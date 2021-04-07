A large portion of the population purchases period products about once a month. So it would seem like a perfect fit for the growing subscription box industry. However, this market is sometimes underserved because of the taboo nature of the products.

Enter Rock Your Month. The founder’s military service convinced her of the importance of access to these items. Read about her story and the company below in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers a feminine hygiene subscription box.

Founder JaBett Glenn told Small Business Trends, “We not only make periods more convenient, shipping subscription boxes of all feminine care essentials to customers on a monthly basis, but we also help all women and girls to “rock their month”. As a part of our business model, Rock Your Month donates proceeds from all subscription membership to provide feminine care to women in underserved communities.”

Business Niche

Helping women and girls in need.

Glenn says, “Recently we’ve partnered with local entities including the Michigan Veteran’s Business Association and the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries and have been able to support 7,000+ women/girls in need. This is vastly important, as a recent study found that 1 in 5 US teens struggles to afford period products or were not able to purchase them at all. The study also notes, period poverty and lack to proper period products leads to significantly higher risks of infection and emotional anxiety.”

How the Business Got Started

Because of the founder’s military experience.

Glenn explains, “I got the idea for Rock Your Month after seeing the importance of convenience and accessibility to feminine hygiene products during my experience in military training.”

Biggest Win

Hosting a National Period Product Drive.

Glenn says, “The initial challenge came in everything being virtual due to COVID restrictions. So we didn’t quite know how it would turn out. But in thinking outside the box we set up a virtual campaign through our Facebook platform and worked with both the public and military sector to raise awareness and accept donations. Overall, we were successful in raising over 5,000 feminine care products to support 125 women and young girls across 2 Detroit shelters. When I personally made the delivery to each location, there was no better feeling in the world than seeing the smiles and excitement on their faces as we wheeled in the boxes.”

Biggest Risk

Entering an industry that can seem taboo.

Glenn adds, “I knew the need was there and our subscription model made sense. But would the public feel the same? Would women buy into the concept of completely reevaluating the way we manage our period care? We did the research. And it seemed promising. But you truly never know until you go. So with boxes stocked and prepared for launch, the worst case scenario was not selling a single one & now literally having a lifetime of pads and tampons in my home ((smiles)). But it worked. And not only did it work, we’ve been able to forge amazing paths, support women everywhere, and work with outstanding organizations along the way.”

Lesson Learned

Just start.

Glenn says, “If I could do it all over again I’d start sooner. I’d make the leap earlier BEFORE trying to “figure it all out”. It doesn’t have to be perfect (nothing is). In understanding that and accepting the beauty in growth along the way, I believe we could have started sooner, placing the company IN FRONT of the pandemic and simply scaling as needed to meet the increased ecommerce demand.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Expanding the product line, branding, and opening a brick and mortar shop.

Glenn explains, “As a business structured in ecommerce with the goal to impact the community in a dynamic way, I have major goals for Rock Your Month. And $100,000 would definitely go far in supporting those goals!”

Team Makeup

Family and friends from various points in her life.

Glenn explains, “When I called each person with the original concept years back. They loved the idea and believed in it 100%.”

* * * * *