be a major value for a business. It can also be a selling point for certain customers, partners, and investors. But there are certain mistakes that could derail these efforts. Bill Zujewski elaborates in this post on the Green Business Bureau blog.

Consider Consumers’ Growing Interest in Travel

Many consumers have been unable to travel to their favorite destinations this year. So it makes sense that they’re eager to get away in the coming months and years. In this Search Engine Journal post, Matt Southern explains that Pinterest search trends show an increased interest in travel. And he discusses what that may mean for businesses.

Refresh Your Brand in 2021

Since so many things have changed in the past year, it may be time to adjust your brand as well. A refresh could help you better relate to a changing customer base. If you’re interested in a brand refresh in 2021, check out this Pixel Productions post by Steve Conway.

Consider Industries Likely to Thrive Post-COVID

If you’re just jumping into the business world this year, you need to choose an industry that is relevant to today’s consumers. COVID has changed so much about the business world. But there are plenty of industries likely to thrive. Christopher Moore shares some SaaS options in this Wordstream post. And BizSugar members chimed in here.

Engage Your Employees Online

If you want to reach your customers effectively, that starts with an engaged team. Since so many are now working remotely, this means engaging employees online. Ivan Widjaya dives into the concept in this BizPenguin post.

Learn About Facebook’s New Audio Rooms

Facebook is reportedly working on a new feature that would let users spend time in audio-only rooms. Audio has been a major trend in social recently. So small businesses could potentially benefit from this new offering. Learn more in this Social Media Today post by Andrew Hutchinson.

Look into Trending Franchise Opportunities

If you’re interested in starting a new business in 2021, franchising offers a way to do it quickly. But it’s important to choose an opportunity that today’s customers are interested in. Joel Libava of The Franchise King goes into detail about some of the trending options in this post.

Listen to These Content Marketing Podcasts

Content marketing has been a popular business tactic for years. And it is likely to continue to be going forward. To keep up with the trends within this area, the podcasts in this 99signals post by Sandeep Mallya may help. After reading the post, head to BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Reimagine Your Brand’s Website

No matter how many changes occur in the business world, websites remain an important asset. However, the actual content and execution of your site may change as you grow. Learn more in this Marketing Land post by Kim Davis.

Consider These Instagram Trends

Instagram remains one of the top platforms for marketers in 2021. If you want to reach customers, you need to dial into the features they’re interested in. This Sprout Social post by Jenny Chen details a few of the most relevant trends to know.

